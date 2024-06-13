10 Ways for Parents To Heal From the Childhood Trauma of Bullying

The scars of being bullied as a child or teen are long-lasting. Learn how to heal from this childhood trauma as an adult.

If you were bullied as a child, you probably remember signs of emotional trauma such as feeling helpless, unsafe, insecure, and alone. While those feelings may have dissipated with time, studies have shown that the bullying experienced in childhood can be so impactful that people still feel the effects in adulthood.

Consequently, you may still be living with the damage to your self-esteem and self-worth. These lingering effects don't simply go away just because you grew up. Research shows that adults who were bullied as children and exhibit signs of emotional trauma as adults are at an increased risk for anxiety disorders, depression, and suicidal thoughts.



But healing from childhood trauma related to bullying is possible. Here are 10 things you can do to recover and heal from being bullied as a child or teen.



1. Acknowledge Bullying in Your Past

Victims of bullying often spend years minimizing the bullying, dismissing it, or pretending it didn’t happen. Or, they succumb to feelings of guilt, shame, or self-blame, believing if they had been different or tried harder the bullying would not have happened. The only way to begin the healing process is to recognize that the bullying occurred and that you were not responsible for it.

2. Prioritize Your Health and Recovery

Victims of bullying often deal with a host of health issues, including:

Anxiety Issues

Eating disorders

Headaches

Insomnia

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Stress

Be sure to talk to a health care provider about any symptoms you are experiencing. Remember, bullying affects more than just your mood and self-esteem. It also can have a serious impact on your health. Take steps to take care of yourself.

3. Reclaim Control in Adulthood

Feelings of powerlessness and helplessness can carry over into adulthood. As a result, you run the risk of living your life as a perpetual victim. Realize that while you cannot control what happened, you can control your reaction.







Tip

Start your recovery by taking control of your thoughts, emotions, and actions.









It is also important to own your reactions and realize that you can choose to make healthy choices. You have a choice on how to live your life.



4. Recognize Your Value and Worth

Bullying often causes people to lose confidence and self-esteem because it is packed with lies about your worth as a person. Reject the lies that the bully said about you and replace them with the truth about who you are. Focus on learning to be you again. To get started, write down your positive characteristics. Here are some questions to help guide you to recognize your worth:

What are you good at?

What are your strengths?

What do people like about you?

What do you like about yourself?

Remember to focus on the positive things you have going for you and reject the lies the bullies fed you.

5. Avoid Isolating Yourself

A big part of recovery from bullying is maintaining contact with supportive friends and family. Many times, victims of bullying isolate themselves and try to deal with the consequences of bullying on their own.

If the bullying you experienced as a child keeps rearing its ugly head, consider talking with a counselor about your past. It also helps to talk with friends and family or find a support group in your area. The key is that you do not go through the healing process alone.

6. Seek Trauma Support

Sometimes healing from a childhood trauma like bullying requires outside help and support. Talk to your family doctor and get recommendations for a counselor who specializes in childhood traumas. A counselor will help you process and make sense of what happened to you. They will also be able to point out any unhealthy coping mechanisms you are using.

7. Focus on Personal Growth

Identify areas where you need to grow or heal. For instance, do you need to build your self-esteem or become more assertive? Likewise, you also may benefit from learning to set boundaries, taking a self-defense class, or by joining a health club. Make a list of areas where you want to improve or change.

It's best to make this list on your own rather than asking for someone else's opinion. This way, you will own the changes you need to make. But if you are having trouble identifying weaknesses to work on, ask a close friend or family member what they see.

8. Change Your Thought Processes

Many times, people who are healing from childhood bullying ruminate about what they experienced or become obsessed with not experiencing that pain again. Instead, learn ways to take your thoughts captive. Set goals and focus on things that make you happy or bring joy to your life.

Avoid focusing all your time and energy on your past pain and your current recovery. It is not healthy to think about the pain and what you endured all the time. Set aside specific times to deal with the issues but do not allow it to consume you.

9. Find Closure To Move Forward

An essential part of your recovery is to move beyond what has happened to you. While you need to acknowledge how bullying impacted you, you also need to detach from it at some point. The bullying you experienced doesn't define who you are. Rediscover who you are and close the door on the past.

Some victims of bullying have found that writing a letter (that you never mail) to the bullies helps them find closure on what happened. Letter writing or journaling allows you to express all the pain and anger you were unable to express when you were a child.

10. Be Patient With Recovery

Childhood bullying leaves deep scars and recovery is not a quick process, especially if you have nver dealt with this childhood trauma. As a result, you likely have a number of wrong perceptions and bad habits to break.

Celebrate your progress no matter how small and give yourself time and space to heal. The changes may be small and slow but they are still changes. One day you will wake up and see a new person looking back at you in the mirror.

