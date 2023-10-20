10 Iconic Sofa Designs You Need to Know

From statement pieces to comfortably familiar seats, get to know these influential sofas.

Nathan Schroder

There’s no doubt that sofas have a big impact on a room’s layout, but they do more than just command a floor plan. “Its scale and placement at the center of most design schemes means the sofa powerfully telegraphs not just your taste and style but your attitude about hospitality, conviviality, and the somewhat fuzzy feeling evoked by the word ‘home,’” says Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director and director of fine art for 1stDibs.

These well-used and expressive pieces of furniture have modern roots in the 18th century—but a few periods have been especially prolific. Some sofas stand alone in their aesthetics, while others inspired generations of future designs. Boost your design knowledge by exploring the style notes—and modern uses—of these 10 iconic sofa designs.



Rococo-Style Sofa, 18th Century

Ryann Ford

“During the 18th century, the function of seating began to shift from formal presentation to comfort,” says Freund. “One of the first examples of a sofa that fits our current idea about the form is a canape in the Louis XV or Rococo style.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Canape is the French word for couch, and it often refers to the Rococo styles mentioned by Freund, such as this Northern Italian 18th Century Walnut Sofa. “The Rococo sofa is more along the lines of what we’d consider a bench or settee today,” says Lindsey Putzier, owner and principal designer at Lindsey Putzier Design Studio. “These sofas are great for use with a dining table as an alternative to a traditional bench. Their lower profile and narrow depth also makes them perfect for an entryway,” she says.

Although they feature design details like exposed legs, curving backs, and scrollwork, these elegant seating selections are at home in more than strictly traditional spaces. “I’d add a Rococo piece to a contemporary, modern farmhouse, or Scandinavian design for an interesting twist,” says Putzier.

Chesterfield Sofa, 19th Century

KRITSADA PANICHGUL

The Chesterfield is a classic sofa that’s easily identified by its tufted back and thick rolled arms that sit at the same height as the backrest. A long-established staple in traditional home decor, its history is slightly unclear. The Chesterfield arguably dates back to the 18th century—it is popularly attributed to Lord Philip Stanhope, the fourth Earl of Chesterfield (hence the name)—but the style was well established in interiors by the mid-1800s. Although it’s common in traditional spaces, Putzier says the Chesterfield soda can provide contrast in contemporary spaces, too. “For a traditional look, use leather or a fabric in a more muted tone. To modernize the sofa, select a funky fabric in a bright color,” she says.

Gondola Sofa, 1950s

Courtesy of 1stDibs

Low, angular, and almost instantly recognizable, the Gondola Sofa by Adrian Pearsall is a midcentury staple. The name is a nod to the nautical, boat hull-like frame. Originally produced by Pearsall’s company Craft Associates, this classic silhouette had varied iterations designed by Pearsall, and manufacturers today continue to be inspired by the original. “It’s perfect in its original midcentury setting, but also works well in contemporary, Scandinavian, and even some transitional designs,” says Putzier.

Related: How Modernism Became an Iconic Decorating Style During the 1940s

Serpentine Sofa, 1950

Courtesy of Holly Hunt

The Serpentine sofa was American furniture designer Vladimir Kagan’s solution to a problem: a stylish and practical way to view art at home. Unlike many sofas, the Serpentine sofa was not intended to simply provide seating against a wall. Rather, the curved shape was created specifically for not sitting in a straight line, and it was even on casters to be more easily positioned to provide the best views in a room.

The biomorphic, undulating shape reflects abstract design movements at the time Kagan created it, and his influence is still seen in the curved sofas creating attention-grabbing moments in homes now. “The flowing lines allow this sofa to work with all kinds of design styles,” says Putzier. “I would incorporate the Serpentine into a mostly traditional glam design for a modern touch, just as easily as I would incorporate it into a contemporary design.” With a form that warrants visual attention, perhaps more than comfortable function, Putzier adds the sofa fits well in a large foyer, too. Today, the Serpentine is available through Holly Hunt.

Florence Knoll Sofa, 1954

Knoll

“During the mid-20th century, many designs reflected a neo-formalism that seems to deprioritize lounging,” says Freund, highlighting Florence Knoll’s slim sofas as an iconic example. Knoll worked in corporate interiors, and the simple, clean lines of the Florence Knoll Sofa are reflective of her no-frills aesthetic and focus on efficient space planning.

Originally manufactured by Knoll and still available today, the Florence Knoll Sofa has influenced numerous reinterpretations by other manufacturers as well. The familiar shape and tightly tailored look are upright and formal, but thanks to a variety of upholstery options, including vibrant colors of the midcentury era, it can fade into the room or stand out as a style statement. “The Knoll sofa is a classic and has become a timeless addition to everything from transitional to contemporary design,” says Putzier.

Bocca Sofa, 1970

Getty Images/OlenaSv

“The Postmodern design movement of the late 1970s and ’80s expanded beyond modernism’s mantra of 'form follows function' into designs that reestablished a human connection to objects through humor, caprice, and dreamscape interiors, which continued into the 21st century,” says Freund. Representative of this is the Bocca Lip Sofa by Italian design company Studio65.

The bold sofa’s history starts with a 1935 painting by Salvador Dali featuring a sofa as Mae West’s mouth. The surrealist work ultimately inspired multiple pouty furniture pieces, including the 1970s Bocca. Foam furniture maker Gufram originally produced the Bocca and still sells the sofa today, though there have been multiple manufacturers, including Heller who also makes a contemporary version.

In addition to the iconic red, the Bocca sofa has been reimagined in new colors and even with a lip ring. You won’t opt for this piece in a lounge-worthy den, but it will certainly up the style factor of whatever room you place it in. “Art in its own right, the Bocca lip sofa is a playful addition to a contemporary space,” says Putzier. “Pair this sofa with some Barcelona chairs for a great midcentury feel.”

Camaleonda, 1970

B&B ITALIA

Designed by Italian Mario Bellini, the Camaleonda is an eye-catching modular piece you have likely noticed all over social media. Also known as the Bellini sofa—though it’s not the only sofa style produced by the designer—it was named for its adaptability: “Camaleonda” is a portmanteau of the Italian words for “chameleon” and “wave.”

The modular sofa has many different elements that can be combined to create any shape or size sofa, and a plethora of colors and fabrics allow you to further adapt to your unique style and space—including making the Camaleonda a comfy centerpiece rather than a wall hugger.

“The Bellini is definitely a statement in and of itself—this piece doubles as sculpture,” says Putzier. She recommends adding a brightly colored Bellini to spice up a sleek, white room. Originally only produced in the 1970s, B&B Italia (the original manufacturer) brought the sofa back to market with the same look and unique construction, but with a focus on sustainable, recyclable materials.

Terrazza Sofa, 1973

Courtesy of 1stDibs

“For the most part, the midcentury period spawned seating that bespoke comfort and relaxation and blurred the boundary between indoor and outdoor space,” says Freund. An iconic example of this is the Terrazza sofa by Swiss designer Ubald Klug—a sofa that, according to Freund, “exemplifies the loungy informal lifestyle of the 1970s while seeming to bring the mountains into the living room.”

The modular sofa has a terraced style that looks natural and organic. Two different elements make up the Terrazza, and they can be combined in numerous configurations. In any arrangement, the Terrazza offers a highly textured, graphic addition to a room. According to Putzier, the Terrazza is a logical choice for a sleek, contemporary loft, but it can offer a striking contrast to a more traditional space touting crown molding and other period details.

Togo Sofa, 1973

Courtesy of Ligne Roset

The end of a rolled aluminum toothpaste tube reportedly inspired French designer Michel Ducaroy to create the Togo sofa in 1973. The crimped shape curls up and lacks a traditional sofa base—a dramatic shift from the more structured and angled sofas of the midcentury period that came before it, as well as from the rest of the sofas on this list. “The Togo is definitely a statement piece that draws a lot of attention,” says Putzier. “It’s best paired with sleek, streamlined contemporary pieces.” Original manufacturer Ligne Roset still produces the style today, and it’s available in multiple configurations.

Cloud Sofa, 2015

WERNER STRAUBE

It’s hard to talk about sofas today without mentioning the Cloud. Not to be confused with historic sofas also called cloud, this trendy piece was created by Timothy Oulton for Restoration Hardware in 2015. Although you may not have known this exact model, you will recognize the numerous similar styles: a typically white, fluffy, sink-in sofa (hence the name) characterized by deep seats and oversized cushions.

This Cloud-style sofa represents a popular view of the sofa’s place in the home today: it can dominate the room so long as it's extremely comfortable, inviting you to spend lots of time lounging in whatever way suits you. This makes the Cloud sofa practical for casual living rooms and dens. Unlike many of the style-forward icons on our list, this one is simple and contemporary, something you’ll definitely want to know when considering sofa types today.

For more Better Homes & Gardens news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.