10 Essentials to Snag ASAP from Le Creuset’s Epic Sale (Including Their Iconic Dutch Oven)

The holidays are flying by, but our passion for making delicious winter dishes remains strong. As we welcome the New Year, it’s the perfect time to replace worn-out kitchen tools. Thankfully, Le Creuset, known for its outstanding cookware, is offering fantastic deals on a range of items (including the editor-loved Dutch Oven!). Whether you need baking dishes or versatile fry pans, this sale is your chance for a kitchen upgrade.

Enjoy discounts on a delightful selection of Le Creuset’s top-quality products, making it the perfect time to elevate your weeknight meals and take your hosting skills to the next level. You’ll have to act quickly, though, because certain models and colors are flying off the shelves. Don’t wait to secure your favorite pieces — explore our top picks below and make your purchase ASAP.

KT: Le Creuset EOY Sale

Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Quart

Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Quart $249 (was $360)

Le Creuset offers a range of heirloom pieces, with the standout being its iconic Dutch oven. Available in 3.5-, 4.5-, 5.5-, 7.25-, and 9-quart sizes, it's an ideal option for crafting your favorite winter soups and stews based on the size of your household. Plus, it sure is pretty!

Buy Now

Le Creuset Shallow Round Oven

Le Creuset Shallow Round Oven $180 (was $290)

Le Creuset's Shallow Dutch Oven is perfect for small servings of casseroles or sauces. With vibrant color options, it adds appeal to your counter. The lighter interior lets you monitor cooking easily. Praised for its 2.75-quart size, it's ideal for oatmeal, steaming vegetables, chili, and soups. Keep it as an accent on your cooktop and prepare for loads of compliments!

Buy Now

Oval Griddle

Oval Griddle $119.99 (was $210)

More than just a breakfast staple, this oval griddle's wide surface is perfect for searing steaks, veggies, burgers, and sandwiches. Its low edges ensure crispy crusts and the black satin enamel eliminates the need for traditional seasoning. From stove to oven to table, it'll become your go-to cooking tool.

Buy Now

Traditional Braiser With Glass Lid

Traditional Braiser With Glass Lid $279.99 (was $400)

This braiser guarantees top-tier cooking performance with its exceptional heat distribution and retention. We love its vibrant enameled surface, which minimizes sticking and staining, so you don't have to deal with pre-seasoning. It's easy to clean and perfect for sautéing, frying, steaming, making casseroles, and serving. Take your daily cooking to a whole new level with this essential.

Buy Now

Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid $99.99 (was $125)

You'll be eager to get your hands on this Rectangular Dish, thanks to its perfect fit for winter baking and serving. Complete with a convenient platter lid for easy transport, this Le Creuset gem is beloved among editors, so you can rest assured it's top-notch.

Buy Now

Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 9.5 Inch

Toughened Nonstick PRO Fry Pan, 9.5 Inch $79.99 (was $125)

It's not every day that you run into a frying pan that still feels new years later, but executive lifestyle editor Lisa Freedman says this one is her go-to piece of cookware. "It’s true. After all these years, I’m always convinced that this weekend is going to be the weekend that my eggs start sticking to the pan," she says in her review. "And yet, they never do. Even when I use a very minimal amount of oil to get things started."

Buy Now

2.25-Quart Signature Saucepan

2.25-Quart Signature Saucepan $179.99 (was $268)

Beyond perfect sauces, this pan can be your go-to for side dishes, grains, poaching, simmering, and reheating. Its curved interior allows for smooth stirring, and its extended helper handle and contoured main handle make kitchen-to-table maneuvers a breeze. Both versatile and stylish, you really can't go wrong!

Buy Now

Signature Cassadou

Signature Cassadou $219.99 (was $350)

Inspired by traditional Provençal cooking, Le Creuset's Cassadou Sauté Pan combines vintage charm with modern functionality. Crafted from classic enameled cast iron, it evenly distributes and retains heat without requiring seasoning. Thanks to its sturdy enamel finish, this pan is safe for all stovetops, oven-friendly up to 500 degrees, and easy to clean.

Buy Now

Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set

Signature Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set $574.99 (was $820)

Splurge on this top-selling set featuring Le Creuset's prized pieces: the 5.5-quart round Dutch Oven, 9-inch Signature Skillet, and 1.75-quart Signature Saucepan. Perfect for home cooks navigating their way through the kitchen, these pieces cater to a variety of dishes. Did we mention it's oven and dishwasher-safe? A huge bonus, if you ask us.

Buy Now

12-Piece Mixed Material Set

12-Piece Mixed Material Set $574.99 (was $857)

While we typically opt for individual cookware pieces to tailor a set to our specific needs, this 12-piece collection is meticulously curated. It includes essential items like the editor-favorite Dutch oven, nonstick fry pan, and more, and impressively, nothing feels extraneous.