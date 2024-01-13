10 weird (but brilliant) things that will make your life easier — starting at just $7

While it might be best-known for selling name-brand products at ridiculously low prices, Walmart is also our go-to source for fun, ingenious, off-the-beaten-track finds. The mega-retailer’s website is filled with these weird yet wonderful products.

From a gadget that perfectly cooks six eggs at a time to a motorized spinning mop that will keep your floors spic and span without breaking your back, we've rounded up 10 items that will not only make life so much easier, they'll also make great gifts — because who wouldn’t want slippers that double as dusters, or a device that opens stubborn jars with the touch of a button?

All of these cost less than $30 and begin at just $7, so get started adding to cart...without breaking the bank.

Walmart Lemon Fresh Sani Sticks Drain Cleaner and Deodorizer Who doesn’t love a product that does more than one thing at a time? Just pop one of these multitasking Sani Sticks in your sink’s drain once a month and they will keep your pipes clear. The sticks release a blend of enzymes to break down food and grease to prevent backups, and they are lemon-scented to keep your home smelling fresh. Comes with 24 sticks. "I've been using this product for several months and it really does work," raved this user. "I put one stick down each drain (bath, shower & sinks) once a month and it keeps the drains clear and odor free. Now that they have come out with a lemon-scented product, I will be using that one, especially in the kitchen drain to leave a lemon scent." $19 at Walmart

Walmart Egg Pod Microwave Egg Cooker The Egg Pod is here to take the guesswork out of hard-boiled eggs. Just place your eggs into the pod, add the specified amount of water and pop it in the microwave. It can cook a half dozen at a time and once they are cooked, shake the cooker to crack the shells and make peeling them a cinch. This shopper is ga-ga for her Egg Pod. "Wow, it works! I saw the infomerical, but waited for the eggamajiggi to come to Walmart. I was a bit skeptical, but it actually works great. It can make 4 eggs at a time. They are hard boiled and the shells come right off. Very cool. I'm happy with my purchase." $20 at Walmart$5 at Lowe's$35 at Amazon

InnOrca InnOrca Electric Spin Scrubber Right now you're likely have people coming in and out of your home tracking salt and snow, meaning your floors, are going to get dirty right quick. If you’re looking to keep up with the mess without breaking your back, grab this motorized scrubber, as it does all the hard work for you. It also works on bathroom surfaces and countertops. The cordless appliance comes with various attachments to clean everything from sinks and tubs to floors and walls effectively and efficiently. "You won't be sorry you added this brush to your shopping cart!" exclaimed one. "Purchase this right away if you want to save time and do the task without breaking a sweat. I no longer have to scrape my floor grout on my knees! My tile floors were thoroughly cleaned by this brush. My new best cleaning partner will be this electric brush!" $30 at Walmart

BulbHead Ruby Sliders, 16-Pack Spare your floors — and your sanity — with these protectors for chair and table feet. This clever little invention is basically like slippers for the feet of your couch, chairs and TV stand. They're made of silicone that caps the legs of your furniture with a soft felt pad on its "sole." "These sliders stay on and do the job!" said this reviewer. Another revealed a different use for these: "I'm using them on my walker instead of tennis balls and I love it. Much safer. Great product." $28 at Walmart

Presto Plug Outlet Extender The Presto Plug is a handy outlet extender that lets you plug wires four feet away from an outlet. It looks like a normal power outlet, but it actually has a peel-and-stick back so you can put it anywhere that’s convenient for you. The upshot? You can have two AC outlets and two USB ports plugged in at the same time. Oh, and it has a surge protector built-in. "Just what I needed!" raved this plugged-in fan. "With the Presto Plug Outlet Extender, I am able to use a wall outlet that was inconvenient — instead of having an electrician move it I use the outlet extender. The USB ports are a bonus. Great product. i would definitely buy again." $20 at Walmart$16 at Amazon$20 at Ace Hardware

Nutri Chopper Nutri Chopper with Fresh-Keeping Storage Container This multi-use meal prep savior will save you so much time in the kitchen. You can slice, dice, cube and chop with ease thanks to handy gadget, which comes complete with four different types of blades. Everything is collected in the sealable bin beneath for less mess and more freshness. "The Nutri Chopper has saved me so much time and energy in the kitchen," gushed this home chef. "I love to cook for family and friends but sometimes the prep can be too much. Everything came out perfectly just like the photos on the box. I like that it does not take up a lot of space in the kitchen and has several different chopping options. What a great product." $5 at Lowe's$17 at Amazon$20 at Wayfair

Lollanda Mop Shoe Cover These clever mop slippers can slide over your shoes to pick up dirt and dust as you walk, so you can literally clean as you go. These dusters are made from a durable chenille material that is machine-washable for easy cleanup. This foot-mopper exclaimed, "Amazing! Great design, works well, stylish and functional." Another agreed: "I would advise anyone to order this product. Good buy!!!" $7 at Walmart

Venicare Pet Grooming Gloves Prevent your pet’s fur from getting all over your guests by using this handy grooming glove on your furry friends before the doorbell rings. Unlike regular brushes, this innovative glove uses soft silicone bristles to collect unwanted fur before it ends up on your floors and furniture. It's gentle on matted hair and even provides a gentle massage, so your pets get a relaxing spa treatment out of it. These gloves are pet-approved — "My cats love these! Every time I pull them out the cats start lining up, and it's so easy to brush them and then the hair is weaved together to easily pull off the glove!" Another shopper agreed: "Our cat loves to be combed and to be pet. So she loves these gloves. And they work better and get more off of her that a regular comb." $8 at Walmart

As Seen on TV Robo Twist Electric Jar Opener This electric jar opener will release even the tightest lids with minimal effort. Just attach the device to the jar of your choice, push the button, and voila! It works on all sizes of lids and shoppers say it's super easy to use. This is great for people who have a hard time opening jars, whether because of injury or they're just on too darn tight. "This is a great product for a range of many people!" said one. "It works perfectly and it's super easy to use! It's great for people who have a hard time opening things and don't have help around the house! It works on just about every jar I've tried!" $20 at Walmart$20 at Wayfair$20 at Lowe's

Sky Solutions Cushioned Kitchen Mat If you stand in the kitchen doing a lot cooking and cleaning, you’ll definitely want to snag this anti-fatigue mat that provides relief from back, leg and foot pain. It boasts anti-skid backing to stop it from sliding around and is stain- and fade-resistant. This reviewer has 30 years of experience with cushioned mats and chooses this one. "I have used several different mats through my 30 years of working and this is by far the most comfortable mat I've ever used. I can stand at my counter canning or cooking for hours and my legs and back don't hurt. This is a big relief as I have five discs in my back that are bad. I couldn't even last long enough to do my dishes before getting these mats. Thank you thank you!!! Amazing product!" $20 at Walmart$20 at Amazon$60 at Macy's

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)