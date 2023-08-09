A 101-year-old neurologist who still works full time shares what he eats in a day

A stock image of a many preparing food. Dr. Tucker starts his day with seasonal fruit. Getty Images

Dr. Howard Tucker is 101 years old and still works full-time as a neurologist.

He shared what he eats in a day on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

The centenarian's diet consists mainly of fruits, vegetables, and fish, he said.

Dr. Howard Tucker turned 101 last month.

The neurologist, who was born on July 10, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio, still works full-time and lives with his wife of 66 years.

Tucker told the mindbodygreen podcast that while his genetics likely account for his sharpness, he believes maintaining an interest in the world around you through work or meaningful volunteering, having loving relationships, and a youthful mindset are his keys to longevity .

He also stays active, running two to three miles on a treadmill a couple of times a week, has an "everything-in-moderation" attitude, and doesn't smoke.

On the podcast, he said that his diet consists mainly of fruit, vegetables, and fish. Tucker also shared what he eats on a typical day.

The link between healthy eating and living longer is well-documented. Getting the nutrients that your body needs can help protect you from diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

Fruit and cereal for breakfast

For breakfast, Tucker and his wife focus on fruit, choosing whatever is in season at the time. They usually eat citrus fruits in the winter and melon during the summer, he said.

Tucker said he prepares breakfast, usually cutting up bananas, strawberries, and blueberries for himself and his wife, and occasionally adding cereal.

He said that they drink 2% reduced-fat milk , and are big fans of tea rather than coffee. As Insider's Gabby Landsverk previously reported , black and green tea contain substances that are thought to benefit our health.

Skipping lunch stops him getting drowsy

Tucker said that he usually skips lunch because it makes him feel more efficient and prevents him from getting drowsy at work.

This is different from intermittent fasting , where food is limited to a certain window of time, often for weight loss purposes or other purported health benefits.

However, IF is not considered safe for everyone, such as pregnant or breastfeeding people or those with a history of eating disorders, and the consensus around whether skipping meals is beneficial or not, particularly for seniors, is mixed.

However, Insider previously reported that there is growing evidence that IF can slow aging and reduce the risk of many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Fish and vegetables for dinner

Tucker said he often has fish and vegetables — including lots of broccoli — for dinner, and has meat occasionally. He didn't mention any sources of carbohydrates in his diet in the podcast episode.

He said that he and his wife like to indulge in something sweet after dinner, sometimes fruit, and other times a bit of ice cream, which Tucker said isn't so bad for you. But they rarely eat baked goods such as cakes or pie, he said.

Tucker's typical dinner mimics the Mediterranean diet , which has long been considered the gold standard for healthy eating. The diet focuses on vegetables, healthy fats such as olive oil, lean protein, and complex carbohydrates such as whole grains. Studies indicate that the eating plan can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and promote brain health.

Read the original article on Insider