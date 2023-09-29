10 Makeup Organizer Ideas to Streamline Your Beauty Supplies

Getting ready is about to get way easier (and way less cluttered).

Shopping for new beauty supplies can be fun and exciting. Once that stockpile of eyeshadow palettes, compacts, tubes, and jars starts to pile up, though, organizing everything is a whole different story. It doesn't have to be an overwhelming endeavor, though. All you need is a few choice makeup organizers and a system that works for you, and you’ll be on your way to makeup collection serenity. Not quite sure how to tackle your own cosmetic cache? Let these makeup organizer ideas inspire you.

Store Makeup in Clear Containers

Aside from the cohesive and chic look that clear containers provide, this makeup organizer style allows you to swiftly take stock of your items and pinpoint exactly what you’re looking for during a glam sesh.

“With clear containers, you can easily account for what products you have and what products you may need to replace,” explains professional organizer Meredith Goforth, founder and CEO of House of Prim. “Another bonus is that clear acrylic containers are also exceptionally easy to clean if any products leak or spill.”

Categorize By Putting “Like Items” Together

As you edit and organize, put similar items together, suggests Jane Abrahams of Jane’s Addiction Organization. For example, keep palettes together, brushes in their own space, skinny eye cosmetics in another, and foundations in another.

Label Everything

To further keep your makeup organized, add labels where they make the most sense. For example, drawers that are harder to see into can benefit from a label—as done here by Organize Dwell. Tubs or baskets underneath the sink and in closets also benefit from labels. When everything has a designated space, it’s much easier to keep tidy.

Keep Drawer Space Tidy with Inserts

Drawers are a great way to stash a ton of items out of sight, but they can quickly turn into a black hole of chaos. To make the most of drawer space, Abrahams says to use organizing inserts, such as acrylic dividers or baskets. She recommends measuring the space before buying anything to ensure a snug fit.

Add Playful Touches

Makeup organizing feels very business-y, but let’s not forget that we’re talking about makeup! Add whimsical touches while organizing your cosmetics by including unexpected dishes or vessels, like this vintage lipstick holder from Replanted Decor. Also consider kitschy containers, gilded lazy susans, and repurposed jars from your beautiful candles.

Utilize Wall Space

Your walls are another area that you can take advantage of when organizing your cosmetics. Here, Rosie Dickins of The Flat That Rosie Built makes creative use out of a peg board where she added some shelves and tiny storage containers. You can see a mix of beauty potions, hair accessories, and even jewelry.

Store Excess Supplies Separately

There’s a solid chance you’ve got backup staples ready to deploy and other supplies you don’t need at the immediate ready. In that case, determine which items you only use on occasion and store them in a separate area.

“Keeping these products separate allows for you to focus on your ‘go-to’ products on a day-to-day basis,” Goforth notes. “ This practice will streamline your daily routine and make for easy upkeep of your organizational system.”

Personalize Everything to Your Routine

On that note, Goforth says that the key to an amazing makeup organizational system is one that is highly functional and tailored to your everyday routine.

“If you tend to do your everyday makeup from a bathroom or a vanity, drawers tend to be the ideal set-up. If you often do your make up in different locations, a mobile solution will be a much better fit,” she says.

Declutter Routinely

Makeup products have expiration dates, and it’s not uncommon to “outgrow” a certain product after time or decide you like something better.

“Any products that are expired, the wrong shade, you previously abandoned because you didn’t like them, or products you may have had an adverse reaction to, are all good candidates for the toss and giveaway piles,” Goforth says.

