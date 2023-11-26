10 Best-Selling Farrow & Ball Paint Colors in Every Hue

Take inspiration from the brand's all-time favorites for your next painting project.

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

Whether you're on the hunt for a calming paint color or a dramatically moody shade, Farrow & Ball's thoughtfully curated color palette offers endless inspiration for every room in your home. To help you choose the right paint color for your next weekend project, the British paint brand is sharing the brand's top-selling shades within each color category.

We chatted with Patrick O’Donnell, Farrow & Ball color consultant, to learn more about the brand's top shades and get her best advice for using each hue. From soft neutrals to richly saturated tones, these tried-and-true favorites will help you give your home a sophisticated makeover.

Top Red Paint Color: Red Earth

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

O’Donnell says this rich mid-tone shade lends itself well to any room that lacks natural light and needs a little extra warmth. "Red Earth is a glorious red that sits between a pale brick and rich terracotta," he says. This customer-favorite red only gets cozier as the day approaches dusk, and its blend of red and yellow pigments makes it a lovely choice for both traditional and modern interiors.

Top White Paint Color: Wimborne White

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

Wimborne White is Farrow & Ball's top-selling shade of white, so it's fitting that O’Donnell calls it, "your best friend for trim and ceilings." It's one of the brand's softest whites that has a tiny touch of yellow for ultimate versatility. Use it on decorative wall paneling to contrast a dark wall color or as an all-over room color in a bedroom, bathroom, or formal foyer.

Top Green Paint Color: Green Smoke

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

Inspired by 19th century interiors, Green Smoke is the brand's most popular shade of green. The smoky green-blue evokes a calm and serene feel, as well as a comforting familiarity. It's a beautiful pick for interiors, but O’Donnell shares it also works well on a home's exterior. "The deeply ‘drab’ nature of this dark green makes for an elegant yet understated exterior trim color," he says.



Top Pink Paint Color: Setting Plaster

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

As the brand's highest-ranking shade of pink, Setting Plaster has a historic quality and inviting softness that comes from its yellow undertone. "Our much-loved, gentle, earthy pink is a perfect and highly flattering choice for a bathroom or any room you want to bring a gentle warmth to," O’Donnell says. Reminiscent of blush-toned walls in a newly plastered home, this sophisticated pink paint color looks particularly striking when paired with antique furniture and ornate architectural details.

Top Gray Paint Color: Down Pipe

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

For the ultimate dark gray paint color, opt for Down Pipe. "This sophisticated shade has a surprising level of warmth due to a small level of green within it," O’Donnell says. The dark and daring hue is a stunning backdrop for art and is a fan-favorite way to inject drama into any room.

Top Neutral Paint Color: Oxford Stone

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

As one of the brand's best-selling neutrals, Oxford Stone is a dark taupe inspired by the charming cottages in the Cotswolds. "It's the most forgiving, mid-neutral that will bring a gentle and subtle warmth to any room where a white is otherwise deemed too chilly or clinical," O’Donnell says. The red-based paint color introduces an earthy richness and depth and pairs well with a neutral color scheme.

Top Blue Paint Color: Hague Blue

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

Hague Blue is a classic dark blue paint color with plenty of nuance. "With an underlying green note, this deep petrol looks wonderful in a higher sheen finish, such as Full Gloss or Modern Eggshell," O’Donnell says. As the brand's top-selling shade in the blue color family, this hue is both timeless and dramatic, and looks particularly stunning in small, cozy rooms.

Top Purple Paint Color: Peignoir

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

For a romantic shade that possesses depth and softness, choose Peignoir, the brand's top purple paint color. This hue is so light, it's almost a neutral—which makes it extremely versatile. "This most gentle, gray-tinged pale lilac can be used as a pretty bedroom shade in a generously lit room," O’Donnell says. He adds that it's also a great choice for kitchen walls against bolder cabinetry painted in Railings or Down Pipe.

Top Orange Paint Color: Charlotte's Locks

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

Embrace bold color and a 70's-inspired look with a fresh coat of Charlotte’s Locks. So deep it's almost red, this hue tops the list of Farrow & Ball's orange paint colors. O’Donnell says this complex deep orange is a great choice for creating color accents in a space. For maximum impact, he suggests using it on a living room bookcase against deep brown walls or going for a playful look with kitchen table legs painted in this fun shade for a splash of color in an otherwise restrained space.

Top Yellow Paint Color: India Yellow

Courtesy of Farrow and Ball

Infuse your home with the warmth of Farrow & Ball's best-selling yellow paint color: India Yellow. O’Donnell describes the moody shade as a rich ochre and recommends using it in a traditional dining room, adding, "The glow of candlelight will only enhance its deep beauty and character."

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.