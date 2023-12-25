10 cult-fave fitness items on sale at Amazon — from $17

Get fit with a little help from Amazon — these cult-fave finds are all on sale. (Amazon)

Brilliant solutions to everyday workout problems abound at Amazon. We've found a slew of cult-favorite items that help make exercise and wellness easier, less painful and way more fun — and they're all on sale. From a store-anywhere full-body stepper and a popular Peloton dupe to a $16 wobble board and a weighted hula hoop update that's $9 off, there's something here for every body. There are even No. 1 bestselling wearable on sale: Fitbit Charge 5.

Read on for our 11 trending sports and fitness deal picks!

Fit in a full-body workout anywhere

Sunny Health & Fitness Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper $63 $80 Save $17 Work out everything at once with this little step machine. The top seller transforms even the smallest space into a home gym. One of the nearly 19,000 five-star fans raved: "This stepper is exactly what I wanted — a small machine with simple mechanics at a value price. It fits under my bed for easy storage and weighs about 15 pounds, so it's easy to move around. It has a simple counter that keeps track of your steps (and has a few other modes, like calories...). It came preassembled, and the only assembly you have to do is make sure the pulley line is on the wheel underneath the machine, then tighten the tension knob to the desired resistance (which is easy to adjust anytime you want to change it) and attaching the arm resistance bands to the frame." $63 at Amazon

Get fit while you sit for $10 off

Trideer Trideer Yoga Ball $40 $46 Save $6 Ready to strengthen those core muscles with a balance ball? The bestselling fitness ball offers gym quality at home with professional-grade, anti-burst PVC to help it last. The ball also has an easy-to-grip texture to keep you from slipping off. Fans report that as core strength improves through the use of this ball, back pain fades, fans say. "Bought to relieve lower back pain [and] replace my office chair." writes one of nearly 3,000 five-star fans. "It's helping. I thought I would have difficulty staying upright since there's no "back" to this yoga ball. But the rubber ring that comes with it helps it stay in place and I don't even notice that there's no "back" to it." $40 at Amazon

Rock this No. 1 bestseller (in 3 categories!)

Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS $128 $150 Save $22 Keep your fitness/sleep/stress levels on track with this slim, attractive watch. Not only does it have over 18,000 five-star fans, but it's a top seller in these three categories: Activity & Fitness Trackers, Heart Rate Monitors and Electronics & Gadgets! If you've been debating whether to go for the Fitbit or the fruit, this impressed reviewer may help you decide: "Prefer to Apple Watch. Battery life (and other features) blow away my Apple Watch! Apple battery lasts less than one day and this Fitbit only needs a charge once every few weeks (wearing 24 hrs a day). Health trackers are way more accurate and statistics in app are way easier to evaluate. [...] Fitbit app features are great. Tracking steps, food log, exercise, stress, sleep, etc., all in one concise spot. Texts/calls and other app notifications on your wrist are super convenient." $128 at Amazon

A popular Peloton dupe that's over 80% cheaper

YOSUDA Yosuda Stationary Bike $250 $440 Save $190 Want to work out indoors without shelling out $1,500 on a Peloton? This popular pick will get you just as fit. It's got a stable frame, adjustable handlebars, padded seat, a range of resistance, and an iPad mount so you can watch a show or follow a fitness guide. One of the 14,000+ five-star fans raved: "Best Bang For Your Buck! I bought this bike in February of this year to extend my 'home gym...I wasn't expecting too much, as I was never a cycling enthusiast before, but I have to say, for the price, I have spent an inordinate amount of time on this bike! Super simple to set up (I did it myself in less than an hour), very sturdy and VERY quiet. I bought the mat for sound muffling but don't even really need it. Make sure you tighten all of the knobs every once in a while, and definitely add the [included] toe cages, unless you have cycling shoes. I don't really use the attached display, as it doesn't make much sense to me. I simply go by my Apple Watch...A GREAT purchase! I love my bike!!!" Compare with premium brand Peloton, also now available on Amazon. $250 at Amazon

Or upgrade your bike seat for 60% less

A fitness hoop that's 50% off!

Dumoyi Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fitness Hoop $21 $30 Save $9 Talk about a fun way to get fit! The 1950s fad has come full circle with a newfangled kind of fitted hoop with a weight that swings around you. Don't let the "weighted" part worry you — it actually makes it easier for beginners. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount. This No. 1 bestseller isn't your mama's hula hoop, and fans are grateful for that: "Love it! It fits up to a 47-inch waist!" writes a happy reviewer. "Love this thing. Got the hang of it quickly. I'm 5'9" and 280lbs, it was making me sweat after less than 5 minutes. Chronic back pain and it doesn't hurt my back yay! The biggest thing is it is so much fun so I don't feel frustrated with doing it as exercise!" $21 at Amazon

Shoot hoops all night long

GlowCity GlowCity Glow in The Dark Basketball $25 $45 Save $20 Kids and adults alike love playing with this light-up basketball at night! It's too irresistible not to get some exercise with this thing around. One of the 13,000+ fans raved: "This ball is awesome! We purchased it for our teenage son for nighttime ball games and we love it so much that we are about to order three more: one for me, one for my husband, and the mini one for my toddler. It is so bright and neat looking! Makes playing outside as a family even more fun and exciting. This is going to be bought as gifts for every kid I know for birthdays and Christmas. I am including 4 pictures so everyone can see how great it looks!" $25 at Amazon

Note: If this glowy ball gets you excited, you may want to consider this popular light-up hoop (down to $27 with the on-page coupon) too.

Weights that increase as needed

Wobble your way to fit

Poke away stress and pain

