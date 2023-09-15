The 10 Best Eye Serums to Keep You Looking Refreshed, Even If You Don't Feel Like It
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
So, you're looking a little worse for wear lately. Maybe it's stress, maybe it's age, maybe you just don't have a good eye serum. (It's probably the latter.) We're here to fix that. If you skip every other step in your skincare routine, don't miss out on an eye serum. It's lighter than an eye cream, so it's perfect to apply in the morning and wear throughout the day—but if you want to apply again at night (which you should!), an eye serum works overnight to keep you looking fresh and revitalized and youthful and glowing. Who doesn't want that, right?
There are all sorts of ingredients an eye serum can have, so we encourage you to shop around and find one that works for your specific needs. If fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes are your biggest concern, opt for one with hyaluronic acid or vitamin E. To target dullness, though, vitamin C, niacinamide, and caffeine will do the trick. No matter what formula you choose, though, these eye serums will deliver results in no time.
Super Anti-Aging Eye Serum
Anyone who has used Dr. Barbara Sturm before knows that their products are well worth the money. This potent eye serum has active ingredients of polysaccharides and red algae extracts, which reduce dark circles and puffiness and add some fresh, lively brightness around the eye area.
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Eye Serum
Vitamin C is a powerful brightening ingredient, so when an eye serum has it, you can kiss your dark circles goodbye. Kiehl's has mastered this anti-aging formula, which also has line-reducing hyaluronic acid.
Dermo System
Crafted specifically for men, this eye serum—co-created with Harvard Medical Center—is packed with vitamin E, which decreases dark circles and puffiness while promoting cell regeneration for a youthful appearance.
Charlotte's Magic Serum with Vitamin C
Your girlfriend or wife has already jumped on the Charlotte Tilbury train, and it's time you do, too. This serum, with vitamin C and polyglutamic acid, firms skin around the eyes, reduces dark circles, and leaves an overall brighter, more refreshed appearance.
Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Rapid Plumping Serum
Hyaluronic acid is a popular ingredient for hydrating the skin, so you know that this plumping eye serum from Biossance is going to do the trick to make you look bright and awake.
Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum
Don't just chug caffeine to look more awake—wear it, too. With a cooling applicator that rolls under your eyes, this refreshing eye serum with caffeine and niacinamide targets dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness.
5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum
If you've ever used an anti-aging skincare product before, you're familiar with retinol and all its benefits. This eye serum has a powerhouse duo of retinol and niacinamide to hydrate, smooth, and soothe your under-eye area.
Serum 10 AOX
With vitamin C and antioxidants, this eye serum is gentle enough for sensitive skin but powerful enough to get results. Namely, you'll notice less fine lines and dullness around your eyes.
Multi-Peptide Eye Serum
The Ordinary keeps things simple but effective with their eye serum, which uses peptides to target dark circles and signs of aging.
A-Shaba Complex Retinol Eye Serum
Vegan retinol, caffeine, and copper peptides go hand in hand to make this gentle—but effective—eye serum a keeper, especially if you want to target dullness and wrinkles.
