100 Best Pickup Lines That Make Flirting Easy

[table-of-contents] stripped



They’re not just for rom-com movies—the best pickup lines are those that work on-screen and in real life, and, believe it or not, there are plenty that do, because there’s no charm like going the extra mile to creatively catch someone’s attention. If you’ve never tried a pickup line and need a reliable and trusty first timer, or you simply want to freshen up your go-tos, these pickup lines of all kinds are worth keeping in your back pocket. Need to start a chat, but don’t know how? Check. Just want to compliment a beautiful person? Check, Check. Need a dinner date? Check, check, and check. Study up, below. Just make sure you’re prepared for when one lands!

You look like you know how to have a good time. Been on any adventures lately?

You see my friend over there? S/he wants to know if you think I’m cute.

When I look in your eyes, I see a very kind soul.

I saw you walking by and I just had to come say hello.

How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice! Hi, I’m [name].

Have we met? Because you look exactly like my next boyfriend/girlfriend/partner.

What’s your favorite drink? I’m asking so I know what to buy you on our first date.

I’m sorry, were you talking to me? No? Would you like to?

They say nothing lasts forever—so would you be my nothing?

There must be something wrong with my eyes. I can’t take them off you.

Aside from being beautiful, what do you do for a living?

Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?

I think there’s something wrong with my phone. Your number’s not in it.

I never believed in love at first sight, then I saw you.

Want to go outside and get some fresh air with me? You just took my breath away.

Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk by again?

I had a good pickup line ready to go, but you’re so good-looking I’m literally speechless.

123456789. The only number I don’t see here is yours.

I wish I’d paid more attention to science in high school, because you and I’ve got chemistry and I want to know all about it.

Let’s play a game… not hide and seek though, people like you are hard to find.

On a scale of 1 to 10, you’re a 9… because I’m the 1 you need.

Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got “fine” written all over you.

It’s a good thing I have my library card, because I am totally checking you out.

Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda one for me.

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together.

We should go out for coffee sometime. Because I like you a latte.

I need a real estate agent—do you know any? I’m trying to make a move here.

I was wondering if you had an extra heart? Mine was just stolen.

If you were a fruit, you would be a fine-apple.

If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber.

If I had a garden, I’d put my tulips and your tulips together.

I ought to complain to Spotify for you not being named this week’s hottest single.

You’re looking a little sick, you must be suffering from lack of Vitamin Me.

What do you call a string of people lifting a mozzarella cheese? A cheesy pickup line.

Are you WiFi? Because I feel a connection.

Angels should be in heaven. How’d you escape?

I’ve got all these forks and knives all I need is a little spoon.

Did you just come out of an oven? Because you’re too hot to handle.

I’m really glad I just bought life insurance because when I saw you, my heart stopped.

Do you have a Band-Aid? I scraped my knees falling for you.

Are you a time traveler? Because I can see you in my future.

If you were words on a page, you’d be fine print.

Kiss me if I’m wrong but, dinosaurs still exist, right?

I’m not a photographer, but I can definitely picture us together.

You know, I always thought that Disneyland was the ‘happiest place on Earth,’ but that was before I got a chance to stand here next to you.

On a scale of 1 to America, how free are you tonight?

Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes.

Are you an artist? You’re really good at drawing me in.

Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.

I’m not very good at math but I can give you the value you deserve.

You’re pretty and I’m cute. Wanna be pretty cute together?

Do you want some wine to go with this cheesy pickup line?

Are you tired? You’ve been running through my mind all day.

What is it like to be the most gorgeous person in this room?

If you let me borrow a kiss, I promise I’ll give it right back.

You’re like a fine wine. The more of you I drink in, the better I feel.

(Hold out your hand) Hey, I’m going for a walk. Would you mind holding this for me?

Excuse me, do you have the time? I just want to remember the exact minute I got a crush on you.

Have we met before? You look a lot like the love of my life.

I can see that you’re gorgeous, but what else should I know about you?

Well, here I am! What are your other two wishes?

For some reason, I was feeling a little off today. But when you came along, you definitely turned me on.

Knock-knock. (Who’s there?) When where? (When where who?) Tomorrow night, my house, you.

I don’t know your name, but I’m sure it’s just as beautiful as you are.

I was just trying to have a drink, but you’re very distracting.

Your hand looks heavy, can I hold it for you?

When I text you good morning tomorrow, what number should I use?

I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram?

Hi, my name is [name], but you can call me tonight or tomorrow.

Guess what I’m wearing? The smile you gave me.

I have a phone number, you have a phone number—think of the possibilities.

I think we’ve met before. Actually, never mind—I think it was just in my dreams.

You know those gaps between your fingers? I think they were made for mine.

I’ve heard it said that kissing is the ‘language of love.’ Would you care to have a conversation with me about it sometime?

I always thought happiness started with an H, but it turns out mine starts with U.

If beauty were time, you’d be eternity.

I think the only way you could possibly be more beautiful is if I got to know you.

I don’t know which is prettier today—the weather, or your eyes.

Wow, when God made you, he was seriously showing off.

I was going to call you beautiful, but then I realized I don’t have your number yet.

You know, I’m actually terrible at flirting. How about you try to pick me up instead?