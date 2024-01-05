10 indoor play spaces across the Fox Valley where young children can burn off energy this winter

Winter is (or will soon be) in full swing across Wisconsin. In addition to shoveling snow and fiercely gripping little hands to prevent falls on slick sidewalks, parents face another winter-related challenge: finding fun ways for young children to burn off some energy, away from the cold.

The Fox Valley has a plethora of indoor play options for children 5 and younger to run, jump, climb and more. From more traditional indoor playgrounds to trampoline parks that prove such fun isn’t just for big kids, this list is sure to contain your little ones' new favorite destination.

Building for Kids Children's Museum

Located in downtown Appleton, the Building for Kids Children’s Museum is a popular destination for Fox Valley families. Its two floors are packed with exhibits. Crawl through a giant heart, pilot a jet, master construction equipment, hone your creativity in its art studio; there’s so much to explore!

During any visit, if your little one needs a break, they can visit the Quiet Room on the second floor. Visual timers and decision boards with Building for Kids exhibit photos are also available.

From 9 a.m. to noon on the third Sunday of every month, the museum has a Sensory Superstars program. The lights are lower, there’s no music, and parts of certain exhibits are off. The program is free to families in the autism community, but the museum remains open to all other visitors during that time with admission.

The museum, 100 W. College Avenue, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. For ticket prices, including memberships and its Access Initiative that provides reduced prices for families facing financial difficulties, visit buildingforkids.org.

Fox River Mall's Northwoods Cafe play area

For many young children in the Valley, a highlight of mall trips is getting to climb on the animals in Northwoods Cafe, the mall’s food court. The children’s play area is outfitted with seating for caregivers to watch as their children play. Plus, it’s carpeted, helping to minimize boo-boos.

The children’s play area is open during mall hours and is free. The mall is at 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Grand Chute.

Luv 2 Play

Luv 2 Play offers fun for children who just learned to crawl to 12-year-olds. It has a separate soft play area for the tiniest family members with a small ball pit, foam blocks, a musical element and more. For those ages 4 and younger, there is another special area with a larger ball pit, slide and more.

Those of all ages can climb through the multistory climbing structure (although caregivers will likely need to assist young children), which is outfitted with obstacle courses and slides. There are also arcade games throughout the facility and a full-service cafe.

A “quiet room” with two big recliners is available for breastfeeding parents and children who may need a calm space. Anyone can access the space.

Luv 2 Play is at 4938 Integrity Way, Appleton, near the Fox River Mall. It's typically open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, but be sure to check its Facebook page before going, as hours may vary. For pricing, including membership offers, visit bit.ly/luv2playpricingappleton.

Badger Sports Park

There’s plenty for young children to do at Badger Sports Park. Ages 2 through 10 can enjoy four big inflatables, which include a slide and obstacle course. Children ages 5 and older may also enjoy bowling (bumpers are available) and navigating through the laser maze.

Appetizers and homemade pizzas are also available for purchase. Badger Sports Park, 3600 E. Evergreen Drive in Appleton, is open noon to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. For activity prices, visit bit.ly/badgersppricing.

Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude’s Appleton location has a “Kids Court” area reserved for children ages 6 and younger. Young children can enjoy a trampoline slide, foam pit, basketball and more in this area.

It also has “Junior Jumpers Jam” times, which allow children ages 6 and younger to experience Altitude for a reduced price of $12. One parent also gets to jump free during this time. Kids have access to every activity their height allows. When children are outside the Kids Court area, they may be jumping alongside older, larger children, as Altitude is open to all even during Junior Jumpers Jam times.

Junior Jumpers Jam hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays.

Outside of Junior Jumper hours, admission for children ages 6 and younger is $15 for two hours and $14 for 1½ hours. For anyone older than 6, it’s $23 to jump for two hours and $21 for 1½ hours.

Altitude’s Appleton location, 4950 Integrity Way, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Xtreme Air

Appleton’s Xtreme Air offers special “Tot Times” in which only children who are walking age through 5 years old can enjoy all trampoline attractions (with the exception of the rock wall) and the ninja obstacle course. Tot Time tickets are $8 per child; caregivers may jump for free with their child.

Tot Time is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ages 3 and older may jump during open gym hours: noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Its website, www.xtremeairfun.com, suggests calling ahead, as closing times may fluctuate based on business.

Xtreme Air, W3035 Edgewood Trail, Appleton, can be reached at 920-903-8300.

Funset Boulevard

Funset Boulevard has a number of indoor activities. Children ages 1 through 3 can enjoy the Toddler Zone, which includes a ball pit, soft sit-on rocker, puppet stage and more. Any child under 58 inches can explore the playground area, which is outfitted with tubes they can crawl through and slides.

Little ones may also enjoy riding the train or the full-size carousel with their caregivers.

Children 40 inches and taller can participate in bumper cars, and those 48 inches and taller can play laser tag. Funset is also known for its pizza.

Quiet rooms are available for children needing a break from the commotion; simply ask a manager.

Prices can be found at funset.com; be sure to check the “promotions” section for special offers. Funset, 3916 W College Ave., Appleton, is open 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park, 4741 W. Lawrence St., Appleton, has lots of fun attractions for the “big kids,” but it didn’t forget about the little ones. Its Tubes Playground is only for children under 52 inches tall, allowing them a space of their own to crawl, climb and slide. If your little one needs some assistance, adults are welcome to accompany their children in the area.

There is also an area for children ages 5 and younger with foam building blocks, and another separate area for children ages 7 and younger with giant inflatable balls.

All of these attractions are open during the park’s regular hours: 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Prices and membership information can be found at urbanair.com.

Menasha's Ultimate Fusion Athletics

Little ones can get a taste of gymnastics life during Ultimate Fusion’s family open gym hours. From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Fridays, children ages 6 younger can enjoy the gym’s trampolines, foam pit, low beams and other equipment for $10 each, provided they have an adult present at all times. Only cash is accepted. Accompanying adults and infants younger than 18 months get in for free. A liability waiver must be filled out, and can be done so ahead of time at bit.ly/ultimatefusionliabilitywaiver.

Ultimate Fusion also hosts open gym hours. While children of all ages can attend, children under the age of 6 must have a parent present. Older children may be dropped off. Open gym costs $10 per person and is also cash only. Open gym hours are from 6 to 7:30 pm. Saturdays and also require the above liability waiver.

Ultimate Fusion Athletics is at 1670 Drum Corps Drive, Menasha.

Kaukauna Public Library

Kaukauna Public Library offers a forest-themed Child Play Area open to children of all ages. It’s outfitted with a play mat with fake rocks and stumps that children can climb on, a clubhouse, fake food stations, a puppet show station, a train set, Lego area and more. Only children ages 5 and younger can use the mat.

Children younger than 6 must be supervised by an adult. Socks are needed to play on the mat; bring your own or purchase them for $1 at the library.

There is no cost to use the play area; adults don’t even need a library card!

The library is at 207 Thilmany Rd. in Kaukauna. The children’s play area is available during the library’s hours, which are, in the winter, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Holiday hours may vary.

