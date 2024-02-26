10 Superfoods We'll Be Eating More Of in 2024, According to 564 Registered Dietitians

These insights come from the annual "What's Trending in Nutrition" survey from Today's Dietitian and Pollock Communications.

Getty

If you're looking to boost your daily nutrient intake, superfoods are a great way to do so. But with more than 100 superfoods to choose from, it can be difficult to know which ones you should add to your diet. To help, we're sharing a list of 10 superfoods that registered dietitians predict consumers will seek out in 2024.

These insights come from the annual Today's Dietitian and Pollock Communications "What's Trending in Nutrition" survey of 564 registered dietitians. The results reveal that consumers will purchase foods and beverages that are affordable and value-based, boost gut health, are easily accessible and convenient, and support immunity in 2024.

Superfoods fit this criteria, according to nutritionists. While the term "superfood" isn't a nutritionally recognized category of food, the title refers to natural foods that are notably nutrient-dense. While each superfood has its own nutritional properties, they are typically associated with heart health, a strong immune system, reduced inflammation, and low cholesterol.

Top Superfoods for 2024

These are the superfoods we'll be eating more of in 2024, according to the nutritionists who participated in the "What's Trending in Nutrition" survey.



Fermented foods, such as yogurt, kimchi, kombucha tea, pickled vegetables Blueberries Seeds, such as chia and hemp Avocados Nuts, like almonds and walnuts Green tea Pulses, such as dry peas, beans, lentils, and chickpeas Mushrooms Ancient grains Salmon



Among the superfoods included on this list, three are new to the annual survey: pulses (dry peas, beans, lentils, and chickpeas), mushrooms, and salmon. These additions, which align with a Mediterranean lifestyle, are further proof that plant-based eating continues to rise in popularity, according to registered dietitians.



