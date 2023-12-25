10 cult-fave fitness items on sale at Amazon — from $17
Brilliant solutions to everyday workout problems abound at Amazon. We've found a slew of cult-favorite items that help make exercise and wellness easier, less painful and way more fun — and they're all on sale. From a store-anywhere full-body stepper and a popular Peloton dupe to a $16 wobble board and a weighted hula hoop update that's $9 off, there's something here for every body. There are even No. 1 bestselling wearable on sale: Fitbit Charge 5.
Read on for our 11 trending sports and fitness deal picks!
Fit in a full-body workout anywhere
Work out everything at once with this little step machine. The top seller transforms even the smallest space into a home gym.
One of the nearly 19,000 five-star fans raved: "This stepper is exactly what I wanted — a small machine with simple mechanics at a value price. It fits under my bed for easy storage and weighs about 15 pounds, so it's easy to move around. It has a simple counter that keeps track of your steps (and has a few other modes, like calories...). It came preassembled, and the only assembly you have to do is make sure the pulley line is on the wheel underneath the machine, then tighten the tension knob to the desired resistance (which is easy to adjust anytime you want to change it) and attaching the arm resistance bands to the frame."
Get fit while you sit for $10 off
Ready to strengthen those core muscles with a balance ball? The bestselling fitness ball offers gym quality at home with professional-grade, anti-burst PVC to help it last. The ball also has an easy-to-grip texture to keep you from slipping off.
Fans report that as core strength improves through the use of this ball, back pain fades, fans say. "Bought to relieve lower back pain [and] replace my office chair." writes one of nearly 3,000 five-star fans. "It's helping. I thought I would have difficulty staying upright since there's no "back" to this yoga ball. But the rubber ring that comes with it helps it stay in place and I don't even notice that there's no "back" to it."
Rock this No. 1 bestseller (in 3 categories!)
Keep your fitness/sleep/stress levels on track with this slim, attractive watch. Not only does it have over 18,000 five-star fans, but it's a top seller in these three categories: Activity & Fitness Trackers, Heart Rate Monitors and Electronics & Gadgets!
If you've been debating whether to go for the Fitbit or the fruit, this impressed reviewer may help you decide: "Prefer to Apple Watch. Battery life (and other features) blow away my Apple Watch! Apple battery lasts less than one day and this Fitbit only needs a charge once every few weeks (wearing 24 hrs a day). Health trackers are way more accurate and statistics in app are way easier to evaluate. [...] Fitbit app features are great. Tracking steps, food log, exercise, stress, sleep, etc., all in one concise spot. Texts/calls and other app notifications on your wrist are super convenient."
A popular Peloton dupe that's over 80% cheaper
Want to work out indoors without shelling out $1,500 on a Peloton? This popular pick will get you just as fit. It's got a stable frame, adjustable handlebars, padded seat, a range of resistance, and an iPad mount so you can watch a show or follow a fitness guide.
One of the 14,000+ five-star fans raved: "Best Bang For Your Buck! I bought this bike in February of this year to extend my 'home gym...I wasn't expecting too much, as I was never a cycling enthusiast before, but I have to say, for the price, I have spent an inordinate amount of time on this bike! Super simple to set up (I did it myself in less than an hour), very sturdy and VERY quiet. I bought the mat for sound muffling but don't even really need it. Make sure you tighten all of the knobs every once in a while, and definitely add the [included] toe cages, unless you have cycling shoes. I don't really use the attached display, as it doesn't make much sense to me. I simply go by my Apple Watch...A GREAT purchase! I love my bike!!!"
Compare with premium brand Peloton, also now available on Amazon.
Or upgrade your bike seat for 60% less
If a sore booty keeps you from staying on your bike, check out this cushy gel cushion to cover your bicycle, stationary cycle or Peloton.
One of nearly 17,000 five-star reviewers cheered, "Spin class is no longer a pain in the butt!!...It's very soft and comfortable which is a godsend when I’m doing my two-hour sessions. No discomfort or pain...it makes me feel well supported."
A fitness hoop that's 50% off!
Talk about a fun way to get fit! The 1950s fad has come full circle with a newfangled kind of fitted hoop with a weight that swings around you. Don't let the "weighted" part worry you — it actually makes it easier for beginners. Click the on-page coupon for the full discount.
This No. 1 bestseller isn't your mama's hula hoop, and fans are grateful for that: "Love it! It fits up to a 47-inch waist!" writes a happy reviewer. "Love this thing. Got the hang of it quickly. I'm 5'9" and 280lbs, it was making me sweat after less than 5 minutes. Chronic back pain and it doesn't hurt my back yay! The biggest thing is it is so much fun so I don't feel frustrated with doing it as exercise!"
Shoot hoops all night long
Kids and adults alike love playing with this light-up basketball at night! It's too irresistible not to get some exercise with this thing around.
One of the 13,000+ fans raved: "This ball is awesome! We purchased it for our teenage son for nighttime ball games and we love it so much that we are about to order three more: one for me, one for my husband, and the mini one for my toddler. It is so bright and neat looking! Makes playing outside as a family even more fun and exciting. This is going to be bought as gifts for every kid I know for birthdays and Christmas. I am including 4 pictures so everyone can see how great it looks!"
Note: If this glowy ball gets you excited, you may want to consider this popular light-up hoop (down to $27 with the on-page coupon) too.
Weights that increase as needed
To beef up your home gym without all the bulk, consider this space-saving dumbbell set, which offers six weight options, from 2.5 to 15 lbs. Just move the slider to your preferred resistance level and go! Click the on-page coupon for the discount.
How does this top-rated $150 set compare to the megapopular $430 Bowflex adjustable dumbbells? Well, we haven't tested them ourselves. But LifePro wins in price and fans are loving it:
"These are by far the coolest, easiest to use and [easiest to] store dumbbell set we have ever run across," a thrilled customer reported. "Our old set took up so much room, [with] each weight amount on different bars. This is not only a space saver but [makes it] easy to adjust between weights. The lever is easy to move and snaps right into place. The base holds whatever isn't in use with individual slots so they don't fall over. Very nice for at-home use and storage."
Wobble your way to fit
This No. 1 bestseller is designed to improve balance and stability, core strength and upper-body strength. You can even use it at your desk!
Some 8,000 five-star fans (including me) thank this wobble board for all the benefits it brings. "I am surprised at the workout you get on this thing!" writes a very pleased reviewer. "It works your core your glutes and your legs. I use it while I’m waiting for things to cook making dinner."
Poke away stress and pain
The roughly 8,000 pressure points stimulate the nerves and increase circulation to help relieve pain from even the most stubborn spots. This set is designed to help relieve tension in the back, neck and feet and to release endorphins!
This top-selling mat comes in an array of colors and has earned some 30,000 five-star ratings!
Says one fan who uses it to help relieve back pain and headaches: "This mat is amazing. I've never tried acupressure before and bought this because of the reasonable price. It was uncomfortable at first. You definitely have to resist the urge to get up. But within 3 to 5 minutes, something just happens. You melt into the mat and it feels amazing. The bolster pillow has been fantastic at helping relieve those base-of-the-skull headaches. I want everyone to have one of these."
