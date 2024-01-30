100 Best Pickup Lines That Make Flirting Easy
[table-of-contents] stripped
They’re not just for rom-com movies—the best pickup lines are those that work on-screen and in real life, and, believe it or not, there are plenty that do, because there’s no charm like going the extra mile to creatively catch someone’s attention. If you’ve never tried a pickup line and need a reliable and trusty first timer, or you simply want to freshen up your go-tos, these pickup lines of all kinds are worth keeping in your back pocket. Need to start a chat, but don’t know how? Check. Just want to compliment a beautiful person? Check, Check. Need a dinner date? Check, check, and check. Study up, below. Just make sure you’re prepared for when one lands!
Best pickup lines
I had a good pickup line ready to go, but you’re so good-looking I’m literally speechless.
Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk by again?
Want to go outside and get some fresh air with me? You just took my breath away.
I never believed in love at first sight, then I saw you.
I think there’s something wrong with my phone. Your number’s not in it.
Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?
Aside from being beautiful, what do you do for a living?
There must be something wrong with my eyes. I can’t take them off you.
They say nothing lasts forever—so would you be my nothing?
I’m sorry, were you talking to me? No? Would you like to?
What’s your favorite drink? I’m asking so I know what to buy you on our first date.
Have we met? Because you look exactly like my next boyfriend/girlfriend/partner.
How much does a polar bear weigh? Enough to break the ice! Hi, I’m [name].
I saw you walking by and I just had to come say hello.
When I look in your eyes, I see a very kind soul.
You see my friend over there? S/he wants to know if you think I’m cute.
You look like you know how to have a good time. Been on any adventures lately?
Funny pickup lines
Are you WiFi? Because I feel a connection.
What do you call a string of people lifting a mozzarella cheese? A cheesy pickup line.
You’re looking a little sick, you must be suffering from lack of Vitamin Me.
I ought to complain to Spotify for you not being named this week’s hottest single.
If I had a garden, I’d put my tulips and your tulips together.
Wanna touch my shirt? It’s made of boyfriend/girlfriend/partner material.
If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber.
If you were a fruit, you would be a fine-apple.
I was wondering if you had an extra heart? Mine was just stolen.
I need a real estate agent—do you know any? I’m trying to make a move here.
We should go out for coffee sometime. Because I like you a latte.
If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put U and I together.
Do you like Star Wars? Because Yoda one for me.
It’s a good thing I have my library card, because I am totally checking you out.
Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got “fine” written all over you.
On a scale of 1 to 10, you’re a 9… because I’m the 1 you need.
Let’s play a game… not hide and seek though, people like you are hard to find.
I wish I’d paid more attention to science in high school, because you and I’ve got chemistry and I want to know all about it.
123456789. The only number I don’t see here is yours.
Cheesy pickup lines
Do you want some wine to go with this cheesy pickup line?
You’re pretty and I’m cute. Wanna be pretty cute together?
I’m not very good at math but I can give you the value you deserve.
Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.
Are you an artist? You’re really good at drawing me in.
Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes.
On a scale of 1 to America, how free are you tonight?
You know, I always thought that Disneyland was the ‘happiest place on Earth,’ but that was before I got a chance to stand here next to you.
I’m not a photographer, but I can definitely picture us together.
Kiss me if I’m wrong but, dinosaurs still exist, right?
If you were words on a page, you’d be fine print.
Are you a time traveler? Because I can see you in my future.
Do you have a Band-Aid? I scraped my knees falling for you.
I’m really glad I just bought life insurance because when I saw you, my heart stopped.
Did you just come out of an oven? Because you’re too hot to handle.
I’ve got all these forks and knives all I need is a little spoon.
Angels should be in heaven. How’d you escape?
Smooth pickup lines
Are you tired? You’ve been running through my mind all day.
What is it like to be the most gorgeous person in this room?
If you let me borrow a kiss, I promise I’ll give it right back.
You’re like a fine wine. The more of you I drink in, the better I feel.
(Hold out your hand) Hey, I’m going for a walk. Would you mind holding this for me?
Excuse me, do you have the time? I just want to remember the exact minute I got a crush on you.
Have we met before? You look a lot like the love of my life.
I can see that you’re gorgeous, but what else should I know about you?
Well, here I am! What are your other two wishes?
For some reason, I was feeling a little off today. But when you came along, you definitely turned me on.
Knock-knock. (Who’s there?) When where? (When where who?) Tomorrow night, my house, you.
I don’t know your name, but I’m sure it’s just as beautiful as you are.
I was just trying to have a drink, but you’re very distracting.
Your hand looks heavy, can I hold it for you?
When I text you good morning tomorrow, what number should I use?
I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram?
Hi, my name is [name], but you can call me tonight or tomorrow.
Guess what I’m wearing? The smile you gave me.
I have a phone number, you have a phone number—think of the possibilities.
I think we’ve met before. Actually, never mind—I think it was just in my dreams.
You know those gaps between your fingers? I think they were made for mine.
I’ve heard it said that kissing is the ‘language of love.’ Would you care to have a conversation with me about it sometime?
I always thought happiness started with an H, but it turns out mine starts with U.
If beauty were time, you’d be eternity.
I think the only way you could possibly be more beautiful is if I got to know you.
I don’t know which is prettier today—the weather, or your eyes.
Wow, when God made you, he was seriously showing off.
I was going to call you beautiful, but then I realized I don’t have your number yet.
You know, I’m actually terrible at flirting. How about you try to pick me up instead?
I bet my number sounds nicer than yours. Wanna hear it?
Pickup lines for girls
My friends bet me I couldn’t talk to the prettiest girl in the bar. Want to use their money to buy some drinks?
I would say God bless you, but it looks like he already did.
Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?
Are you a magician? Because when I look at you, everyone else disappears.
Truth or date?
If you could be anywhere in the world, doing anything you wanted, where would we be?
Not to be cheesy, but oh my god you’re gorgeous!
The sparkle in your eye is so bright, the sun and stars must be jealous.
Is your name Google? Because you have everything I’m searching for.
If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you, I’d still only have five cents.
Pickup lines for guys
Did you invent the airplane? Because you’re clearly Mr. Wright.
If being handsome was a crime, you’d be guilty as charged.
Those are nice arms. Could I see how they would feel around me?
Hi, I’m Mrs. Right. Someone said you were looking for me?
Coffee, tea, or sushi?
I believe in honesty, so let me be honest: you’re the most attractive person I’ve ever seen.
I’d like to take you to the movies, but they don’t let you bring in your own snacks.
You Might Also Like