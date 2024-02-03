The 10 Best Jeans at Abercrombie & Fitch, According to PureWow Editors Who Tested Them All

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Abercrombie & Fitch has been steadily undergoing a much-needed makeover, transforming from the sexy mall-brand millennials loved to hate in the early aughts to a more size inclusive, much more posh store we now simply love to love. It’s added sleek activewear to its lineup, and has an impressive range of wedding guest dresses perfect for every season. But our favorite section to shop will forever be denim. Hence our mission to compile the ultimate list of the best jeans at Abercrombie & Fitch.

A&F has an impressive selection of both trendy and timeless denim options. Best of all, each and every pair comes in waist sizes US 23 to 37 with a whopping five different inseam lengths (extra short, short, regular, long and extra long). The brand also offers all its best sellers in both Classic and Curve silhouettes, with the latter specifically designed for those with wider hips or big butts and a smaller waist. It’s basically guaranteed that there will be at least one (if not five) pairs of jeans to fit your style. Read on for PureWow editors’s top ten picks.

The Best Jeans at Abercrombie & Fitch at a Glance

How We Chose the Best Jeans at Abercrombie & Fitch

We had five PureWow editors test A&F’s best-selling denim styles, in both Classic and Curve silhouettes, to see first-hand if these jeans truly live up to the hype. We tested different inseam lengths, rises and washes, all the while taking notes on how Abercrombie’s jeans hold up after multiple wears and after running through the washing machine. The results: a list of ten pairs of jeans we feel are well worth adding to your shopping cart.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Timeless silhouette? Check. Room for your hips and thighs without appearing baggy? Check and check. Basically, these jeans are a dream come true if you feel you’re constantly having to choose between styles that are too tight in the hips or that have a major gap in the waistband. “The denim feels soft and comfortable which is a big plus for a high-waist style,” says executive managing editor Catrina Yohay. That said, she notes it’s worth taking your time and trying on multiple sizes to get your perfect fit. She found the length ran a little short compared to other styles, and she was between two waist sizes on the chart. If you’re unsure, it may be worth popping by a store or ordering multiple options to ensure the knees hit in just the right place and the waistband doesn’t pinch.

Buy it ($90)

Abercrombie & Fitch

Whereas the mom jean is supper flattering on curvier silhouettes, this ‘90s straight leg is a dream on those who fit Abercrombie’s Classic denim collection. It similarly has a Goldilocks-level fit—loose, but not too loose—and while it also comes in an ultra-high rise, we find the mid rise to be pretty universally flattering with no pinching. “The denim is on the thicker side which I love,” notes fashion editor Abby Hepworth. “It feels like a really sturdy, good-quality garment that has some give but doesn't stretch out.” They also held up really well in the wash. “The color hasn’t faded yet, and they maintained their shape,” Hepworth reports. “Just be sure to air dry to avoid breaking down the fibers with the heat of your dryer.”

Buy it ( $90; $81)

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie may not have been the first to try a criss-cross waistband, but it’s definitely one of our favorite variations. “The waistband takes a minute to, I guess, ‘settle’ when you first put them on, but then looks incredibly cute without needing to be readjusted throughout the day,” says Hepworth. That criss-cross design has the added benefit of creating the illusion of an hourglass figure without actually pinching in your waist. That said, Hepworth recommends considering sizing down one from your usual, especially if you’re between two sizes. “It was a little big on me in the waist, but I feel like going down by one would been have perfect,” she notes.

Buy it ( $89; $63)

Abercrombie & Fitch

Also available in the Classic cut, these loose jeans are right on trend for 2024, with a slightly baggy leg and a high rise that helps define your waist. The pockets are ideally placed to give your booty a little lift and prevent it from getting lost in the material, and many of our testers found these jeans to be supremely comfortable. “Oh wow, are these comfy,” raves assistant fashion commerce editor Stephanie Meraz. “I mean, a loose fit was always going to be more comfortable than skinny jeans, but the denim is soft, the waistband doesn't pinch and the material has a nice weight to it. Plus, they made my butt look way better than other loose-leg jeans I’ve tried.”

Buy it ($90)

Abercrombie & Fitch

Mom jeans may have been nothing but an SNL joke ten years ago, but we are now as fully enamored with this surprisingly flattering silhouette as we once were our skinny jeans. Unlike skinnies, however, the looser leg is incredibly comfortable and doesn’t leave us feeling weirdly aware of our calves, nor is it too baggy. Senior commerce editor Stephanie Maida says this was actually the pair to convert her into a denim lover. “I’ve never been a big jeans person, but these fit wonderfully at the waist and midsection, providing the snatched feeling I’m after without digging in or suffocating me. They have a ‘cool girl’ relaxed fit down through the legs, and the short length is amazing—at 5-foot-2, this is the first time in my life I haven’t needed to have my pants hemmed!” Actually, a second reviewer found these generally ran short. “I think they’re designed to hit at your ankle,” explains Hepworth, “whereas I prefer a slightly longer hem.” But overall this classic was one of the most-loved styles tested, with just the right weight and a comfortable waistband.

Buy it ($90)

Abercrombie & Fitch

Between the ultra-high rise and the skinny (but not too skinny) silhouette, these were a major hit with our millennial testers in particular. “They feel like a cooler version of skinny jeans,” notes Yohay. They have a slimmer cut that’s not too snug, and the ankle length is incredibly flattering, although Hepworth did have some trial and error in searching for the correct length. “I tried the long and extra-long inseams to see which would fit best, and found the long was the exact right level of cropped to wear with loafers or ankle boots, but preferred the extra long with flats and sandals.” As for the fit of the waist, the denim doesn’t have a ton of stretch, so if you’re between two sizes you may prefer the larger option.

Buy it ( $90; $63)

Abercrombie & Fitch

The front rise of A&F’s jeans doesn’t change much between different inseam lengths, so if you’re looking for something to better fit your long torso, the ultra-high rise styles are definitely your best bet. They have an 11.5-inch rise to hit you in exactly the right spot and keep your proportions in check. And this ‘90s straight-leg silhouette is the ideal combination of loose but not sloppy, with more than 30 washes to choose from. As you might have come to expect at this point, the denim is reportedly soft without being flimsy and has a nice heft to it that we suspect will wear incredibly well over time.

Buy it ($90)

Abercrombie & Fitch

You can love ‘em or hate ‘em, but there’s no denying that skinny jeans are a great option for nights out on the town. The curve-hugging cut is sexy without actually showing any skin, and in the case of A&F’s skinny jeans, the pockets are perfectly placed to make your booty pop. Per Yohay, “They're a nice upgrade from your typical skinny. I love how the ankle flairs out just a bit, almost like a cigarette pant, and is slightly cropped. It's a very flattering fit!” That said, she and Hepworth both wished the material had more stretch. Both found these jeans to be very snug in the calves, but agree that forgoing stretch means these skinnies maintain their shape better over time.

Buy it ($90)

Abercrombie & Fitch

If you’re still hoping and waiting for the return of bootcut jeans (as opposed to baggy ‘90s styles and ‘70s flares), you should definitely consider this relaxed silhouette. “These fit so well,” raves Meraz. The hips and thighs have a more snug fit to show off your curves, but they start to flow away from the body just above the knees. The result is a figure-flattering cut that’s as comfortable as it is cool. As for the fabric, Meraz loved that it was soft-yet-sturdy to hold her in without constricting movement. And, yes, they’re also available in Curve.

Buy it ($100)

Abercrombie & Fitch

Assistant home commerce editor Sydney Meister admits that a low-rise baggy jean may not be for everyone, but for those looking for the perfect throwback style, this is the one. “My mom and sister say I look like a Backstreet Boy, but I don’t even care because I love them so much. They’re great for anyone with a shorter torso/higher hipbones or who just doesn’t like the look or feel of high-rise pants.” Other reviewers note that the 8.5-inch rise isn’t nearly as low as the dangerously small styles of the early aughts, and doesn’t leave your entire rear exposed when you sit. And the back pocket placement helps balance out the baggy fit to ensure your bum still looks just as good as it would in a high-rise silhouette.

Buy it ($90)

