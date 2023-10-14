10 Healthy Wraps & Burritos to Make for Breakfast
These wraps and burritos are the perfect breakfast concoctions. These dishes take nutritious and flavorful ingredients like cheese, lean proteins and veggies and wrap them in delicious eggs, pancakes or wheat tortillas. Every bite will be a delight when you prepare recipes like our Kitchen Sink Burritos and Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach
Make-Ahead Freezer Breakfast Burritos with Eggs, Cheese & Spinach
Mornings just got easier with these satisfying breakfast burritos made with eggs, spinach, serrano peppers and cheese. These burritos can last for months in the freezer and reheat within minutes in the microwave, so keep a stash on hand for when you need a quick, healthy breakfast.
Low-Carb Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito
Instead of wrapping up eggs in a tortilla for a classic breakfast burrito, we're wrapping up veggies and bacon in a tortilla made out of eggs. Just whip up an easy omelet and nestle your cooked veggies inside to slash the carbs in this healthy, gluten-free burrito.
Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos
Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling—made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs—is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.
Kitchen Sink Burritos
This vegetarian bean burrito recipe is perfect any time of day, from breakfast (add a scrambled egg) to a late-night snack. It's also ideal for days when you need an energy boost to get through a draining event like a soccer tournament or a marathon meeting. Bonus: You can wrap it in foil and eat it on the go.
Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps
This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps
Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.
Make-Ahead Spinach & Black Bean Burritos
These egg, bean and cheese burritos are designed to be made ahead and frozen. They are perfect for busy days and make a satisfying breakfast or lunch.
Egg & Avocado Pancake Breakfast Wraps
Part crepe, part pancake, this easy breakfast wrap is filled with healthy morning favorites. Scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa are all rolled up inside the pancake to give you a neat grab-and-go breakfast for busy mornings.
Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps
This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.
Breakfast Tortilla Wrap
This bacon and egg omelet is loaded with turkey bacon, crunchy bell pepper, and fresh tomato. Rolled up in a warm tortilla, this quick-and-easy breakfast will keep you satisfied for hours.
Read the original article on Eating Well.