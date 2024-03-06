10 Affordable Swimwear Brands to Shop Online—Including Zara & Abercrombie

Listen, I love shopping for swimwear as much as the next gal, but there’s no denying that some of my favorite suits are pricey as hell. They’re always cute but like, I also need to buy food this week, you know? If, like me, you’re balling on a budget for summer, I’ve rounded up the best affordable swimwear brands that offer bikinis and one-pieces for under $50 bucks.

This year more than most, I need to save my hard-earned coin. Yes, I do have a borderline swimwear shopping addiction, but I can’t be spending $100 on a single bikini top these days, let alone on more than one. That’s why I turn to my favorite brands like Zara, Aerie and H&M. They never fail to offer a bunch of suits that I am a) obsessed with and b) can actually afford.

I used to think that I would have to shell out some serious dough in order to look cute this summer, but I’m happy to report that isn’t the case. So, whether you’re looking for a one-piece swimsuit that is covered in sexy cutouts or a bikini that will seamlessly take you from the beach to the bar this summer, I’ve got you covered. Read on to shop 10 of my favorite affordable swimwear brands.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Your favorite store is officially cool again, courtesy of a killer swimwear collection that makes me want to book a vacation like, right now. All of Abercrombie & Fitch’s suits are covered in dainty floral patterns or playful gingham checks, so you’ll feel as if you stepped out of a Victorian-era romance novel in one of these pieces. This twisted bikini top might not have a pattern on it, but it sure is absolutely adorable.

Zara

Zara’s slew of cute suits are all priced under $100, so you can’t go wrong when choosing from one of its fun colors or styles. Just like the retailers’ ready-to-wear collections, it always has all the trendiest colors and silhouettes in stock. At the moment, I’m going absolutely wild for this vibrant one-piece. It looks like it’d cost hundreds of dollars, except it’s only $48.

H&M

H&M has long been my go-to when I’m on the hunt for an affordable bikini that I want to keep in my collection for years to come. Why? Because its styles are always timeless and they are so, so easy to wear. Take, for example, this bikini top that’s in Barbiecore pink.

Target

Wild Fable is just one of several amazing (and affordable) swimwear brands at Target. The size range for all of their bikinis is modeled off of bra cup sizes, so you’re basically guaranteed to find a suit that fits you perfectly this summer. This light blue bikini top provides a little extra coverage on top and is available in sizes 32B through 38DDD.

Aerie

You probably already love Aerie for its workout gear but do not sleep on its swimwear selection. Check out this cut-out one-piece that’ll look so cute with whatever accessories you decide to go with. We’re envisioning either chunky gold jewelry or dainty pearl and bead pieces. Also, can we talk about this gorgeous lime green color?

PrettyLittleThing

Let’s get one thing straight—PrettyLittleThing’s bikinis are straight fire. Whatever style you’re looking for, they most likely have it in a ton of colors—from sexy string bikinis to options with editorial cutouts or blingy gemstones. This tan bikini top looks like it costs way more than it actually does. Where else can you find a swimsuit on sale for under $3?

Mango

If you’re looking for a no-fuss swimwear selection that you know is going to look great IRL, Mango should be on your must-shop list. The celebrity-adored brand is so affordable anyways, but its swimwear collection is seriously good, too. The clothing company is known for its minimal aesthetic and basics. The Textured Bikini Top matches the brand’s vibe to perfection. Plus, a plain black swimsuit is essential to anyone’s summer wardrobe.

ASOS

ASOS has tons of affordable brands on its site, but I wanted to highlight its in-house brand, ASOS Design. Most of the suits in the line are priced at under $50 and come in easy-to-shop sets so you can buy both pieces in one purchase. Prepare to literally glow in this bright orange long-sleeve bikini top. It’s rare to see designs like this, so scoop it up ASAP.

