The 10 Best Eye Serums to Keep You Looking Refreshed, Even If You Don't Feel Like It

So, you're looking a little worse for wear lately. Maybe it's stress, maybe it's age, maybe you just don't have a good eye serum. (It's probably the latter.) We're here to fix that. If you skip every other step in your skincare routine, don't miss out on an eye serum. It's lighter than an eye cream, so it's perfect to apply in the morning and wear throughout the day—but if you want to apply again at night (which you should!), an eye serum works overnight to keep you looking fresh and revitalized and youthful and glowing. Who doesn't want that, right?

There are all sorts of ingredients an eye serum can have, so we encourage you to shop around and find one that works for your specific needs. If fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes are your biggest concern, opt for one with hyaluronic acid or vitamin E. To target dullness, though, vitamin C, niacinamide, and caffeine will do the trick. No matter what formula you choose, though, these eye serums will deliver results in no time.

Super Anti-Aging Eye Serum

Anyone who has used Dr. Barbara Sturm before knows that their products are well worth the money. This potent eye serum has active ingredients of polysaccharides and red algae extracts, which reduce dark circles and puffiness and add some fresh, lively brightness around the eye area.

Shop Now Super Anti-Aging Eye Serum drsturm.com $300.00

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Eye Serum

Vitamin C is a powerful brightening ingredient, so when an eye serum has it, you can kiss your dark circles goodbye. Kiehl's has mastered this anti-aging formula, which also has line-reducing hyaluronic acid.

Shop Now Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Eye Serum kiehls.com $55.00

Dermo System

Crafted specifically for men, this eye serum—co-created with Harvard Medical Center—is packed with vitamin E, which decreases dark circles and puffiness while promoting cell regeneration for a youthful appearance.

Shop Now Dermo System dior.com $70.00

Charlotte's Magic Serum with Vitamin C

Your girlfriend or wife has already jumped on the Charlotte Tilbury train, and it's time you do, too. This serum, with vitamin C and polyglutamic acid, firms skin around the eyes, reduces dark circles, and leaves an overall brighter, more refreshed appearance.

Shop Now Charlotte's Magic Serum with Vitamin C sephora.com $85.00

Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Rapid Plumping Serum

Hyaluronic acid is a popular ingredient for hydrating the skin, so you know that this plumping eye serum from Biossance is going to do the trick to make you look bright and awake.

Shop Now Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Rapid Plumping Serum sephora.com $68.00

Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum

Don't just chug caffeine to look more awake—wear it, too. With a cooling applicator that rolls under your eyes, this refreshing eye serum with caffeine and niacinamide targets dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness.

Shop Now Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum sephora.com $22.00

5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum

If you've ever used an anti-aging skincare product before, you're familiar with retinol and all its benefits. This eye serum has a powerhouse duo of retinol and niacinamide to hydrate, smooth, and soothe your under-eye area.

Shop Now 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum sephora.com $65.00

Serum 10 AOX

With vitamin C and antioxidants, this eye serum is gentle enough for sensitive skin but powerful enough to get results. Namely, you'll notice less fine lines and dullness around your eyes.

Shop Now Serum 10 AOX dermstore.com $76.00

Multi-Peptide Eye Serum

The Ordinary keeps things simple but effective with their eye serum, which uses peptides to target dark circles and signs of aging.

Shop Now Multi-Peptide Eye Serum sephora.com $25.00

A-Shaba Complex Retinol Eye Serum

Vegan retinol, caffeine, and copper peptides go hand in hand to make this gentle—but effective—eye serum a keeper, especially if you want to target dullness and wrinkles.

Shop Now A-Shaba Complex Retinol Eye Serum sephora.com $64.00

