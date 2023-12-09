10 cozy and flattering holiday sweaters we're eyeing from Ann Taylor — up to 50% off
Sleigh every occasion in style and comfort thanks to these oversized toppers, trendy cardigans and cute turtlenecks.
It’s T-minus mere weeks until the holidays are in full swing, and you’ve got 99 events and nothing to wear. Don’t fret or overthink: By leveraging sweater weather to its most party-worthy potential, you’ll sleigh every occasion in style and comfort. In the spirit of giving, we’ve already pulled soiree-ready sweaters for you from Ann Taylor, which has a massive selection of everything from wool turtlenecks and Fair Isle styles to metallic cardigans and chunky cables. You’re bound to find festive and flattering favorites that answer what to wear where all winter long.
Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater$60$119Save $60
Relaxed Cable Sweater$65$109Save $44
Windowpane Jacquard Sweater$59$98Save $40
Fair Isle Wedge Sweater$55$109Save $55
Cable Sweater Coatigan$67$135Save $68
Jeweled Neck Sweater Tee$49$98Save $49
Fuzzy Stripe Mock Neck Sweater$71$119Save $48
Faux Fur Collar Wrap Poncho Sweater$75$149Save $75
Shimmer Cropped Open Cardigan Sweater$65$129Save $65
Cashmere Shawl Collar Wrap Sweater$149$298Save $149
And thanks to Ann Taylor’s current sale (up to 50% off your full-price purchase!), you just might score even more — like an entire cold-weather wardrobe. Did we mention there's free shipping too? Yes, friends, the gifts keep on giving. Without further ado, here are our 10 picks to get dressed in the season’s best. Cue the warm and cozies.
Best for a family function
The number one rule for a family dinner: Dress comfortably. All that home-cooked food can fill your belly — and soul — real fast. This Fair Isle Turtleneck takes the guesswork out of what to wear. The cozy cut and pretty pattern give “merry” in an approachable way. Wear it with (roomy) wide-leg jeans or trousers for a casual cool-girl look that you’ll actually want to stay in all night.
Best for dinner with your besties
While your BFFs wouldn’t care if you showed up in just-rolled-out-of-bed disarray, this cozy, relaxed cable might be the next best thing. The wool blend is as chunky as it is comfy thanks to a roomy fit. But it’s the fancy stitching and texture that makes it anything but basic and dressy enough to balance with jeans. It also comes in green and black.
Best for a Secret Santa brunch
Now that you've picked a person and bought a gift, you need to figure out what to wear. This pretty violet cotton blend pairs perfectly with jeans for a casual mid-morning meal. The mock neck, criss-cross print and long flared sleeve give it an extra touch. Depending on your mood, tuck it in or wear it over pants.
Best for a winter date night
Instead of going for obligatory black for your night out, shake things up with a bold color like pink, which serves special/holiday vibes. Black pants or dark jeans, a heeled boot and a sparkly earring complete the look with extra sass.
Best for just about any occassion
Coatigans — a coat, cardigan and sweater mixture — are this season’s wardrobe staple. They're a comfy and flattering addition to any ensemble. This cozy green rib iteration is as equally at home with a pair of jeans as it is with trousers. You'll love the side pockets for storing your phone or keys.
Best for the holiday party
A prim puff sleeve sweater instantly becomes a holiday gem thanks to its bejeweled neckline. The look reads “glitz” without going over the top, making it the ideal option to go from workday to nighttime office party. Pair it with black tapered satin pants or wide-leg trousers for a chic twist.
Best for Christmas Eve dinner
Winter whites make everything nice, amiright? While this super-soft, mixed-media sweater would work for most holiday occasions, we’ve pulled it for Christmas Eve dinner. Because when coupled with white jeans or skinny pants, the tone-on-tone effect is as pristine as freshly fallen snow.
Best for a friend's holiday fete
High on style, low on effort, a faux fur poncho is the warming trend we can all get behind. The fit may be oversized, but the sash cinches the waist in all the right places. And it proves you don’t have to show any skin to turn up the heat.
Best for New Year's Eve
Decked in this metallic cropped cardigan, you’ll shimmer and shine your way into the New Year like wearable tinsel (but in a good way). Perfect over a satin slip dress or as a partner for black leather pants, the edgy-meets-elegant vibes win the night right — in the most comfortable way.
Best for a cocktail gathering
An easy piece that’s as much holiday as it is every day, this cashmere sweater is the fit that transitions from desk to date, dinner, or drinks. Thanks to the super flattering faux wrap style, shawl collar and seasonal color, the feel is equal parts sophisticated and festive. Worn with a pencil skirt, leather pants, or jeans, the go-with-everything find deserves front-of-closet status.