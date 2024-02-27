10 Pokémon Day Deals *Actually* Worth Shopping Today Include Loungefly, Squishmallows & MEGA Sets Up to 50% Off



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Pokémon Day, everyone! In case you didn’t know, Pokémon Day is celebrated on February 27th, which is the anniversary of the first video game releases in Japan. While there are so many ways to celebrate the day, from binging the anime to dressing up as your favorite character, one of our favorite ways to celebrate is taking advantage of all the best Pokémon deals happening right now.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Whether you’ve been eyeing some of the more recent video games or have been dying to get your hands on an ultra-adorable Pokémon Squishmallow, today is THE day to shop. So many retailers are offering major savings on Pokémon video games, trading cards, plushies, action figures, clothing, and more. Many of these days only last today and today only.

Wondering what’s actually worth shopping? We searched far and wide for all the best Pokémon Day deals out there. Check those out below.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEAL

MEGA Pokémon Build & Show Pikachu Building Set

$11 $13 15% off

Buy at target

This 211-piece MEGA build set features fan-fave Pikachu looking as cute as ever. It stands at about four inches tall and is totally posable, making it extra fun. Plus, it’s a cool project that kids and adults can enjoy. As one shopper wrote, “Cool little set that my eight-year-old really enjoyed. He bought one for his friend for their birthday too since he liked his so much.” You can grab one for your little Pokémon fan for just $11 at Target.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEAL

MEGA Pokémon Kanto Region Team Construction Set

$17 $20 15% off

Buy at target

Want a set that’s just as fun to make as it is nice to look at? You’ll want to check out this MEGA set featuring the iconic Kanto region foursome. The set includes a buildable Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur — all complete with individual environments stands that you can connect together. During Target’s Pokémon Day Sale, you can grab the set for just $17.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEAL

MEGA Pokémon Jumbo Poké Ball Building Set

$32 $38 16% off

Buy at Target

You can’t get any more iconic than the Poké Ball. This MEGA building set features 303 pieces for you to create the ultimate, jumbo-sized Poké Ball. It’s about five inches all around and even has a special light piece that turns on with the touch of a button. Get it on sale today for $32 at Target.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEAL

Pokémon 18" Sleeping Pikachu Premium Plush

$30 $35 14% off

Buy at walmart

Walmart is also celebrating Pokémon Day with Rollback savings and today-only flash deals. You can score games, trading cards, and merch at a discount. One deal we’re totally loving is on this large sleeping Pikachu plushie. Originally $35, it’s on sale for just under $30 for Pokémon Day.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEAL

Pokémon 18" Sleeping Squirtle Premium Plush

$30 $35 14% off

Buy at walmart

More of a Squirtle fan yourself? You’re in luck! Walmart also has the 18-inch sleeping Squirtle plush for just $30 today. According to shoppers, it’s not only adorable, it’s super soft and pillow-like. “Just get it already,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s incredible! Huge and life-sized! Looks like a real life Squirtle taking a nap. I may go ahead and get the sleeping Pikachu version next.”

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEAL

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 3 Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box

$38 $55 31% off

Buy at amazon

Of course you can’t have a best Pokémon Day deals list without shouting out a great deal on trading cards. Per one Amazon shopper, this is one of the best box sets you can buy. Another said it’s a total “dream come true” writing, “I am absolutely delighted with the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 3 Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box. This limited edition set is a dream come true for Pokémon TCG enthusiasts, offering a treasure trove of cards, accessories, and an overall incredible experience for collectors and competitive players alike … I highly recommend it to anyone looking to enhance their Pokémon TCG experience and acquire rare and exclusive cards.” Get the set on Amazon today for 30% off.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEALS

Pokémon Fire and Water Battle Pack

$11 $15 27% off

Buy at amazon

If you’re looking to buy something fun to surprise the kiddos (or to gift yourself!), you can’t go wrong with a pack of on-sale action figures. Amazon just put their exclusive collection of Pokémon action figures on sale for today only. You can snag a two-pack for just $11. Hurry though, as this deal is selling fast! FYI, if you’re a huge fan or know someone who is, you may want to consider snagging this 10-piece set for $50.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEALS

Squishmallows Pokémon Clefairy 20" Plush

$48 $60 20% off

Buy at hot topic

If you’re looking to score a discount on Pokémon Squishmallows during Pokémon Day, Hot Topic is the place to shop. While many online retailers do sell Pokémon Squishmallows, not many have them on sale. But right now, you can even find some of their newer options like this (seriously!) large 20-inch Clefairy for 20% off. We’d snap this deal up ASAP.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEALS

Squishmallows 10" Pokémon Winking Pikachu Plush

$15 $25 40% off

Buy at hot topic

Dont’t exactly need a Squishmallow that takes up like half your couch? Hot Topic’s selection of 10-inch Pokémon Squishmallows are also on sale, some even being up to 40% off. This super plush and extra round winking Pikachu plushie is ultra-cute — and on sale for just $15.

Best Pokémon Day Sales 2024: 50% Off MEGA, Squishmallows, Loungefly

BEST POKéMON DAY DEALS

Loungefly Pokémon Pikachu Minimalist Mini Backpack

$40 $80 50% off

Buy Now

This has to be one of our favorite Pokémon Day deals of 2024. Loungefly’s character and cosplay backpacks are super popular across fandoms, and their Pokémon collection does not disappoint. While they are considered “mini,” they’re not actually that small. You can comfortably fit a regular-sized water bottle, an extra t-shirt, your wallet, and other everyday essentials. If you’re a big fan of Pikachu, this minimalist mini backpack (which happens to be a BoxLunch exclusive!) is on sale for 50% off.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.