These 10 Texas cities are among the best places to live, according to U.S. News list

Looking for a nice place to live in Texas? Maybe you’re already in Texas and looking to relocate within the state.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the 2024-2025 150 best places to live in the U.S.

Here are the best places to live in Texas, according to the report.

Best places to live in Texas

No. 9: Austin

Downtown Austin, Texas on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Known as the "Live Music Capital of the World," Austin hosts numerous music festivals, such as South by Southwest and Austin City Limits. The city has a thriving arts scene with galleries, theaters, and cultural events. Austin boasts a robust economy with a strong job market, particularly in technology, education, healthcare, and government sectors. Major companies like Dell, Apple, Google, and Amazon have significant presence in the area.

No. 48: McAllen

McAllen is known for its low cost of living, particularly in terms of housing. This makes it an attractive option for families, retirees, and young professionals looking to maximize their purchasing power.

No. 62: El Paso

Downtown El Paso, Texas.

The city’s proximity to Mexico gives it a unique blend of American and Mexican cultures, which are reflected in its cuisine, festivals, and everyday life.

No. 77: Corpus Christi

Located on the Gulf of Mexico, Corpus Christi offers beautiful beaches such as Padre Island National Seashore and Mustang Island State Park. Residents can enjoy swimming, sunbathing, and various water sports.

No. 87: Brownsville

People attended the Charro Days Grand International Parade last month in downtown Brownsville.

Brownsville has a rich cultural heritage heavily influenced by its proximity to Mexico. The city hosts numerous cultural festivals and events throughout the year, such as Charro Days, Sombrero Festival, and the Brownsville Latin Jazz Festival, celebrating its unique heritage and fostering community spirit.

No. 89: San Antonio

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset

San Antonio has a relatively low cost of living compared to other major cities in the U.S. Housing is particularly affordable, making it easier for residents to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. The city is home to historic sites such as The Alamo and the San Antonio Missions, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

No. 95: Dallas

A view of the Dallas city skyline and Reunion Tower and fireworks during the Dallas New YearÕs Eve celebration after the game between the Dallas Stars and the Chicago Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center on Dec 31, 2023.

Dallas has a strong and diverse economy with thriving sectors in technology, healthcare, finance, telecommunications, and energy. Major companies like AT&T, Texas Instruments, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines have headquarters or significant operations in the area. The city boasts a rich cultural scene, including world-class museums like the Dallas Museum of Art, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, and the Nasher Sculpture Center. The city also has a vibrant performing arts scene with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and numerous theaters.

No. 97: Houston

Houston boasts a diverse economy with strong sectors in energy, healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, and technology. It is home to the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical complex in the world, and NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The city is home to several prestigious universities and colleges, including Rice University, the University of Houston, and Texas Southern University.

No. 99: Beaumont

Beaumont generally has a lower cost of living compared to larger cities, making it more affordable for residents. Housing costs, in particular, tend to be lower than in major metropolitan areas.

No. 107: Killeen

Killeen is home to Fort Hood, one of the largest military installations in the world. The military presence contributes significantly to the local economy, providing jobs and economic stability.

Top 10 best places to live in the U.S.

Naples, FL Boise, ID Colorado Springs, CO Greenville, SC Charlotte, NC Raleigh, NC Huntsville, AL Virginia Beach, VA Austin, TX Boulder, CO

