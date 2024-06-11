10 metro Detroit hotels to transport you to a different place, time period

Want to escape the hustle and bustle of modern-day life?

With the region's rich history and mix of cultures, there are a handful of hotels scattered around metro Detroit that can whisk you away to a different time or place, whether you're a visitor searching for a unique place to stay or just a local looking for a staycation.

Here are 10 hotels across metro Detroit that promise guests a feeling of overnight adventure.

David Whitney Hotel

A look at the lobby area with lots of marble and seating at the Hotel David Whitney, Autograph Collection on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The David Whitney Hotel at One Park Avenue in Detroit is a modern take on wealthy lumber baron David Whitney's majestic home, redesigned from the old Grand Circus Building built in 1887 into the David Whitney Building in 1915, combining neoclassical architecture with contemporary yet elegant furnishings. For more information, visit hoteldavidwhitney.com.

The Inn at 97 Winder

The Inn at 97 Winder in Detroit is a boutique hotel inside the elegant John Harvey House, a historic Second Empire-styled mansion that was completed in 1876, with 10 rooms decorated with lavish furnishings. The hotel was accepted into the National Register of Historical Places in 1991. For more information, visit theinnat97winder.com.

Frederick Stearns House

The Frederick Stearns House on May 9, 2022. The home has been updated and restored as an inn and music space.

The Frederick Stearns House at 8109 E Jefferson Ave. in Detroit is a bed and breakfast situated in a Tudor-style mansion built in 1902, complete with antique furnishings. The bed and breakfast was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985. For more information, visit fredrickstearnshouse.com.

The Atheneum

The Atheneum at 1000 Brush St. in Detroit is a premier hotel inspired by Greek villas with marble-patterned columns and jewel-toned blue decor styled after Santorini. Their two dining options, Symposia and Pegasus Taverna, serve Greek and Mediterranean cuisine as well. For more information, visit atheneumsuites.com.

El Moore Lodge

El Moore Lodge at 624 W Alexandrine St. in Detroit offers historic accommodations with a futuristically modernized focus on conservation; despite the renovated building dating to 1898, the hotel is equipped with sustainable technologies like geothermal heating and cooling, photovoltaic solar panels. Additionally, four rooms at the top of the building are made to look like rustic cabins. For more information, visit elmoore.com/lodge.

Best Western Greenfield Inn

At 3000 Enterprise Drive in Allen Park, Best Western Greenfield Inn might have a contemporary interior, but the hotel's exterior is a Victorian blast from the past. For more information, visit bestwestern.com.

Saint John’s Resort

The Saint John's Resort in Plymouth on Jan. 28, 2023.

Transformed from a Catholic archdiocese seminary into a luxury hotel, Saint John's Resort at 44045 Five Mile Rd. in Plymouth is chock full of escapist amenities: lavish rooms and suites, an upscale steakhouse and the Wine Grotto, an indoor pool and jacuzzi, and a 27-hole golf course, all on 200 acres of walkable, landscaped grounds. For more information, visit saintjohnsresort.com.

The Townsend Hotel

The Townsend Hotel at 100 Townsend St. in Birmingham gives guests a taste of modern royal life with magnificent rooms and suites and dining at The Rugby Grille. In exemplifying the English experience, the hotel hosts afternoon tea on the weekends between noon and 3 p.m. for an additional charge. For more information, visit townsendhotel.com.

Royal Park Hote

Royal Park Hotel in Rochester has guest rooms and suites named after important places to British royalty.

The Royal Park Hotel at 600 E University Dr. in Rochester imagines overnight stays fit for kings and queens with king or queen guest rooms and suites named after U.K. palaces. For more information, visit www.royalparkhotelmi.com.

Olde Mill Inn of Clarkston

The Olde Mill Inn of Clarkston at 5835 Dixie Hwy #1031 in the Village of Clarkston transports guests to the pioneer era with a rustic, log cabin-like hotel with direct access to three lakes. For more information, visit oldemillinnofclarkston.com.

