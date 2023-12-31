100 New Year's Captions and Quotes to Start 2024 off Right

When it comes to annual holidays, there's so much to love about New Year's Eve. Celebratory glitter? Great! Strong champagne cocktails? Even better. The possibility of a midnight makeout sesh? Sign us up! The past year has been...well, quite a journey, to say the least. But all that stress is so last year, and it's officially time to take on 2024.

Whether you're partying hard with a night out on the town (in which case you'll def be snapping 'fit pics) or just clinking cute flutes at home, memories must be made and proper attention should be given to crafting the perfect Instagram caption. I mean, it's pretty much a public manifestation of the year to come, right? No pressure or anything, but it's gotta be good.

So, as 2023 finally comes to a close, here are a bunch of New Year's captions and quotes set to inspire you to get that promotion, rid those toxic people from your life, and *actually* hang up the clothes that have been piling up on The Chair in your room. Yeah, we're kicking 2024 off on a high note! Now, allow these NYE captions to ignite the better version of you that exists within.

If you've got major goals to reach in 2024

Harnessing Hannah Montana’s "Who Said" attitude in 2024. "Goals transform a random walk into a chase." — Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi "Being happy is the goal, but greatness is my vision." — Childish Gambino Kickin' ass and taking names = my plans for 2024. New year, new dreams. "See for y'all, the sky is the limit. For us, the sky is just what we stand on." — Tyler, the Creator Cheers to all the bags I’m chasing this year. "I’m not gon' stop, I’m gon' work harder." — Destiny’s Child Dreams are being chased alllll 2024. "I will not lose, for even in defeat, there’s a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me." — Jay-Z

Raising this glass to the sky, 'cause that's the limit next year. Got the 2024 game plan locked and loaded, wbu? Bigger and better is about to be an understatement. What’s coming is better than what’s going, baby!

If you're trying to be all cute...

Cheers to the people who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky ones who still get to meet us. New year, same me (lucky you). Less bitter, more glitter. Still looking for my Troy Bolton. "You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." — Charlie Brown (from Happy New Year, Charlie Brown) "I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." — Edna Mode (from The Incredibles) May all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions. Ready for that new, new! I don't know about you, but I'm feeling...2024 lol. 2023? Sooooo last year. Meet! Me! At! Midnight! "That's all." — Miranda Priestly (from The Devil Wears Prada) Any excuse to wear sequins, ya know? If you're lucky, you might be in my 2024 year in review. So...same time, next year? Alright, it's way past my bedtime. Please like this photo to make it worth it.

If you want to inspire...

“To live is to change, and to be perfect is to have changed often.” —John Henry Newman 12 new chapters, 365 new chances. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey Out with the old, in with the new. You know the drill. This is your year to sparkle. Act accordingly! Nowhere to go but up from here, babes. Don't look back—you're not going that way. What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven't even happened yet. “We always may be what we might have been.” — Adelaide Anne Procter "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." — Brad Paisley Best believe I'm still bejeweled, this year and next. All that glitters isn't gold, but I am. Came in like a wrecking ball, going out like a firework. Gimme, gimme more, 2024! "It’s never too late…to be whoever you want to be….I hope you live a life you're proud of. If you find that you're not, I hope you have the strength to start all over again.” — Benjamin Button (from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) "A very wise man once told me that you can’t look back, you just have to put the past behind you and find something better in your future." — Addie Peabody (from Salem Falls) "There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind." — C.S. Lewis This next year is a blank canvas. Just think of all the beautiful art you can make! “Remember that there is nothing noble in being superior to some other man. The true nobility is being superior to your previous self.” — W.L. Sheldon "There is nothing either good or bad but thinking makes it so." — William Shakespeare "If you focus on what you’ve left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead." — Auguste Gusteau (from Ratatouille) “If you can dream it, you can do it.” – Sheralyn Silverstein “Destiny is not a matter of chance; it is a matter of choice.” – William Jennings Bryan

If you love a good joke...

365 days later... *Spongebob voice*. My New Year's resolution is to save more water. That's why I'm drinking champagne. For 2024, I aspire to make less poor decisions and more pour decisions. 12 new chapters, 2024! Don't f*ck this up! Don't tell me I'm kissing my champagne glass at midnight again this year... The only ball I want to drop this year is in Times Square. Everyone, please don't let me down. I would quit drinking champagne for my New Year’s resolution, but nobody likes a quitter. I can’t believe it's been a whole year since I didn’t become a better person. I'm still the same person I was last year—now I'm just hungover. Here's a slideshow to prove how much I did this year. If you need me, I'll be in bed recovering. "Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night." — Margo Channing (from All About Eve) The only thing I'll be kissing at midnight is 2023 goodbye. My New Year's resolution is to remember to write 2024 instead of 2023. New update, incoming. Here's hoping the bug fixes worked. Dry January starts tomorrow, so you know what I'm doing tonight. 2024?! I'm still trying to process 2020! Eye doctor said I have 2024 vision. 💁♀️ I said my New Year's resolution was to keep my glass half full. I didn't say what with... Happy New Year! Can I go to sleep now?

If you're musically inclined...

"I want your midnights. But I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day." —Taylor Swift "Don't be fancy, just get dancy." — Pink "Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten." — Natasha Bedingfield "A little party never killed nobody." —Fergie

"It's a new dawn. It's a new day. It's a new life, for me. And I'm feeling good." — Nina Simone "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end." — Semisonic "It's the final countdown." — Europe "Woke up feelin’ like I just might run for president." — Lizzo

"Thank u, next." — Ariana Grande "Yeah, I believe, in the end, love wins." — Carrie Underwood "Hold on to spinning around. Confetti falls to the ground." — Taylor Swift "The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra "All kinds of magic all around us; it's hard to believe." — Kacey Musgraves "If you don't care about me, I'll just dance for myself." — Carly Rae Jepsen "Try and fill us with your hate and we will shine a light." — Florence + The Machine "What a time to be alive." —Troye Sivan "Raise your glass and we'll have a cheer. My dear acquaintance, a happy new year. Happy new year." —Regina Spektor "You heard that? That's the sound of the price going up." — Jay Z "I'm lookin' for a new foundation...And I'm on that new vibration." — Beyoncé "Time, mystical time, cuttin' me open then healin' me fine." — Taylor Swift "I drink to that." — Rihanna "Up, up, up. Can only go up from here." — Shania Twain "So raise your glass if you are wrong in all the right ways." — Pink "Gimme, gimme, gimme, a man after midnight!" — ABBA "Here's wishing you the bluest sky, and hoping something better comes tomorrow." — The Kinks "How'd we end up on the floor anyway?" — Taylor Swift

