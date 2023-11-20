10 Ugg Outfit Ideas For Every Style and Occasion

Much like knee-high boots, Samabs, and ballet flats, Uggs will always make the cut for the trendiest winter shoes (and top gift guide pick) year after year for being cozier than your favorite blanket and available in almost every style imaginable. While many may still associate the brand's boots with black leggings and an oversized sweater look, there's more to these slides and boots than meets the eye. After all, who's to say that you can't pair Uggs with a chic two-piece set or even tailored pants?

Whether you're forever a fan of the Tasmans or riding the trendy wave of the Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boots, adore neutral shades or vibrant colors, there's a not-so-basic Ugg outfit idea for you. To provide endless inspiration on how to wear Uggs, we've rounded up our favorite celeb-approved, influencer-loved examples below.

Keep scrolling for ten outfits featuring Ugg boots and slides guaranteed to spice up your wardrobe.

Coquette Cute

As the coquette aesthetic rages on, we're drawn to this super femme ensemble featuring Ugg's Classic Ultra Mini Boots ($150) in a baby pink shade. The oversized sweater, 'no-pants' look pairs nicely with '80s-style leg warmers, as well as ribbon hair bows and a shiny pink patent purse that coordinates with the shoes.

Knit One, Suede Two

Getty

When paired with Uggs, a chic, two-piece knitwear set typically reserved for work or going out gains a second life as an on-the-go outfit. Key accessories like a sleek purse, oversized sunnies, athletic ankle socks, and, of course, a coffee in hand take the look from night to day.

Cropped and Cargo

Combat boots may be your go-to footwear when slipping on a pair of cargo pants, but Uggs are the less obvious and, frankly, more comfortable choice. It adds a laidback, outdoorsy vibe to an otherwise edgy look. We love how the red of the braided trim adds a pop of color to this neutral-toned ensemble, too.

Cozied Up

For a warm, coffee-shop-ready outfit, trendy flared leggings with your favorite sweater and an oversized scarf will fit the bill. This look gives coastal grandma vibes in a running-errands-around-town way—especially with the nautical-inspired canvas tote.

Classic Athleisure

Getty

An athleisure set in a calming neutral—like Jasmine Tookes' mix-and-match oatmeal and cream workout gear—looks effortlessly 'quiet luxury' when accessorized with a pair of Uggs. Pair with classic aviator sunglasses and understated jewelry to nail the look.

Full Blaze Ahead

Getty

Here, Elsa Hosk steps out in white trousers and Uggs that epitomize on-the-clock comfort. The houndstooth-checked, oversized blazer balances out the chunkiness of the thick platform slippers, creating a seamless look ready for the boardroom.

All Dressed Up

Getty

Color coordination is the key to making the unconventional pairing of a dress and Uggs look complementary. Match your boots to a hue already present in your look, like the example above, and your outfit will look pulled together. Another Ugg boot with dress styling trick is to pull in both casual elements—like ankle socks —and dressier pieces—trendy handbags and jewelry—to have a high-low moment.



Revamped Duo

Getty

There's no reason to retire your beloved classic uniform of Uggs, leggings, socks, and sweaters. Give your slippers a polished, luxe touch by pairing them with an oversized, long wool coat, wraparound scarf, and a striking handbag. It's comfy and chic for your coffee run.



Snug Night Out

Getty

Keke Palmer shows us how Ugg boots can go from day to night with her midnight-hued cropped jean jacket, midi skirt with a sky-high slit set, and suede platforms that are in the coziest of brown shades.

Just Jeans

Getty

There's no getting around the obvious—jeans and Uggs just look so good together. Whether you opt for slouchy boyfriend jeans, wide-leg denim, or flares, light or dark wash, there's no going wrong with this classic pairing.

