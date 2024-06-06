10 days & 1,661 miles: Why you should explore these ‘Kool’ Kentucky State Parks

In our Uniquely Kentucky stories, Herald-Leader journalists bring you the quirky and cool, historic and infamous, beloved and unforgettable, and everything-in-between stories of what makes our commonwealth remarkable. Read more. Story idea? hlcityregion@herald-leader.com.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Kentucky State Parks system.

A park system that in its early days took pride in itself telling its citizens to forget going to “Cool Colorado” and instead vacation close to home in “Kool” Kentucky.

A lot has changed in 100 years to 2024, but Lindy Casebier, Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage secretary, said the anniversary is a major milestone in the history of the parks system.

“The state parks are such an amazing asset for us as an economic development tool, bringing people into the state,” he said. “I like to say people might come for horses and bourbon but they discover so much more while they’re here, and one of those things is our state parks system and our resort parks, our lodges and all that they have to offer.”

History of Kentucky State Parks

In February 1924, Senate Bill No. 306 – to create a state park commission – was introduced in the Kentucky General Assembly.

An editorial at the time in the Lexington Leader advocated for its passage.

“In this age of strenuosity, of ever-increasing speed and strain, the importance of relaxation, or recreation, and of the element of play is more adequately appreciated,” the editorial published in 1924 read.

Two years later, four park sites had been identified. Today, there are 45 state parks.

The state park commission’s first secretary, Vance Prather, in a 1927 column published in the Lexington Herald, argued parks would not only draw visitors from outside of the Commonwealth to explore the state’s natural beauty but could also provide recreation opportunities for Kentuckians close to home.

“Why should Kentuckians, with such lavish wealth of scenery at their doorsteps, hike away to Niagara, Yellowstone, or the much-dinned-in-our-ears “Cool Colorado,” when, as a matter of fact “cool” Colorado is no cooler than “Kool” Kentucky, and when they have not first beheld the glories and the rare scenic beauty and splendor of their own state?” Prather asked in the column.

A century later, Casebier lauded the diversity of Kentucky’s state park sites.

“Kentucky is so geographically diverse, and each park is diverse,” Casebier said. ”In every region of the state, it offers something different. People ask me which is my favorite state park, and I say well that’d be like picking your favorite child. Each one is a unique experience unto itself, whether it’s Jenny Wiley in the east or Pennyrile in the west or Lake Barkley or (Kentucky Dam Village) or Natural Bridge or Pine Mountain, there’s all something just so amazingly beautiful about each one of them.”

The sun sets over Kingdom Come State Park near Cumberland.

Things to do, location guide: Kentucky State Parks

In honor of the park system’s milestone anniversary this year, the Herald-Leader set out on a 10-day, 1,661 mile road trip across the state to explore Kentucky through the lens of its state park locations. Traveling from Yatesville Lake State Park near the Kentucky and West Virginia Border to Columbus-Belmont State Park on the Kentucky and Missouri border, these pictures, videos and guide not only highlight the beauty and things to do, but their significance to the Commonwealth.

“There’s something special about each park and what they offer,” Casebier said.

Kingdom Come State Park





The 12 O’Clock Overlook is photographed at Kingdom Come State Park near Cumberland. Kingdom Come, about a 3-hour drive from Lexington, offers a campground; fishing; hiking; biking; an outdoor theater and pedal boating.

Pine Mountain State Resort Park

Dusk falls over Pine Mountain State Resort Park near Pineville. The park, about a 2.5-hour drive from Lexington, offers a lodge and cottages; restaurant; hiking; swimming; golf and an outdoor theater.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

Cumberland Falls is photographed at dawn at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park near Corbin. Cumberland Falls, about a 90-minute drive from Lexington, known as “Niagara of the South,” is home to the only moonbow in the Western Hemisphere. The park offers a lodge and cottages; campground; restaurant; hiking; swimming; fishing and the falls.

Old Mulkey Meeting House State Historic Site

The Old Mulkey Meeting House is located near Tompkinsville. The state historic site, about a 3-hour drive from Lexington, is home to the oldest freestanding log meetinghouse in Kentucky. The structure was built in 1804.

Lincoln Homestead State Park

The original cabin where Abraham Lincoln’s mother grew up is located at Lincoln Homestead State Park in Washington County. The park, about 1-hour drive from Lexington, also includes a replica of the cabin where Lincoln’s father grew up; museum; disc golf; fishing and golf.

Barren River Lake State Resort Park

The sun rises over Barren River Lake near Lucas. Barren River Lake State Resort Park, about a 2.5-hour drive from Lexington, offers a lodge and cottages; a campground open from mid-March through mid-November; a restaurant; marina; hiking and biking trails and golfing.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

The sun rises behind trees at Lake Barkley State Resort Park near Cadiz. Lake Barkley, about a 4-hour drive from Lexington, offers a lodge and cottages; campground; restaurant; hiking; marina; swimming; golfing; fishing; biking; racquetball; tennis and pickleball.

Columbus-Belmont State Park

The Mississippi River is photographed near Columbus-Belmont State Park in Columbus. Columbus-Belmont, about a 4.5-hour drive from Lexington, is the site of the Battle of Belmont in 1861 during the Civil War. The park offers a campground; hiking; boat ramps and a Civil War museum.

Pennyrile State Resort Park

Dusk falls over Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park near Dawson’s Springs. Pennyrile, about a 3-hour drive from Lexington, offers a lodge and cottages; campground; restaurant; hiking; canoes, kayaks and pedal boats; fishing and swimming.

My Old Kentucky Home State Park

The historic mansion is photographed at My Old Kentucky Home State Park in Bardstown. The state park, about a 1-hour drive from Lexington, was inspiration for Stephen Foster’s song, “My Old Kentucky Home.” In addition to tours of the mansion, the park offers a campground; golf; outdoor theater and tennis.

Old Fort Harrod State Park

John Curry, a gunsmith at Old Fort Harrod State Park, is photographed at the state park in Harrodsburg. The fort, about a 1-hour drive from Lexington, is a full-scale replica of the one built by James Harrod in 1774. The park includes cabins and blockhouses with handmade utensils, furniture, tools and implements used by early pioneers.

Carter Caves State Resort Park

Smokey Bridge is photographed at Carter Caves State Resort Park in Carter County. Carter Caves, about a 1.5-hour drive from Lexington, offers a lodge and cottages; campground; restaurant; cave tours; hiking; disc golf course; fishing; swimming and rock climbing areas.