10 hot Valentine's Day deals that'll arrive in time — score 50 percent off Coach, Kate Spade and more

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Say it with candles, cute accessories or classic flowers.

Valentine's Day is nearly here — which means you've waited till the last heart-pounding moment to shop for your honey! But don't fret. There's still time to scoop up amazing presents — and some gifts-to-self to make the day celebratory, sweet and sexy.

Below are 10 winners that will arrive in time for the holiday, if you snag 'em now. Even better? Almost all are on sale, at eye-popping discounts. Prepare for hearts and flowers galore, plus plenty of x's and o's. Ready to shop? Remember, the clock is ticking, so scroll and add to cart ASAP!

Save 50 percent: Coach Zuri Slippers

Coach footwear has never been so affordable — or comfy. Save 50 percent! (Photo: Coach)

Is it possible for slippers to be both cozy and stylish? It is when they're Coach Zuri Slippers! Made of soft faux fur, these beauties wrap your feet with warmth and marshmallow-like comfort. Just the thing for tired soles after a long day on the job. Emblazoned with the signature Coach logo, these slippers are now they're just $50, half off the regular price! Available in pink and black.

$50 $100 at Coach

Only $10: Dash Mini Red Heart Waffle Maker

This $10 waffle maker has warmed the hearts of over 156,000 five-star fans on Amazon. (Photo: Amazon)

A great gadget to send to your grown kids or your galentine pals, this waffle maker cranks out love, in the form of mini heart-shaped-waffles. Now on sale for just $10 (down from $15) at Amazon, it has more than 156,000 five-star fans.

Little four-inch heart waffles cook up in a minute's time and won't stick to the pan. Says a happy shopper: "Definitely one of the best purchases I have made on amazon so far. Just as described, it is a mini waffle-maker. The “mini” part is no joke, the whole thing is small enough to lift in one hand....because of its size, it works quicker than a normal sized one so even though you can only make one small waffle at a time, each waffle should be done in about a minute or two. The interior is also non-stick so it is really easy to clean which was a huge bonus for me...."

Story continues

$10 $15 at Amazon

Save $110: Kate Spade Flutter Hearts Crossbody Purse

Show yourself some love with this handbag — it's all heart. (Photo: Kate Spade)

We completely heart this Kate Spade Flutter Hearts Crossbody Purse. Not only is it a showstopper, but it's got a nice long strap, so you can wear it crossbody, keeping your hands are free for hot lattes and urgent texts. The purse's size — just over 8 inches across — makes it just right for carrying essentials. Get ready for literally everyone to ask where you got this. Right now, save more than 30 percent. Shoppers are in love, too. "Absolutely gorgeous!" wrote one. "Perfect size and perfect to make an outfit pop! I love it."

$239 $349 at Kate Spade

Shockingly on sale: 1-800-Flowers roses + necklace + chocolates

These roses are red, pale pink, and hot pink! (Photo: 1-800-Flowers)

It's getting down to the wire and you haven't bought anything yet, but you're not panicking. Why? Because you know who to call. 1-800-Flowers 36 Stem Deluxe Enchanted Rose Medley — now $15 off —has a plethora of goodness in one gorgeous delivery: three-dozen vibrant red and pink roses, a luscious box of Godiva chocolates and a beautiful heart-shaped necklace.

$150 $165 at 1-800-Flowers

Rich and delish: Godiva's Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box

Never goes out of style: An exquisite assortment of sweets for the sweet! (Photo: Godiva)

Godiva Valentine's Day Chocolate Gift Box is 14 pieces of velvety-smooth heaven in one stunning silky box. Your beloved will swoon over these luscious flavors: Milk Chocolate Truffle, White Praline, Dark Ganache, to name a few. And once the tasting is over, the red fabric heart makes for a lovely treasure box. Get free standard shipping with code FREESHIP39.

Those with a sweet tooth agree: "Godiva is simply the BEST chocolates. My beautiful red, heart-shaped fabric box was no exception. The candy was fresh, delicious and delivered ON TIME (as promised) for Valentines Day. Love is always in the air when you eat Godiva chocolates!"

$50 at Godiva

Save $13: Oscar by Oscar De La Renta Eau de Toilette Spray for Women

Love is in the air when you spray a little parfum. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a new signature scent? Talk to Oscar. Oscar by Oscar De La Renta is a name of distinction, and also the moniker of a seductive fragrance with thousands of five-star Amazon ratings! The sleek bottle is worth showing off, but, with top notes of mandarin, bergamot and coriander, it's the scent that will really get things going this Valentine's Day.

This happy customer wrote, "Over the years I have purchased many different brands/scents for my wife. I keep coming back to Oscar, that is the favorite for both of us. It has a truly unique blend of scents and absolutely stands out in a crowd. I can always tell when a woman is wearing Oscar. The perfume has given me much pleasure over the years and I would recommend it to anyone who is looking to buy a high-quality, long-lasting product."

$74 $87 at Amazon

Super-sexy, and on sale: Honeydew Intimates Love Game Robe

Wowza. (Photo: Nordstrom Rack)

Once in a while something comes along that's sexy, flattering and universally wearable. This mesh Honeydew Robe is that item. It shows off the curves and still leaves a little to the imagination. With rich, velvety trim and and playful polka dots, it's both fun and flirty — and now 25 percent off! You know you're going to be happy you scooped this up — not just this time of year, but ongoing. A very wise $27 investment.

$27 $34 at Nordstrom Rack

Save $17: Otho 100-percent Beeswax Candle

The scent is Holy Honey. At once sweet and seductive. (Photo: QVC)

What's the buzz about the Otho Beeswax Candle in Holy Honey? Well, beeswax is the most durable, long-lasting candle ingredient. And candles made of 100 percent pure beeswax burn brighter than any other type. This sweetly scented triple-wick candle has a captivating fragrance, and is now $17 off! Grab a few and stash them for future gifts (or save them for yourself).

Shoppers love it. Said one, "...its simply divine! It is pure beeswax and has this lovely light honey scent that I absolutely love.The design of the box and candle jar are both stylish. I also like the size of this candle. At 12 oz., it's not too big and not too small. I've been using it in my living room and its been lovely!"

$27 $44 at QVC

Sip and save: Geoffrey Zakarian 3 Bottle Valentine's Collection

A curated wine set? We'll drink to that. (Photo: QVC)

Make Valentine's Day a night of wine tasting! Executive chef and Food Network judge Geoffrey Zakarian has assembled a 3 Bottle Valentine Collection that hits all the right (tasting) notes for a cozy, intimate evening. Choose from the following: 2019 Redland Ranch Reserve Zinfandel, California; 2020 Sol de Mayo Malbec, Argentina; 2020 Primasera Pinot Grigio, Italy or George Phillips Cellars Signature Reserve Sparkling Brut Rose, California. It'll be love at first sip!

$50 $55 at QVC

Sleek and on sale: Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy

Turn your tub into a spa. (Photo: Amazon)

The Royal Craft Luxury Bathtub Caddy transforms a bubble bath (whether for one or two). Premium quality bamboo, with extendible sides accommodates a glass of wine, candles, chocolates, roses, and whatever else your heart desires. There's even space for a phone, tablet or book. We love this natural shade, but it's also available in pink, black, gray, white, blue and brown.

This reviewer is in love with their bathtub caddy. "Ooooo, myyyy gooodnesss! It is wonderful. My baths, which I have always loved, are now a true spa time, complete with facial, full-body skin care, music, book, and refreshments (fresh cherries and a favorite drink). And I appreciate the security of the tray to hold my iPhone. The caddy is the bomb: relaxing, fulfilling, and joyful. I look forward daily to a long soak. What fun!"

$52 $58 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.