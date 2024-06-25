10 South Carolina state parks to put on your summer bucket list: 4 are in the Upstate

Escaping into nature has never been more fun than visiting the local state park.

With wooded terrain rolling thousands of acres and mountaintop views reminding us of how expansive our world is, there is much beauty to appreciate and discover.

When it comes to state parks worth venturing to in South Carolina, Tripadvisor readers gave their say, narrowing down their favorites. Four from the Upstate made it into the top 10.

What state parks made the top 10, and what do they have to offer travelers? Here's what to know.

No. 5: Table Rock State Park

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Table Rock State Park will take the average hiker five hours to complete, with three hours traveling up and two hours going down. The park has three waterfalls within the area; Carrick Creek, Mill Creek, and Green Creek Waterfalls. How the park got its name makes for an interesting story to tell. Legend has it that a Cherokee Chieftain named the Table Rock Watershed "Sah-ka-na-ga." After hunting, he would stay there and use Table Rock Mountain as a dining table while sitting on Stool Mountain to dine on his venison, according to South Carolina Parks.

Table Rock State Park during a peak time to view leaves in Upstate South Carolina in the first week of November 2021.

No. 6: Paris Mountain State Park

If you plan on going camping on a summer afternoon, try visiting Paris Mountain State Park in Greenville. The park includes paved camping sites, including 13 with tent pads. There are also five trailside campsites within the vicinity of the North Trail Loop. First time visitors can try hiking Lake Placid Trail, which is less than a mile. In the Park Center, history buffs will get to learn more about the park's origins, which date back to the Great Depression. During the era, the park was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which can be felt through the preserved exterior of the bathhouse, now the Park Center.

No. 7: Caesars Head State Park

Caesars Head Park in Cleveland has got it all, from panorama views of the Blue Ridge Mountains to mountain river fishing in the Middle Saluda. Caesars Head, Jones Gap State Park, and other nature preserves make up the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which offers a variety of hiking trails and waterfalls, according to Discover South Carolina. Raven Cliff Falls, one of the most photographed waterfalls in the state, is in the area, its beauty making it worth the 4-mile round trip hike.

People take in the view of Table Rock from an observation deck at Caesers Head State Park.

No. 8: Devils Fork State Park

This state park has the only public access point to the crystal-clear Lake Jocassee, one of the state's most popular summer spots. Spotted bass, redeye bass, smallmouth bass, brown trout, and rainbow trout are species of fish that have been recorded at the reservoir by the state, making the spot excellent for fisherman. Hunting, kayaking, and waterfall watching are recreational activities also enjoyed at the lake, located in Salem. First-time visitors of Devils Fork will want to keep their eye out for the lovely Oconee Bells which bloom in early spring.

Oconee Bells in bloom at Devil's Fork State Park.

Tripadvisor's top 10 state parks in SC

∎ No. 1: Huntington Beach State Park, Murells Inlet

∎ No. 2: Hunting Island State Park, Beaufort

∎ No. 3: Myrtle Beach State Park, Myrtle Beach

∎ No. 4: Caesars Head State Park, Cleveland

∎ No. 5: Table Rock State Park, Pickens

∎ No. 6: Edisto Beach State Park, Edisto Island

∎ No. 7: Paris Mountain State Park, Greenville

∎ No. 8: Devils Fork State Park, Salem

∎ No. 9: Isle of Palms County Park, Isle of Palms

∎ No. 10: Santee State Park, Santee

