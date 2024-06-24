These are the 10 most Instagrammable spots in Texas

Whether you’re snapping photos of the bluebonnet fields in full bloom or capturing the sunset over an iconic city skyline, the Lone Star State provides a picturesque backdrop for every social media enthusiast.

However, recent data shows that based on the number of users who hashtag the locations, these spots are the state's most "Instagrammable" locations.

1. San Antonio River Walk

In the heart of Downtown San Antonio, the River Walk is a scenic urban waterway lined with vibrant restaurants, unique shops and lively bars.

2. Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo is home to over 6,000 animals and offers a range of interactive habitats.

3. AT&T Stadium

Home to the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium is a top spot for football fans.

4. The Alamo

A symbol of Texas history and independence, The Alamo in San Antonio is one of the most well-known historic landmarks in the state of Texas.

5. Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail

Water from the Colorado River flows past the Longhorn Dam at the East end of Lady Bird Lake on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Austin.

This popular urban trail in Austin offers stunning views of the city skyline. It is popular among those who walk, jog, cycle and kayak.

6. Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District

With much of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards recently revamped, people from around the world come visit for a step back in time to the Old West. The Stockyards features twice-daily cattle drives and rodeos, as well as gunfight theatrics.

7. Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens

Spanning 66 acres along the shores of White Rock Lake, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens boasts a beautiful landscape with enticing floral displays and sculptures throughout.

8. Padre Island National Seashore

Along the Texas Gulf Coast, Padre Island National Seashore stretches more than 70 miles and is a hot spot for beach-goers and spring-breakers.

9. Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo is the oldest and largest zoo in Texas — and is a great place for wildlife lovers.

10. Minute Maid Park

Home to the Houston Astros, Minute Maid Park is a favorite spot for sports fans and photographers capturing the excitement of America's favorite pastime.

