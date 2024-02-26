100 Women Who Care makes first quarter donation of $29K

For those with limited culinary knowledge, it’s helpful to know the definition of the term “refire” — it means to start over, remake and correct a mistake in the kitchen. And because of the incredible work that this 501C3 offers in the Tallahassee community, REfire Culinary is the recipient of $29,000 from 100 Women Who Care this quarter.

The mission of this program is to help anyone with a felony conviction by providing basic culinary skills, job experience and placement support in the retail food sector. Once accepted in the program, the students participate in an eight week course that deals with every phase of culinary education from food preparation, budgeting, culinary costs, eliminating waste, catering, etc.

Founded and headed by Rebecca “Becky” Kelly Manders, it is clear in speaking to her that she is passionate and committed to this mission. In visiting with some of the graduates of the program, there is no doubt that they respect and admire Becky and feel that she and the program has helped them tremendously to move past “difficult times in their lives.”

ReFire founder Rebecca Kelly-Manders instructs a student. The eighth cohort of ReFire Culinary began in June 2019.

They have truly refired with her help and the program classes! They now know that they can better deal with management and others they work with in the kitchen, as well as the importance of working with and giving back to the community.

The REfire program is developed by professional chefs and culinary educators and supports the program through career placement. The students hone their skills by preparing meals for 53 families (160 individuals that include 115 children under the age of 18). Students are also provided meals every day. REfire is currently exploring ways to provide meals for those in elder care.

Since its first meeting in November, 2020, 100+ Women Who Care has contributed $354,900 tovarious nonprofits in the local community. Every quarter, three nonprofits are chosen by a drawing from nominations submitted by members. These three organizations are invited to have a representative give a presentation on the pertinent information about their cause.

Members vote to choose the recipient. Under the leadership of Virginia Glass, a longtime community volunteer and philanthropist, this group of women continues to grow and through their $100 quarterly commitment, has provided much needed financial support to deserving local nonprofits.

For women interested in learning more about this group or to become a member, contact Virginia Glass at 100wwctlh@gmail.com. For more information about the REfire Program visit their website refireculinary.org.

