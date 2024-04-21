100 puppies visit Newark airport for guide dog training

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) – German shepherds, golden retrievers, labs, oh my!

On Sunday, 100 puppies marched through Newark Liberty International Airport for guide dog training, helping the pups get accustomed to leading blind and visually impaired people through difficult settings.

The adorable annual training is hosted by the Seeing Eye, an organization that breeds and raises puppies to become guide dogs.

























The dogs, which will include German shepherds, golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers, will be led through Terminal C’s baggage areas, checkpoints and gates.

The pups will also board a United Airlines plane and airfield.

They’ll be led by New Jersey and Pennsylvania families volunteering to help train the dogs, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered local news for years. She has been with PIX11 since 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

