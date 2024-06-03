10 cheap places to fly to this summer from El Paso

El Pasoans looking to travel this summer may find some deals in round-trip airfare, many under $200 if they start booking now.

Data from Google.com/travel/flights recently showed at least 10 domestic routes for $100 or just a bit over out of the El Paso International Airport for June through August itineraries.

Inexpensive routes are available for popular cities and places like Las Vegas ($95), the Grand Canyon ($76), San Francisco ($116), San Diego ($58) and Sedona ($127).

Domestic round-trip airfares are expected to average $303 in June, up slightly from a year earlier but down from May's average of $307 and down 4% from pre-pandemic airfares, according to Hopper.

Las Vegas is among the cheapest places to fly from El Paso, with round-trip tickets as low as $98 in June via Frontier.

Is June expensive to fly?

June, like May, is one of the most expensive months to fly because of summer travel demand, said Hopper's lead economist Hayley Berg.

This year, the demand is stronger than ever. Airlines for America recently forecasted U.S. airlines will carry more than 271 million passengers from June 1 to Aug. 31, an increase of about 16 million over summer 2023 and a new record for the season.

Where is the cheapest place to fly now?

Las Vegas is among the cheapest places to fly from El Paso, with round-trip tickets as low as $98 in June via Frontier, according to Google.com/flights. Other round-trip routes under $100 include Denver, San Diego, and Aspen, Colo. - all via Frontier Airlines.

Be aware that Frontier and Spirit, ultra-low-cost carriers, charge low base fares with additional fees for seat assignments, carry-on and checked bags, and other amenities.

Ten cheap places to fly from El Paso in June-August 2024

Las Vegas: $95.

Los Angeles: $174.

San Diego: $58.

Salt Lake City: $116.

Denver: $58.

Dallas: $148.

San Francisco: $116.

Tucson, $127.

Salt Lake City, $116.

Phoenix, $127.

