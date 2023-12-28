10 of the best deals at the Zappos after-Christmas sale: save on Adidas, Sperry, Crocs and more — up to 60% off

When it comes to shoes, few retailers can touch the range of options available at Zappos. It's not just the selection of styles that keeps this footwear giant dominant in the category; it's also the massive range of sizes and widths: You can find pretty much anything your feet desire at Zappos.

Devotees know that Zappos rarely advertises sales. So when it does — as in right now — it's best to stand up and pay attention. The Zappos Winter Clearance is on as we speak, with discounts of up to 60%. There are more than 37,000 items on sale, including offerings from top-rated brands like Crocs, Adidas, Sperry and more.

Head spinning with too many possibilities? We did some pre-shopping for you. Below are 10 of the best deals, to get you started. No pressure, but this sale only lasts a few days; take the opportunity to replace worn out pairs and step into the new year comfy and strong. (And ps, you'll also find plenty of accessories and clothes marked way down too.) Go get ’em!

Sneakers

Zappos Saucony Originals Shadow Original $40 $100 Save $60 I own two pairs of these sneakers, and I can't say enough good things about them. They run true to size, are super- comfy and are lightweight but supportive. Choose from 15 color combos, nine of which are on sale for as low as $40. $40 at Zappos

Zappos Merrell Fly Strike $32 $80 Save $48 If your New Year's resolutions include lots of walking (or even running) in 2024, snap up these Merrell Fly Strike sneakers. The outsole offers optimal traction and shock absorption, so you enjoy every step. The gray-and-mint- green option here is a whopping 60% off and available in all but two sizes. And by the way, you'll love these Merrells just as much when the seasons change — the breathable material keeps feet cool and dry. $32 at Zappos

Zappos Adidas Running Kaptir 3.0 $67 $90 Save $23 If comfort is key for you, consider this style from Adidas Running that's $22 off. It features the popular Cloudfoam midsole, designed to cushion feet even after extended wear. The knit upper is soft, for easy movement — and it won't press on any of your sensitive spots. In cold weather, you might want to wear thick socks with these lightweight sneaks. In summer, you will love their breathability. $67 at Zappos

Zappos ASICS Dynablast 3 $71 $100 Save $29 One trick to get motivated to exercise when you're more in the mood to veg? Bright sneakers that are as comfy as they are cute. These ASICS — which are $29 off — fit the bill. Supportive and sleek, they'll put a spring in your step as soon as you slip them on. But don't wait to make your purchase. Some sizes are already sold out; with lots of five-star reviews and a newly reduced price, it won't be long before they're gone. $71 at Zappos

Boots

Zappos Sperry Saltwater $44 $110 Save $66 Legends never die. This Sperry boot, more often seen in shades of brown, is a classic beloved by shoppers that, thankfully, the brand continues to make. At Zappos, these boots have nearly 1,200 reviews and a five out of five-star rating. One shopper raved, "I wear these shoes in rainy weather and to our farm when I’m going to be out in the dirt and mud. They are very versatile and are great quality shoes!" Get them for less than half price before everyone else does! $44 at Zappos

Zappos Hey Dude Branson Suede Boot $66 $90 Save $24 Perhaps you already (and love) the wildly popular Hey Dude slip-on loafers, ideal for warmer months. But maybe this is your first time meeting Hey Dude's genuine suede boots. Just as easy to wear — thanks to stretchy panels on the sides, which make them quick to slip on and off — these cozy boots keep feet warm and give you plenty of traction in winter weather. You'll never want to take them off. Save $24! $66 at Zappos

Zappos Sanuk Cozy Vibe Surf Check SL $83 $120 Save $37 Boots with a cozy faux-fur lining are like a warm hug for your feet. This top-rated Sanuk style features a soft wool-and-Tencel "shearling" lining and a button detail for flair — and it's 30% off! One shopper writes, "I was looking for an alternative to Uggs. I did some research and found these. I work all day in them. My feet feel better than when I wear my Uggs, and they smell better. They stay warm at night. I'm very happy with them." $83 at Zappos

Slippers & Slides

Zappos L.L.Bean Daybreak Scuffs Motif $35 $70 Save $35 The slippers you were craving while shopping for everyone else's Christmas gift are now 50% off. These popular L.L. Bean slippers, with more than 4,300 reviews, have (not surprisingly) a solid five-star rating. They're warm, cute (note the cat walking across the pair!) and most important, comfortable. Only one of the available six colors are on sale, so don't wait! $35 at Zappos

Zappos Crocs Classic Adjustable Slip Resistant Clog $30 $60 Save $30 Party in the front, business in the back? Crocs just keep getting better. This pair has a slightly elevated look thanks to its muted color and some clever detailing on the adjustable heel strap. At 50% off, these slip-ons are less expensive than they've been in the last 30 days. Don't wait to take advantage (you know you'll wear them every day). $30 at Zappos

Zappos Sanita Lodge Shoe $62 $155 Save $93 The best shoes feel like slippers but are sturdy and aesthetic enough for a quick jaunt to the sidewalk to drag back the trash cans — or even a trip to the grocery store. These Sanita Lodge Shoes are just that kind of versatile. They even have a toggle for tightening, so you can get the perfect fit. In navy, this durable, beautifully made shoe is more than 60% off, down from $155 to just $62. One important sizing note: These slippers run a bit small, so if you're a half size, round up. $62 at Zappos

