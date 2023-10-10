10 signs you’re a ski bore

Travel bores abound everywhere. We all know the type: if you’ve been to Tenerife, they’ve been to Elevenerife. But is the ski bore the king of the hill?

Usually innocuous, they might just be guilty of talking a little too intently about snow. At worst, they’ll slip into a pedantic snobbery that’s hard to forgive. “Do you mean Gshtaaard?”, they crow, when someone mentions the Swiss resort of Gstaad. Actually, it was something that sounded like that.

Generously, we could blame it on a passion for the sport, so if you recognise some of your own traits below, fear not. I once met someone who was all of these things simultaneously – we’re still great mates to this day.



As the ski season edges closer (admit it, you have a countdown running) we reveal the tell-tale signs of someone who’s got their head in the snow.

1. You have many words for the white stuff

Like a certain ex-president, you know words. And you have the best words, especially, for snow. Crud, corn, boilerplate, hardpack – you wouldn’t touch that with someone else’s pole. But powder – pow – fluffy, pillowy, Champagne fresh… this is what you live for. And drone on about, endlessly.

2. Your ears prick up when you hear the Ski Sunday theme

It is one of the catchiest scores ever written, but you tune in for Graham Bell’s specialist analysis – even if his specialist subject is, in fact, his own professional career – Chemmy’s wardrobe inspiration and the novelty of seeing a snowboarder on the presenting lineup. It all looks like easy work, in fact, you fancy your chances with that head cam down the Streif...



3. You’ve Gone Pro

“Is my light on? Can you see the red light?” Because if it isn’t captured on video, did it even happen?

From that 27-minute epic on the Pic du Midi to the two-second blip on the Streif (when you accidentally stopped filming instead of starting), and the subsequent trip to the toilet when, unfortunately, you started it again, your GoPro footage is a sight – and sound – to behold. Both of your Instagram followers seem to think so.

Aside from this, your social media accounts remain inactive outside of winter – because if there’s no white background, what’s the point?

4. Your kit lives in the hallway from November to May

Not just a jacket but boots, poles, avalanche transceiver; the whole lot. Just in case someone comes around and notices. “Oh yeah,” you say casually. “I’m going skiing; didn’t I mention it?”

Sometimes it stays there year round, as objets d’arte.



5. And there’s a lot of it

Acres of Gore-Tex, powder planks, touring skis, MIPS helmet (you even know what MIPS means)... you just take what you need depending on the snow forecast.

6. You have all the snow forecasts

And you don’t need to check them, because the alerts are set. Big dump in Kazakhstan? *scurries off to check fares for Almaty.*

7. Your digestive tract has evolved to process fondue

Not for you the fevered cheese dreams of overindulgence, or a rapidly solidifying rennet football in your lower intestine. You don’t so much hide from this traditional Alpine horror as actively seek it out, like some kind of gourmet deviant.



8. You have an app for that

Most likely Ski Tracks, which not only allows you to track your routes but also gives a daily tally of the altitude gained, distance travelled and, crucially, your top speed. It’s curious how you managed to clock 70mph on the last run of the day (did you drive back to the chalet, by any chance?)

But there are more useful apps, of course. Fatmap, is a pretty handy alternative to the paper ones that disintegrate after coming into contact with snow, and Skibro provides an easy way to hook up with an instructor (just be careful the instructor isn’t using hook up in the modern sense). Your phone’s storage is bursting with them all.



9. La Folie is too commercial these days

You didn’t mind it back in the day, but it’s getting out of hand now. Hoards of young people who don’t know how to drink properly, and can’t even ski when they’re drunk. You just pop in for a fondue and a good bottle of Chemin de Fer, watch the cabaret, listen to a bit of jazz flute and have a quick al fresco dance on the tables while taking a few selfies. What’s wrong with that?

10. You’ve been to Jackson Hole and Japan…

You even forked out for a guided heli-skiing day in Whistler for extra gnarly credentials. But Jackson (just Jackson to those in the know) is the name to drop at dinner parties. Even if Corbet’s Couloir is a drop too far.

What are the worst habits of your ski-obsessed friends? Let us know in the comments below

