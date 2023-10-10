The 100 Best October Prime Day Kitchen Deals to Shop This Year—Up to 62% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is officially here, and there are so many kitchen deals to take advantage of in the next two days. Appliances, cookware, kitchen storage, camping gear, and even more will be on sale from October 10 to 11. Right now, you can save as much as 62% off, but these deals aren’t going to last. At the end of Prime Big Deal Days, your favorite discounted kitchen products will likely go back to their original prices.

But there’s good news: Top-rated brands including Le Creuset, Lodge, and Cuisinart, and KitchenAid are on major sale. Everyone who shops on Amazon will have access to discounted products, but Amazon Prime members have access to the deepest discounts, so make sure to sign up for a 30-day trial here if you don’t have one already. And then, keep scrolling to shop the 100+ best kitchen deals right now.

Best Overall October Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Cookware Deals

With so many coveted cookware pieces on sale during Prime Big Deal Days from top brands like Le Creuset and Lodge, you’re going to want to refresh your kitchen with new cast iron skillets and a Dutch oven. One piece of cookware you’ll want to grab while it’s still discounted is this Lodge 12-inch cast iron pan. Lodge is renowned for making cast iron cookware that is so durable it will last for decades (as long as you properly care for it), so this pan is absolutely worth the $25 price tag. It’s so versatile that you’ll never run out of ways to use it either: Cast iron retains heat and the surface is naturally nonstick so it is capable of cooking almost anything. The 12-inch diameter has enough space to fit pizzas or cinnamon rolls, or you can sear chicken breasts and steak, and roast vegetables.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

$34

$20

You’ll also want to get your hands on this Le Creuset square casserole dish. Not only does this dish serve as an elegant serving dish that all your guests will admire, but the 2.75-quart capacity is large enough to accommodate a wide range of dishes, including baked pasta, cake, and casseroles. Stoneware is one of the best materials for baking because the glazed interior is nonstick, and it doesn’t generate hotspots, so your food is always cooked evenly. Plus, you don’t have to worry about it absorbing odors from past dishes, and it’s scratch- and chip-resistant for a longer life span. If neither of these options caught your eye, don’t worry: There are plenty more great cookware pieces to shop on sale. Here are some of the best.

Best Amazon Prime Day Appliance Deals



If you’ve had your eye on a big ticket appliance that never goes on sale, now is the time to add it to your cart since top brands like Cuisinart and Ninja are slashing prices. This Ninja pressure cooker, for instance, will make weeknight dinners effortless to prepare — and right now, it’s 57% off. Busy families will love that this almost all-in-one appliance has 14 different functions, including sear, air fry, and slow cook (it can even make yogurt). According to the brand, this pressure cooker can also steam and crisp at the same time, so that chicken breasts and salmon filets are juicy on the inside and crisp on the outside. Plus, it comes with a stainless steel rack so that you can steam and broil vegetables and fish.

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker

$280

$130

Then, there’s something for sandwich lovers. This Ovente panini press features two cooking plates for extra space, and is a handy tool for grilled cheese and other custom sandwiches. But it’s actually more versatile than you think: It can also be used as an indoor grill to sear burgers or roast vegetables. You don’t have to worry about it taking up too much space, though: It measures 9.25 by 10.5 by 4-inches, so it's compact enough to take in your RV or set up in a college dorm. For just $20 right now, it’s a no-brainer.

Best Amazon Prime Day Dining Room Furniture Deals



Prime Big Deal Days also offers a great opportunity to redecorate your kitchen with new furniture. Replace your worn out dining room with this now-$140 dining room set. It comes with a spacious dining room table, which measures 47.2 by 28.7 by 28.7-inches, and two benches. All together, this set fits four people — and then benches slide under the table when they aren’t in use for a space-saving feature that people with small kitchens will appreciate.

Awqm Dining Room Table Set with 2 Benches

$160

$140

Just because the weather is getting a little chillier doesn’t mean you won’t want to enjoy your morning coffee in the fresh air. That’s where this 3-piece bistro set comes in handy. The simple and classic set is made from rust-resistant steel, and comes with two chairs and a table. The table measures 23.5 by 27.75-inches, which is compact but still large enough to fit a candle, your favorite book, and a coffee mug. The lightweight, foldable chairs are ideal for balconies, gardens, and decks.

Best Amazon Prime Day Mop and Vacuum Deals

It might not be as flashy as a new toaster, but because cleaning kitchen floors is such a necessity, you probably need a new mop or vacuum. This hard working Shark steam mop is a great choice to help you remove tough stains of hard floors (like wood and tile) without much effort. It uses water — no cleaning solution necessary — to melt away caked on grease and food debris, and heats up in just 30 seconds. It comes with two washable, microfiber pads that not only save money on the single-use cleaning pads you might have been using before, but trap dirt, rather than just moving it around your kitchen floors.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

$90

$70

This bestselling handheld vacuum cleaner is only $31 right now, and it's just the tool you need to remove crumbs in the tough to reach corners on your counters and kitchen floor. It even comes with a special nozzle for getting into those hard-to-reach crevices. There’s even an attached LED light to help you see in dark corners. And because it's cordless, you can maneuver it easily without a cord getting in the way. Looking for something else? Shop even more cleaning deals below.

Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Knife Deals

A beautiful and practical knife is almost always a purchase you won’t regret, and right now top brands like Henckels, Shun, and more are on major sale. If you’re ready to level up every knife in your house, this 15-piece Henckels knife set is a great choice — right now, it’s 60% off. Henckels knives are known for being razor sharp right out of the box, and are built with lightweight, comfortable-to-hold handles. That means the blade, not your wrist, does all the work — and all that you need to do to clean them is wipe them off with a damp cloth. The full set comes with a 3-inch paring knife, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, along with a honing steel if you want to sharpen the knives at home, a pair kitchen shears, and a hardwood knife block.

Henckels 15-Piece Knife

$345

$138

This elegant Shun Santoku knife is slightly shorter than a classic chef’s knife, but that makes it handy for more precision cuts. You will want to use it to cut thin slices of tomato, to mince garlic, or to dice other vegetables. Shun is known for making lightweight knives that most new and experienced homecooks can easily maneuver. This one is made from 16 durable layers of stainless steel that are also rust-resistant, and according to the brand, the sleek pakkawood handle is comfortable to hold. And the best part is, it's 52% off right now.

Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Tool and Gadget Deals



Although the kitchen products you’re shopping for during Prime Big Deal Days are probably appliances and cookware, you should check out these smaller kitchen gadgets and tools, too — because even the smallest product can make a difference in your kitchen. For instance, this roll up drying rack is only $7, but it’s a serious space-saving tool for your kitchen. Just unfold it so it rests over your sink, and use it as a spot to dry not just dishes, but produce as well. It’s made from stainless steel, so it's sturdy and rust-resistant, and it can support up to 33 pounds at a time. It can be stored inside a drawer or cabinet when it’s not in use so your countertop stays uncluttered.

Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack

$13

$7

Another tool that is certain to come in handy in your kitchen is this Maipor vegetable chopper. If you ever get frustrated with chopping an onion into uniform pieces, the blades on this gadget do all the work for you, and the pieces fall right into the basket underneath, reducing messes. In fact, it comes with eight different blades, so that you can dice, chop, grate, and slice carrots and cucumbers, separate eggs, and even cut potatoes into fun shapes for fries and potato chips. Best of all, right now, it’s 42% off.

Best Amazon Prime Day Dinnerware Deals

Whether you want to freshen up your cabinets, or you’re moving to a new space, new dinnerware is always a good idea. The first thing you’ll want to grab is a set of pasta bowls. This set of four is just $32, and is perfect for not just pasta but salads and stews. The raised rim gives your fork more leverage than the average plate, while the wide base fits almost anything — and prevents any of the ingredients from getting lost in the bottom of the dish.

Y Yhy 9.75-Inch Large Pasta Bowls, Set of 4

$43

$32

It’s not just bowls that are on sale, either. Since summer entertaining in the backyard has finally given way to fall dinner parties, you’re going to need more wine glasses. This set comes with four for just $30, and a unique bulb-shape best suited for white wine according to the brand. Plus, each one has a 13.5-ounce capacity, and you can clean them in the dishwasher.

Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Storage and Organization Deals

With so many steep discounts on kitchen storage products from top brands like Rubbermaid, there’s no excuse to not get your kitchen organized. If you stock your kitchen with lots of canned beans and soup, grab this can rack organizer. Right now, it’s 43% off, and can store up to 36 cans at a time. It also allows you to arrange the cans with the labels facing out, so that you can easily spot the item you’re looking for — no rummaging around a crowded cabinet required.

DecoBros Stackable Can Rack Organizer

$40

$23

The space under the kitchen sink seems to always get neglected, which is why you need this caddy that can hold your cleaning products. It features two tiers, so that you can organize all your soaps, sponges, and spray bottles. The baskets slide out so that you can easily reach what you need, and there are 16 hooks attached to the top basket so that you can dish clothes and other cleaning tools. A set of two is 34% off, so you can use one for the kitchen and one for the bathroom.

