10 minutes and this no-jump, full-body workout to burn calories quickly

Making time for fitness should be a priority in all of our lives, but with busy schedules this doesn’t always quite go to plan! But, that’s what this full-body HIIT workout is for. Not only will it move every single muscle group in your body, but it’s only 10 minutes long so you can work it around your plans. Just grab a pair of dumbbells if you want to burn some extra calories, or you can just use your bodyweight.

High intensity interval training is perfect for those who have little time to train, as sessions are short, but the benefits are vast. Not only can HIIT burn fat, build muscle and improve endurance levels, but it can also burn more calories than traditional training styles. One study that compared a 30 minute HIIT, weightlifting and cardio session found that those who took part in HIIT actually burned 25%-30% more calories.

For this workout you've got 10 different exercises and you're going to do each one for 50 seconds of work, followed by a 10 second rest. If you're choosing to incorporate a pair of dumbbells, or a single kettlebell, into this workout, opt for a moderate weight that challenges you, but that you can complete all the exercises with. This is only 10 minutes so there's no repeats! But if you do have extra time and want better results, do it two more times. Here's your exercises:

Squat and clean

Bent over flies into calf raises

Alternating step back into a dumbbell row

Side lunge with dumbbell pass through

Punch and bicep curl right side (punch forwards with one arm and curl the other)

Punch and bicep curl left side

Dumbbell swing

Side step with a shoulder press

Opposite knee to opposite elbow

Woodchoppers

