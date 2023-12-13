10 gorgeous kitchen gifts from The Pioneer Woman that'll arrive in time for Christmas — from $13

If your kitchen is craving something new — or if you know someone whose kitchen could use a refresh — now is the time to snag something sensational, courtesy of Ree Drummond, a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman. Walmart is offering a slew of savings on the kitchen maven and TV star's irresistibly charming kitchen essentials just in time for the holiday. Even better, order now and you'll get these goodies, which start at $13, in time for Christmas.

The Pioneer Woman is famous for the quality, charm and color she brings to her designs. That's why these collections regularly sell out! Pick up a set of stoneware dinnerware for your sister, a vintage kettle for your mom, a floral blender for your bestie and cute, colorful bowls for yourself. Each pick is affordable, adorable and super useful.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, 11-Piece $20 $40 Save $20 Your loved ones will be happy to replace their dull blades for this beautifully designed knife block. Adorned in a pretty floral pattern, this set is available in four attractive colorways to compliment any decor. But don't let the pattern fool you. These knives are sharp and made of durable stainless steel for longevity. Soft comfort grip handles provide a safe cut, and the acacia block holds a variety of cutting tools including scissors. $20 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Dinnerware Set, 12-Piece $38 $54 Save $16 No need to scour a flea market or thrift store for vintage tableware for the antique lover in your life. The retro patterns in this stoneware set deliver country charm in a convenient package, complete with service for four. They'll love the scalloped, irregular designs and mix-and-match prints, all in vibrant shades of blue, red, yellow and green. And here’s another thing that makes it better than the real “finds”: It’s all dishwasher safe. $38 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Stainless Steel Crank Flour Sifter $13 $15 Save $2 Here's one for the baker in your life. This hand-crank sifter mixes and sifts flour, powdered sugar, cocoa, spices and a whole lot more resulting in the perfect texture for delicious baked goods. Ree's signature print on the tin adds a pop of country charm to the kitchen, while the acacia wood knob offers reliability every time. Made of stainless steel, the sifter promises years of quality use. $13 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, 10-Piece $25 $30 Save $5 This vintage-inspired set of bowls has all the charm of a flea market score — and, frankly, the price of one: just $25 for five melamine bowls with coordinating snap-on lids. Each bowl fits perfectly into the next for easy storing and all are dishwasher-safe. They're perfect for prepping, storing or entertaining, and pair well with The Pioneer Woman's dinner and salad plates for a classic country set. $25 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Electric Kettle $20 $35 Save $15 Any old kettle can probably get the job done, but this one? Its punchy floral red pattern gives it major personality, plus its 1.7-liter capacity lets you boil enough water to make tea for the whole family in just minutes. Tea's not your bag? You can always use it for hot cocoa. (Marshmallows not included.) $20 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral Personal Blender $14 $20 Save $6 The Pioneer Women's stylish personal blender, made by Hamilton Beach, is just what they need to make delicious smoothies, protein shakes and yummy milkshakes. The blending jar doubles as a travel mug (and fits in most car cup holders) so you can bring it along while driving. And when you’re done with your drink, the cup and lid are both dishwasher-safe. $14 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Charlie Stoneware Cookie Jar $17 $20 Save $3 The queen had her corgis, and Ree has her basset hounds. Here her loyal companion, Charlie, is wearing his cowboy best and doubling as a cookie jar. Pick this up and you are guaranteed to be the only person in the neighborhood with a charming doggie cookie jar. It's sweet treats from this sweet pooch and a fun addition to any kitchen. (It can also work for doggie treats!) $17 at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more.

