10 Eclipse-Themed Foods Along the Path of Totality

Just say yes to those sun-and-moon pancakes.

Astronomy may explain the upcoming solar eclipse, but creativity is at the core of its festivities. Scattered across the path of totality, both local businesses and national chains have released eclipse-themed snacks, menus, and desserts. No food is off-limits from a cosmic makeover; the concept takes shape via solar wordplays, celestial designs, and culinary contradictions between light and dark.



Below are nine eclipse-themed foods available across totality’s path. Grab a bite if you’re along the route — or draw inspiration for your own kitchen.



Driftwood’s Vista Brewing is preparing a total solar eclipse wagyu burger, but the meat isn’t the only representation of the moon. Rather, the burger comes on a squid ink bun from Easy Tiger Bakery, while toppings include black garlic aioli and a wasabi pub cheese made with the brewery’s Dark Skies black pilsner.



“Wing King” Drew Cerza knows how to play to Buffalo’s strengths. The New York food personality more than earns his alias in “Totality Wings”: an eclipse specialty that stacks two classic flavors. On each chicken wing, Cerza overlays Weber’s honey mustard with a dark barbecue sauce — a combination that holds up under any sky.



“Eclipse Chipse” represent the eclipse in both rhyme and reason; Ohio-based snack brand Ballreich pairs white cheddar with black pepper for a celestial-inspired flavor. The chips come in equally thematic black bags that feature totality’s likeness.



Thanks to their smooth, circular nature, cookies present a blank canvas for creative additions. Syracuse bakery Cathy’s Cookie Kitchen plays with a buttercream sun and a chocolate shadow, while Dallas bakery Savor Patisserie imprints the eclipse’s image onto vanilla macarons.



Moon pies already feature the moon in name, so why not look the part? On April 7 and 8, Austin’s Tiny Pies is putting its own spin on the All-American treat. The bakery’s moon pies come coated in Callebaut dark chocolate and topped with a white chocolate crescent moon.



In Bloomington, Indiana, experience more than a slice of the moon — alongside quite a few slices of pizza. With both an eclipse-themed brunch and dinner menu, FARMBloomington highlights a pie’s potential. Standouts include the “No Sunlight” bianca pizza and a bacon and egg “House of the Rising Sun.”



Like pizza, chocolate is the perfect candidate for a solar upgrade. Rochester’s Laughing Gull Chocolates capitalizes on shades of white and dark in its eclipse collection. The shop offers a totality chocolate duo, as well as bars imprinted with eclipse art.



Marketside Restaurant in Niagara Falls serves a standard short stack, with one caveat. The topmost pancake comes in chocolate, so your pace of eating determines totality’s duration.



At Buffalo’s WNY Empanadas, the eclipse takes the form of specialty conchas: a crackly and sweet Mexican bread. The sun — also known as pastry cream filling — just barely peeks out from inside a dark craquelin made of corn husk ash.



One donut can represent either the sun or the moon, but The Donut Dude’s box of seven depicts the eclipse’s progression. Raspberry, white cream, and custard donuts flank both sides of a chocolate custard-filled donut, leading up to — and out of — totality.







