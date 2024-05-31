10 things to do in South Jersey with your dad for Father's Day

It’s time to show dad some love.

Father’s Day is June 16, and there are plenty of cool, unique, creative, outdoorsy and fun things to do with dad on his special day. Some are even free.

Of course, you can always cook dinner, give him something you made, or just pamper him with the things he loves.

But how about taking him out for some kayaking, a comedy show, a monster truck show or maybe a hike?

We’ve curated a list of 10 things you can do with your dad in South Jersey for Father’s Day.

Miller Farms annual Father’s Day Weekend Monster Truck Show, Berlin

June 14 to 16, monster trucks take over the farm for a two-hour experience where they perform stunts. There will be FMX stunt bikes, a lively intermission and an opportunity to ride in a real monster truck.

Pit parties are two hours before showtime and feature meet and greets with drivers, food trucks, a kids zone, photo opportunities and more.

Gate opens two hours before showtime. Pit party is at 5 p.m. on June 14 and showtime is at 7 p.m. Pit parties are at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 15 with shows at noon and 7 p.m. Pit party is at 3 p.m. on June 16 and showtime at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for children; $30 for adults.

134 North Grove Street; https://www.showclix.com/event/miller-farms-monster-truck-show-cx4d81b

Father's Day Makers Market, Collingswood

The Collingswood grand ballroom and Scottish Rite Auditorium will host the free event from 2 to 8 p.m. on June 14.

Handcrafted gifts, food, libations and fun in a family atmosphere featuring local businesses.

If you’re looking for a unique gift for dad, this may be a good place to check out.

314 White Horse Pike.

Dad & Me Epoxy coaster & holder workshop, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, Moorestown

Father's Day celebration at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware hosts a Father’s Day celebration on June 15 at 1:30 p.m.

The Dad & Me Epoxy Coaster Workshop will allow participants to create personalized epoxy coaster and coaster holders.

The ticket ($49.99 per pair) grants admission for a father and one child (ages 6 and up).

The price includes all materials, safety equipment, and one Rockler silicone coaster mold.

1165 Nixon Drive; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dad-me-epoxy-coaster-holder-workshop-tickets-894219313037?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

Father’s Day Barbecue Buffet, Little Egg Harbor Township

The LBI National Golf & Resort hosts the event from noon to 6:30 p.m. on June 16.

The menu includes bacon grilled corn, BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw, tomato mozzarella with pesto, baked potato, pepper glazed red snapper, red bliss potato salad, Mediterranean pasta salad, grilled jumbo hot dog with sour kraut, corn bread and more.

Tickets are $35.

99 Golf View Drive; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-day-barbecue-buffet-tickets-896556573847?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Take a hike with dad

Trees can be seen on both sides of Rancocas Creek in Rancocas State Park, which is located in Westampton and Hainesport townships in Burlington County.

Rancocas State Park, Black Run Nature Preserve, Cape May Point State Park, Maurice River Bluffs Preserve, Red Trail – Franklin Parker Preserve, Unexpected Wildlife Refuge, are among places in South Jersey you can take a hike along a plethora of trails. You can find easier trails or tougher ones, depending on what you’re looking for. Alltrails.com is a good resource to view various trails: https://www.alltrails.com/?ref=header

Go kayaking, Pine Barrens, Rancocas State Park and other places

Pinelands Preservation Alliance’s Pinelands Adventures has two, four, five and eight hour trips on the Batsto and Mullica rivers daily from April through October.

A kayaker paddles along on the Rancocas Creek water trail, Rancocas State Park.

It offers canoes, single kayaks, double kayaks or you can bring your own boat.

Father’s Day Family Skate, Camden

Millennium Skate World is the place to be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on June 16.

$10 admission and $5 skate rental (dads get half off admission price). 1900 Carman Street

1900 Carman Street; https://www.unitedskates.com/millennium-skate-world/event/sunday-family-skate-2024-06-16/

Father’s Day Comedy Jazz Dinner Show, Westville

An evening of jazz, comedy and dinner hosted by Macedonia Baptist Church on June 16.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $45.

351 High Street; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fathers-day-jazz-comedy-dinner-show-tickets-899354743247?aff=erelexpmlt

All Sports Museum of Southern New Jersey, Bridgeton

There is no special Father’s Day event, but a visit to this museum might interest some fathers who are into sports. It has some cool memorabilia from professional athletes such as Willie Mays’ 1960 Gold Glove Award, a Jackie Robinson game-used bat and much more.

The museum’s website says it features artifacts from many athletes with ties to South Jersey, including Leon “Goose” Goslin’s personal collection, a Mike Trout memorabilia display and more. It is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there is no admission.

8 Burt Street; https://explorecumberlandnj.com/all-sports-museum-of-southern-nj-bridgeton/

All-White Father’s Day Cigar Sunday, Cherry Hill

Vera Bar and Grill’s All-White Father’s Day Cigar Sunday is June 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. and will feature cigars, drinks and “good vibes.”

Vera Bar and Grill on Route 70 in Cherry Hill is hosting an All-White Father’s Day Cigar Sunday.

Admission is $15.

2310 Route 70 West; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-white-fathers-day-cigar-sunday-tickets-898217150677

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Father's Day: 6 things to do in South Jersey with dad