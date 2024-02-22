This 100-Year-Old Brooklyn Town House Gets a Luminous New Kitchen

alan tansey photographer

Jennifer Scully and Sandra Capasso didn’t start out looking for a town house. “We wanted a condo, but we couldn’t find anything that we liked,” says Jennifer, a business operations manager at Zillow. It was mid-pandemic and the couple was having a hard time maintaining their space and their sanity—both of which they knew they couldn’t keep without bending their own rules. “That’s when we decided to open up the search,” shares Sandra, a furniture designer at West Elm. Fate led them to the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant, where they chanced upon a 100-year-old pink town house with an offending addition at the back. “We fell in love with it the moment we saw it,” recalls Jennifer. Before they knew it, they’d made an offer, signed the deed, and moved in.

alan tansey photographer

While other parts of the home were in great shape, the kitchen was a disaster. Situated inside a dingy shed-like addition between the living room and backyard, it was the exact opposite of what the couple had in mind. But, adding access to more sunlight would mean losing walls. So to help them build something better, the couple reached out to architect Alexandra Burr of AlexAllen Studio, whom they’d met through a mutual friend.

The end results is a light box—330 square feet of kitchen and dining space, complete with skylights, high ceilings, and eight-foot-tall casement windows. “The idea was to create luminosity,” says Alexandra, who also made sure to tailor the space for entertaining. For the couple, who love to have friends over, the new kitchen is equally ideal for gatherings big and small. “Plus it has a place for our 12-foot-tall fig tree, which feels like part of the family,” Jennifer says with a smile.

Location: Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York

The before: The original kitchen was light-starved and felt disconnected from the rest of the home.

The inspiration: The three looked across the pond for inspiration, specifically at the minimal kitchen extensions often found on the back of London town houses. “We loved the idea of large windows and doors to bring in as much natural light as possible,” says Alexandra.

Square footage: 330 square feet

alan tansey photographer

Main ingredients:

Cabinetry: White oak cabinetry from Reform’s Profile series breathes a light and breezy air.

Flooring: This is a kitchen for all seasons, thanks to a radiant heating system that warms the Mate floor tiles by Stone Source in the colder months.

Pendants: Ferm Living light fixtures in dove gray overarch the island.

alan tansey photographer

Backsplash: Casablanca white zellige by Zia Tile defines the backsplash, lending a sheen to the otherwise muted periphery.

Dining table: Sandra designed the table herself and had it brought to life by Brooklyn-based woodworker Angelo Kangellaris.

Chairs: Scarlet Rey chairs from HAY, based on the 1971 Rey collection by Bruno Rey, dial up the drama.

Wall sconces: Greenwich single sconces by Rejuvenation offer a moment of calm against the burgundy wall.

Countertops: Taj Mahal quartzite from BAS Stone clads the counters. Alexandra chose it for its density and nonporous nature, and also because it serves as a perfect complement to the backsplash tiles and cabinetry.

Faucet: The Azure pull-down touchless faucet from House of Rohl is Jennifer’s favorite feature of all. “It has a motion sensor to turn on and off—it’s so convenient!” she enthuses.

alan tansey photographer

Most insane splurge: “The Loewen windows and doors would probably qualify as a splurge, though I wouldn’t say anything was insanely priced,” shares Alexandra.

Sneakiest save: “We wanted chevron for the floor but it was too expensive, so we ultimately selected a rectangular tile that didn’t break the bank,” says Jennifer.

Favorite part: The couple agrees that the skylight is the crowning glory. “The way that the side of the skylight softly curves to meet the ceiling is beautiful. It’s great having so much natural light,” avers Sandra.

What we’d never do again: “Never again will we live in a still-under-construction house with no kitchen or running water,” says Sandra.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

More Great Stories From Clever