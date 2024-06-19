10 fun, quirky and kitschy amusement parks in Michigan

Amusement parks come in all shapes and sizes: Some have massive, towering rides and waterslides. Some are charming roadside attractions reminiscent of another era.

From giant dinosaurs to leaning fun houses, Michigan is chock full of quirky and kitschy amusements for families and first dates. The Detroit Free Press compiled a list of amusement parks across the state, from the extravagant to the endearing to the puzzling:

1. Michigan's Adventure, Muskegon

Corkscrew at Michigan's Adventure

Claiming to be the state's largest amusement park, Michigan's Adventure is on the west side of the state in Muskegon. The park includes rides aimed for children, as well as more adventurous thrills, like the Corkscrew rollercoaster. Thrill-seekers can also head over to the attached waterpark, WildWater Adventure, with curving waterslides, a wave pool and a jet-black slide called the "Snake Pit."

Daily tickets in 2024 start at $42.99, with options for deals to add meals.

2. Arzo Sports and Fun Park, Alpena

In northern Michigan on the Lake Huron side of the state, revelers at Arzo Amusement Park will find go karts, bumper cars, an old-timey carousel and more. The humble amusement park is open seasonally, from around May through the end of September, according to their Facebook page.

Attractions are priced per ride, but Arzo is advertising $30 for five rides.

3. Nelis' Dutch Village, Holland

Dutch Village is a Netherlands-themed park in Holland, decked out with a giant wooden slide in the shape of a Dutch wooden clog, according to the park's website. Other rides include a tractor drive around a tulip farm, a 1940s-era Ferris Wheel, a petting farm and a pirate-themed water balloon launcher ride.

Tickets online are $16 for ages 3 and up. Infants under the age of 2 are admitted free.

4. Dinosaur Gardens, Ossineke

Another northern Michigan attraction, Dinosaur Gardens offers a "thrilling explorative adventure," where the main attraction is a walk-through around the park to view massive dinosaur figures scattered throughout. The park dates back to the 1930s, when an artist bought the property and built rental cabins as well as a gas station and art studio, according to Dinosaur Gardens' website. The artist built the dinosaurs, a labor that took him years to complete.

A walk-through of the park costs $10, though children under 2 can walk through for free with their parents, while it costs additional money to play putt-putt golf and partake in a fossil dig experience.

5. Wild Frontier Fun Park, Comins

In the north central part of the state, the Wild Frontier Fun Park promises restored vintage rides, including a technicolor Tilt-a-Whirl, a kiddie coaster and bumper cars. The park is across the street from the Cedar Valley Golf Club, for adults looking to play a few holes, and offers an RV park for those who want to stay overnight.

A wristband for unlimited rides costs $35, while individual tickets are $3.50.

6. C.J. Barrymore's, Clinton Township

The Indy SkyTrack at C.J. Barrymore's family entertainment center in Clinton Township.

Located in metro Detroit in Macomb County, C.J. Barrymore's differentiates itself from many amusement parks by staying open into the night, until 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Inside, revelers can enjoy a decked-out arcade, bowling, laser tag and more. Outside, the park boasts multiple go-kart tracks, a drop tower, a roller coaster, a zipline and more activities to keep kids and adults occupied.

Unlimited ride wristbands cost $49.

7. Glenlore Trails, Commerce Township

Glenlore Trails: Aurora in Commerce Township.

Nestled in Commerce Township in metro Detroit, Glenlore Trails is another evening amusement option. The park's website calls the experience offered an "immersive night walk," with several different experiences for spectators to enjoy. What's advertised as the Haunted Forest, for example, shows spooky lit trees and a giant pumpkin projection.

The attraction appears to be open seasonally, and tickets range from $15 to $25.

8. Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark, Boyne Falls

Avalanche Bay is in the Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan. The indoor waterpark offers slides, a surf simulator, and a lazy river.

Day passes start at $36 for juniors and $44 for adults.

9. LegoLand Discovery Center, Auburn Hills

Another option in metro Detroit, LegoLand Discovery is indoors and is one of 13 LegoLand Discovery Centers in the United States. Rides include an "enchanted cart," a 4D theater, and a play zone for little ones to build their own creations with the famous block. The center occasionally holds adult nights, with themes and activities for those ages 18 and above.

Tickets start at $19.99.

10. Mystery Spot, St. Ignace

Another kitschy amusement option, the Mystery Spot is located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The park offers guided tours and a zipline, according to its website. As legend has it, as detailed on the spot's website, surveying equipment in the 1950s wasn't functional on the land where the Mystery Spot is located. The spot has since become a roadside attraction, with a tilted structure to explore, a zipline, mini golf and a maze.

Guided tours start at $7, while zipline admission is $20 for all ages over 5.

