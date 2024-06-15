10 fabulously fun activities for kids in Fort Myers, Lee County and SW FL for summer 2024

School's out and kids are ready for some fun activities this summer! Southwest Florida has both indoor and outdoor experiences for you and your family. Whether it's splashing around outside or looking at dinosaur fossils inside, there's something for everyone.

1. Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium

On one of the largest green spaces in Fort Myers, the Calusa Nature Center provides a natural history museum, live nature, and a home to rescue animals. Visitors can explore nature trails and exhibits during their trip. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m-4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for parents and $5 for children. Plan to bring sunscreen and bug spray while organizing your trip. The nature center is located at 3450 Ortiz Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905. For more information call (239) 275-3435 or check out https://www.calusanature.org/about.

Janice Hodan, from Buffalo, NY, was one of many visitors gathered at the Calusa Nature Center & Planetarium in Fort Myers to watch the total solar eclipse happening Monday, April 8, 2024.

2. Hertz Recreational ice skating

Might need to hold onto the walls for this one. Have your try at fun recreational ice skating. Hertz is open to all ages and is a blast for the whole family. Expect a laser show and lights while skating to the weekly Top 20 songs. The rink is open all weekdays except Wednesday's and Thursday's. Hertz is located at 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL 33928. For more information call (239) 948-7825 or check out https://hertzarena.com/arena-information/recreational-arena.

3. Edison and Ford Winter Estates

Experience history in Fort Myers with the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. These historical homes include botanic gardens, a museum, and laboratory with years of creations behind them. The houses are open 363 days a year from 9 a.m-5:30 p.m. Ticket prices depend on age. The estates are located at 2350 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33901. For more information call (239) 334-7419 or check out https://www.edisonfordwinterestates.org.

4. Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Backflips and flying? Sky Zone Trampoline Park has all the attractions of an indoor park. From freestyling to ultimate dodgeball, this park has it all. They are open Monday through Sunday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a standard 90 minute pass. Sky Zone is located at 9370 Dynasty Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905. For more information call (239) 344-8244 or check out https://www.skyzone.com/fortmyers.

5. Fort Rock Climbing Center

Fort Rock is a unique indoor climbing center perfect for adventure and fitness. It's adaptable for climbers of all levels and styles too. Day passes are $30 for adults and $20 for children. Hours of operation depend on the weekday. Fort Rock is located at 7131 Alico Rd #130, Fort Myers, FL 33912. For more information call (239) 990-7430 or check out https://fortrockclimbing.com.

6. C'mon Museum

The museum offers year-round admission, staying open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for general admission. Collier County residents can obtain a special discount for $18. The museum is ideal for ages ranging from infants to elementary school. Children can look forward to experiencing an educational place with special exhibits, events, parties, and workshops. Exhibits include the ABC Tot Lot, Adopt-A-Pet Vet Clinic, the Everglades, and so much more. The museum is located at 15080 Livingston Rd, Naples, FL 34109. For more information call (239) 514-0084 or check out https://www.cmon.org.

The Golisano Children's Museum of Naples, photographed on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

7. Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens

Wanna see some of the biggest animals in the world up close? This Naples attraction allows for families to observe and interact with nature's friends. Open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Sunday, the 43-acre zoo includes animals exhibits, a historic garden, and educational programs. Collier County residents receive free admission the first Saturday of every month. The Naples Zoo is located at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples, FL 34102. For more information call (239) 262-5409 or check out https://www.napleszoo.org.

8. YMCA Summer Camp

This YMCA's community focused camp allows campers to enjoy their favorite hobbies and interests while exploring the world around them. The summer camp includes fun activities, weekly field trips, pool days, arts, sports, and community projects. Camp runs from Monday through Friday 7 a.m. -6 p.m. Campers range from school age to ninth grade. Registration is still open for incoming campers at both the Naples and Fort Myers locations. Parents can register online with the link below. The Naples YMCA is located at 5450 YMCA Rd, Naples, FL 34109. The Naples contact number is (239) 394-9622 or check out https://ymcacollier.org/camp.html. The Fort Myers YMCA is located at 1360 Royal Palm Square Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919. The Fort Myers contact number is (239) 275-9622 or check out https://www.ymcaswfl.org/programs/camps.

9. Cone 06 Pottery Painting Studio

Bored on a rainy day? This Naples studio has all the art for your kiddos to choose from. The studio provides finished pottery, paint, and supplies for a one time fee. They are open from Sunday to Wednesday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. They also have pottery to go if you don't have time to work in the studio. The studio is located at 3369 Pine Ridge Rd #101, Naples, FL 34109. For more information call (239) 513-0288 or check out http://www.cone06potterypainting.com.

10. Shy Wolf Sanctuary

Veterans and their families have a therapeutic encounter with animals at the Shy Wolf Sanctuary on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

Wanna pet a wolf? Shy wolf Sanctuary is an educational and experience based nonprofit. They are focused on providing care to some of the most protected animals, aiming to rehabilitate and provide a refuge to numerous wolves. Guests can learn about these special creatures from Monday through Sunday excluding Tuesday and Thursday. Reservations are required and are $40 per person. Children must be 7 years of age or older. Shy Wolf is located at 1161 27th St SW, Naples, FL 34117. For more information call (855) 749-9653 or check out https://shywolfsanctuary.org.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Things to do in Fort Myers: Top 10 best activities for kids this summer