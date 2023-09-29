10 Resilient Plants to Grow This October

Don't put down those garden gloves for the year just yet! Believe it or not, October happens to be one of the most fruitful times of year to plant spring-blooming bulbs, hardy vegetables, and shrubs of many varieties. One of the benefits of planting shade trees or flowering bulbs in the fall is that the soil is warm enough to promote root growth without causing you to worry about the heat causing stress on the plant. It also tends to rain more during the cooler months which means the root will be well-established before winter; plus, you don't have to worry about watering as much.

To help you get started this October, we've gathered a selection of perennials, flowers, and even fruit trees that can thrive in many areas across the country. It's pertinent that you check your USDA hardiness zone to determine which plants to prioritize in your garden. "Gardening zones" or "planting zones" are geographical areas divided up by climate that farmers and gardeners use to determine where different species of plants will thrive best. Understanding your zone will give you a clearer idea as to what plants to look for at your local nursery.

Crocus

If you've ever seen a flower peeking through the snow in the winter, it's likely it was a crocus. Plant crocus corms in clusters 6 to 8 weeks before the first hard frost of the season in well-draining soil. Crocus tends to form flower carpets, so consider placing them in the front of flower beds to create a full edge. It's also important to watch how much you water these beauties as they tend to get waterlogged very easily.

Blackberries

You may want to consider planting blackberries in the late fall rather than in early spring if you live in an area with a milder winter. We're partial to erect blackberries that grow in bushes as the plant doesn't need a trellis for support. Plant the bare roots at a site that receives plenty of sunlight with a thick layer of mulch around each plant. These easy-to-grow berries love water, so it's important that the soil is never overly dry. Overtime, the bush will produce canes where you can expect the berries to grow.

Anemone

These daisy-shaped flowers come in white as well as other several jewel-tone colors—including hot pink, royal blue and deep purple. Group them together for a chic clustered effect, or plant them alongside other spring-flowering bulbs like daffodils, tulips, or hyacinths.

Peas

Peas and springtime tend to go hand-and-hand, but early-maturing peas can also thrive in October for those living in warmer regions of the country. There are plenty of varieties to chose from, but the key to making sure any species tastes sweet is planting them in area that gets full sun exposure. You'll also want to make sure to have a trellis or supports available as these plants prefer to climb. Gardeners often recommend planting peas near strongly scented herbs such as basil or rosemary to ward off aphids.

Tulips

A good rule of thumb for planting tulip bulbs is to wait until the average nighttime temperature in your area is around 50 degrees. That makes October the ideal time for planting for many gardeners who live in colder climates. Since mice and moles tend to love tulip bulbs, many green thumbs either put thorny leaves or kitty litter in the planting holes to deter unwanted visitors. If it rains weekly in your area, you won't need to worry about watering your plants. Too much water can actually lead to fungus and disease that will ultimately rot the bulb.

Shallots

If your area happen to experience harsh winters, it's smart to avoid planting any type of onion in the fall. For anyone with milder winters, shallots are an incredible and tasty addition to the vegetable garden this time of year. These alliums grow from bulbs typically planted close to the surface. Because of that, gardeners recommend sprinkling compost or peat around each plant to help retain water. You'll know that the shallots are ready to pick when the leaves turn brown.

Violas

These cool-season bloomers are the perfect flowers to brighten up your favorite antique pots with as they boast nearly 500 different varieties. With their compact size and long flowering time, violas are a versatile flower that look beautiful as an edging plant or in a window box. Be sure to plant violas when the weather is consistently cool in your region; they may love the sun, but they wilt under hot temperatures. They also only need to be watered once the soil completely dries out.

Shade Trees

There may be no better time to plant that oak tree you've been dreaming of than in October. Planting young shade trees in the fall leaves plenty of time for them to establish roots before the heat of summer. It's important to carefully review which types of deciduous best thrive in your zone and how large the trees can grow. Next, you'll need to select a space that gives the tree plenty of room to grow without running into utility lines (or your house). Each tree variety has its own specific needs, so reach out to your local nursery for advice and guidance.

Hyacinths

It's a magical scene in the springtime when the pastel colors of hyacinths pop up from the ground and their sweet fragrance fills the air. To achieve this glorious scene of natural beauty you'll need to plant your hyacinth bulbs in mid- to late autumn to ensure they have enough time to germinate. The good news is that hyacinths are perennials, which means they will come back year after year.

Chives

Many hardy herbs thrive just as well in the fall as the spring and summer. Chives are a fantastic selection for those who are new to gardening as they are low-maintenance and produce a handsome crop. These perennial herbs succeed in pots with well-draining soil, but they do have a tendency to clump. To prevent overcrowding, you'll need to separate the clumps to ensure healthy growth.

