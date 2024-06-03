100-year-old Model T Ford to drive through Ohio on commemorative cross-country journey

Residents of Stark and other Ohio counties along the historic Lincoln Highway will want to keep their eyes open for the iconic sight and sound of a 1924 Model T Ford.

A Model T's trip across the country will bring it through Minerva, Canton, Massillon and Wooster on Tuesday.

The century-old automobile is being shown off as part of the 19-day "Sea to Sea in a Model T" event put on by the Museum of American Speed.

The event started Sunday in New York City and plans to finish its cross-country journey in San Francisco on June 20.

The Model T going across the country, a replica of the real 10 millionth unit sold, will drive from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, to Mansfield on Tuesday. Its path will see the Canton area when it reaches Tuscarawas Street.

Sea to Sea Model T coming through Canton

Bruce Dockstader plans to be in Stark to see the car.

"It's not every day that someone drives a Model T, and even fewer days does someone say they're driving a Model T from New York to San Francisco," Dockstader said. "They also have a very specific sound that when I hear it, I know a Model T is nearby."

A 1924 Ford Model T will make its way across Ohio Tuesday as part of the 19-day "Sea to Sea in a Model T" event put on by the Museum of American Speed. The vehicle, which represents the 10 millionth Model T made, will mark the Model T's trip 100 years ago along the Lincoln Highway, including parts of Minerva, Canton and Massillon as well as Wooster en route to San Francisco.

Dockstader, a 77-year-old Kent resident and car enthusiast, is a member of the Greater Akron Model T Club. He is making the drive down to Canton in his own Model T, a 1918 "Centerdoor" sedan. Dockstader's grandfather got the car in 1920 when he returned from service in WW I and drove it until it broke down in 1926, at which point it was hidden away in the family barn. Dockstader restored the car in 1964.

"I've been interested in old cars since I was old enough to take the key to the barn and sit in that car," Dockstader said. "Now I drive it around the world."

Dockstader is retired, but said working on and building cars keeps him busy. He has built a firetruck and a pickup out of spare parts in his free time using his doctorate degree in engineering from the University of Iowa. Getting old cars working is more fulfilling than just looking at them, Dockstader said.

"I like cars that drive, and the Model T Club is full of people that like to drive them," Dockstader said. "We don't have show cars, we have driving cars."

Dockstader said the Model T Club will gather at the bus terminal on Tuscarawas Street in Canton around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday to wait for the passing of the Model T.

"It's been a fun story to tell," Kelsey Bugjo, public relations and content marketing manager for Speedway Motors and the event's media inquiries contact, said. "A coast-to-coast trip in a Model T is special."

The Model T Ford's centurion legacy

The Model T was invented by Henry Ford with the intention of being a universal car affordable to all American families. It was first produced in 1908 and became one of the first mass-produced cars by Ford's invention of the assembly line, which produced Model T units until production ended in 1927. In that time, more than 15 million Model T automobiles were sold, according to Ford's website.

The cross-country journey in a Model T was started in 1924 to commemorate the production of the 10 millionth Model T Ford unit. This year's commemorative journey follows the same route along the Lincoln Highway.

The Museum of American Speed's 1924 Model T Ford was donated on loan by the family of the late Dr. Alan Hathaway. The Hathaway family completed the journey twice, commemorating the 50th and 75th respective anniversaries of the same unit.

Ford's Model T reflects a long lifespan of automobile innovation, possessing of many tenets Dockstader says remain a trademark of American driving.

"As I drive my old car down the road and look at modern ones, they're bigger and have more horsepower, but the core components are the same," he said. "At the end of the day, you have an engine that delivers transmission to the wheels that make the thing drive."

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 1924 Model T Ford to make century trip through Ohio on Lincoln Highway