These are the 10 best gas stations in the US. How did your Arizona favorites rank?

Sorry, Circle K.

The 10 best gas station brands in the United States have been announced and the chain, which has been in Arizona for more than 60 years, did not make it onto the list.

However, several other chains with gas stations in metro Phoenix — including a cult favorite and one still under construction — did make the list and were noticed for their food offerings, too.

Georgia Totress of Phoenix fills up at Quik Trip at Thomas Road and 27th Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014 in Phoenix.

USA TODAY released its 10 Best roadtrip rankings, so before you hit the highway for a summer road trip, check out the best gas stations for bathroom and snack breaks.

10 best gas stations in the US

Kwik Trip: Kwik Trip has more than 800 locations. None are located in Arizona. HyVee. HyVee has more than 285 stores in eight states. None are located in Arizona. Casey's: Casey's has gas stations in 16 states. None are located in Arizona. Royal Farms: Royal Farms is in the northeast. None are located in Arizona. RaceTrac: RaceTrac has gas stations mostly in the south. None are located in Arizona. Maverik: There are more than two dozen Maverik locations in Arizona. The Salt Lake City-based company has locations mainly in the western U.S. Rutter's: Rutter's just has locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania. TravelCenters of America: There are 10 TravelCenters located in Arizona. While most are outside the Valley, there is a location in Phoenix and one in Tonopah. QuikTrip: Arizona has the second most QT locations with 145 gas stations in the Grand Canyon State. Georgia has the most at 167 locations. Buc-ee's: Buc-ee's, which is located in Texas, is known for its big travel centers and clean bathrooms. There is one location under construction in metro Phoenix.

Buc-ee's has locations throughout the South and Southeast, where it is known for its large selection of food and goods, as well as its clean bathrooms.

According to documents submitted to the city, the company plans to open a Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Goodyear. The retail store is planned to be about 75,000 square feet, according to plans submitted to the city. For context, a 75,000-square-foot retail building is larger than some full-size grocery stores.

It is unclear when the gas station will open.

Arizona Republic reporter Corina Vanek contributed to this article.

