The Best Expert-Recommended Electric Snowblowers to Save Your Back From Shoveling



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



With winter getting underway (as we've seen with recent storms in the Northeast), it’s time to prepare for snowfall. To minimize the time and effort you have to spend clearing paths, driveways and parking spaces, consider trading in that old fashioned snow shovel for an electric snowblower, which can take a lot of the hassle out of snow removal.

Unlike gas-powered models, which are powerful but high-maintenance, most electric snowblowers are light and easy to start. Plus they don’t fill the air with exhaust fumes. They make it relatively painless to carve out paths and small-to-medium sized driveways after getting a few inches of powder.

Get Ready for Winter: Best Snow Boots ● Best Sidewalk Scrapers ● Best Salt Spreaders

Best Electric Snowblowers

The Expert: I’m a freelance writer who has written about landscaping, home improvement, gardening, and home security for publications like Bob Vila, U.S. News and World Report, Popular Science, Pro Tool Reviews, and Futurism. I grew up in rural Pennsylvania, where I became very well-acquainted with blizzards and the backbreaking labor of digging out after them. When the snow was piled high, snowblowers have spared my back more than once.

What to Look for in an Electric Snowblower

Picking an electric snowblower, by and large, is an exercise in choosing between convenience and power. They do not have as much snow-moving power as a gas-powered model: They’re easy to start and easy to charge, but generally offer short runtimes and limited power.

Given that, you should start your snowblower search by taking stock of the areas you’ll need to clear, and how much snow you expect to see. If you usually see snows under a foot and only need to free up a few walking paths and a short driveway, electric is the way to go. If you need to clear a long, multi-car drive, or expect to get more than a foot of snow in a single storm, you may need a more powerful gas-powered option.

Single-Stage Vs. Dual-Stage

There are two types of snowblowers for the homeowners, based on the number of “stages” in the mechanical process they use to collect and distribute snow.

Single-stage snowblowers have an auger that pulls the snow into a large “intake” opening at the front of the snowblower, and propels it out of a chute mounted to the top of the machine. Single-stage blowers, also frequently referred to as “snow throwers,” are small, lightweight and easy to maneuver, making them ideal for clearing light snowfall and smaller driveways and walks.

Most electric snowblowers feature a single-stage mechanism. The process requires less energy, and allows battery-powered models to run long enough so you can work through larger tasks without recharging.

Dual-stage snowblowers, as the name suggests, have a two-stage process for collecting and expelling snow. Like single-stage models, they have an auger that pulls snow into the intake. The dual-stage snowblower follows up by running that snow through an impeller, mashing it up before it goes out through the chute.

The one-two punch of auger and impeller allows a two-stage snowblower to remove more snow quicker, and throw it a longer distance. That makes them perfect for large driveways. That said, they are also larger and heavier than single-stage machines, so they may not be able to maneuver around narrow walking paths.

Clearing Width and Depth

The width and depth of a snowblower’s intake determines how much snow it can move with each pass and, thus, how long it takes you to get the job done. Most single-stage electric snowblowers have a clearing width of around 20 inches wide, and a clearing depth of around 8 inches. That’s good for carving out walks and medium-sized areas. Some heavy-duty two-stage electric snowblowers can remove a 24-inch wide and 20-inch deep swath of snow, which will make quick work of a long road or wide driveway.

Throwing Distance

Throwing distance refers to how far a snowblower can launch snow out of the chute. This gives you a sense of how to plan when and how you’ll dispose of the snow in your path. The average single-stage snowblowers typically have a short throwing distance–around 25 feet. Unsurprisingly, a two-stage snowblower can send its snow as far as 50 feet.

Snowblowers typically have a throttle that allows you to change its mechanical speed, which will adjust how far it throws your snow. There are also controls that allow you to rotate the chute to change the direction of the flow of snow. If you can map out your snowblowing route, check and make sure your snowblower throws the snow far enough to keep it out of your way until it melts.

Power Source

Most electric snowblowers receive power from multiple large rechargeable batteries, which allows them to produce nearly as much power as a gas snowblower. Even with multiple batteries, though, they generally don’t run for a very long time before needing a charge. On average, you should expect a battery-powered snowblower to run for about 45 minutes on a single charge.

Though we largely consider them to be obsolete, some manufacturers also still produce corded electric snowblowers, which plug into a standard electrical outlet. Corded models are often much cheaper than battery-powered models and can run for as long as you need them to. However, plugging substantially reduces their range: You will likely need to purchase an extension cord as long (or realistically slightly longer) than the length of the area you need to clear, which makes them awkward to work with.

"Cordless snowblowers are easier better, easier, and safer to use," says Popular Mechanics test editor Brad Ford. "Corded is old, out of date tech in most cases."

They’re also limited to smaller, 15-amp motors that run on the power an outlet can provide. That usually translates to narrower clearing widths, shallower clearing depths, and shorter throw distances. Unless you have a very tight budget, we highly recommend going with a battery-powered electric snowblower, rather than a corded one.

How We Picked the Best Electric Snowblowers

I selected the best electric snowblowers based on recommendations from the Popular Mechanics test team, which has evaluated many electric snowblowers over the years. I also leveraged my own personal testing and expertise, as well as recommendations and feedback from dozens of customer reviews. When finalizing the list, I paid particular attention to the clearing depth, width and runtime, while picking a wide range of machines for varying amounts of snow removal.

SNT2405 Self-Propelled Two-Stage Snowblower

We like EGO’s battery powered outdoor equipment because they’re usually among the best when it comes to power and run time, and this two-stage snowblower is no exception. With its two 56-volt 7.5 Ah batteries and 24-inch wide intake, this snowblower can move an 8-inch layer of snow from an 18 car driveway on a single charge.

We also love the cockpit on this self-propelled machine. You can change speeds while in forward or reverse, adjust the auger speed, and change the chute direction all without having to leave the controls. The EGO also comes equipped with four bright LED headlights, useful in the event your snow removal efforts keep you out past sundown.

We also like the fact that EGO uses mostly steel construction with this machine, so you can expect it to hold up for many a winter.

Shop Now SNT2405 Self-Propelled Two-Stage Snowblower lowes.com $1599.00

40V 20-Inch Cordless Single-Stage Snowblower

If you only need to make a small walkway and free up a car, you probably don’t want to spend $1,000 or more on a snowblower. This single-stage model from Greenworks will help you cover that much for far less than the our other picks.

With a 40-volt rechargeable battery and brushless motor, it can carve a 20-inch wide, 8 inch deep wide path for up to 45 minutes, which gives you enough time to clear a smaller driveway. Like many electric blowers, it features LED headlights, so you can go out and take care of business at night, before that new snow freezes over.

All that said, keep in mind that this snowblower is designed for lighter duty. It’s a great bargain for the price, but don’t expect it to handle deeper accumulations or icy or wet slushy snow.

Shop Now 40V 20-Inch Cordless Single-Stage Snowblower walmart.com $336.08

SNT2112 Cordless Snowblower

Single-stage snowblowers are generally made for lighter work, but the Ego Power+ SNT2112 brings a little more oomph to handle larger jobs. Like the larger Ego SNT2405, this single-stage model comes equipped with two large 56-volt 5.0 Ah batteries, which Ego claims gives it a long enough runtime to dig out a 12-car driveway on a single charge.

Couple that with its 21-inch wide chute and ability to launch snow up to 40 feet, and this single stage snowblower is capable of clearing up to a medium-sized driveway. We also like that this snowblower has a frame that’s mostly made of steel and has controls that allow you to adjust the chute direction from the cockpit.

And unlike other snowblowers that mount their headlights to the handlebars, Ego smartly positions them on the front of the snowblower for better coverage at night.

Shop Now SNT2112 Cordless Snowblower amazon.com $649.00

40V Brushless Whisper Series Two-Stage Cordless Snowblower

Battery-powered snowblowers may not be able to match the power of their gas-powered counterparts, but this self-propelled two-stage model from Ryobi comes as close as possible. It sports a whopping four rechargeable 40-volt 6Ah batteries, which Ryobi claims can power it for up to 45 minutes, and move the same amount of snow as a 252cc gas-powered two-stage snowblower. It has the power to scoop up a path that’s 24 inches wide and 21 inches deep, then chuck it up to 55 feet away.

We’re also impressed with the cockpit, which allows you to control the speed of the drive wheels and the auger, change the direction of the chute, and toggle the LED headlights without missing a beat. The handlebar even heats up so your hands don’t get numb as you're working.

Our only concern is with the charger. While we like the fact that this Ryobi supports rapid-charging, the charger only has two slots, which means you’ll have to go through two rounds of recharging before you’re back to full power.

Shop Now 40V Brushless Whisper Series Two-Stage Cordless Snowblower homedepot.com $1699.00

Power Curve Corded Electric Snowblower

We generally don’t recommend corded electric snowblowers anymore, as they limit your range to the length of your cord, but this model from Toro weighs just 26 pounds, so it’s great for uncovering tiered walkways and decks close to the side of your home.

The clearing size is a bit small, pulling in an 18-inch wide path of snow and throwing it up to 30 feet. (With a limited range and unlimited runtime, though, the differential shouldn’t impact your clearance area too much.) It has an adjustable chute that you can set from the cockpit, though, allowing you to move the snow exactly where you want it.

At this point, corded snowblowers come with enough caveats that they’re usually among the cheapest models. If you’re willing to put up with the inconvenience of the cord and less powerful engine, you can save a lot on a solid snowblower for small jobs.

Shop Now Power Curve Corded Electric Snowblower homedepot.com $249.00

SNT2103 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Snowblower

The knock against most battery-powered snowblowers is their runtime: For machines that take this much power, it isn’t easy to supply them with enough juice to finish a large, multi-stage job on a single charge. There are exceptions, of course, like this snow thrower from Ego. The SNT2103 gets juice from two 56-volt, 7.5Ah batteries, delivering a whopping 90 minutes of estimated runtime. That’s about twice what you can expect from most cordless electric snowblowers.

With a 21-inch clearing width, the SNT2103 gives you enough runtime to unearth a 15-car driveway covered in 8 inches of snow. And it will throw that snow up to 35 feet away, with a variable-speed auger that allows you to adjust your throw distance. If you’re worried about running out of juice mid-job, you won’t find a better option than the SNT2103.

Shop Now SNT2103 21-Inch 56-Volt Cordless Snowblower lowes.com $899.00

Q+A with Yard Machine Expert Tony Carrick

How do I care for my Cordless Snowblower?

The most important thing you can do to keep your electric snowblower season after season is make sure that you set up your charger and batteries indoors when you aren’t charging them. Lithium cells aren't able to hold the same amount of charge when the temperature drops below freezing. By storing and charging those batteries indoors, you’ll get the most runtime out of them.

What kind of extension cord should I use with my electric snowblower?

If you use a corded snowblower, you shouldn’t plug it into any old extension cord. These machines draw a lot of power, and not every cord can handle it. Using the wrong one can create a fire hazard or damage your snowblower. Make sure to check your snowblower’s specs before buying an extension cord to pair with it, so you can be sure it can handle its amperage.

Most corded electric snowblowers have a 12-amp rating, in which case you’ll want a 12-gauge extension cord that can provide at least 12 amps of power. You’ll also want to make sure it’s long enough for you to reach the far end of whatever walkway or road you plan to clear, preferably with some slack to spare for maneuverability. We recommend starting with 100 feet, and scaling up based on your property.

Regardless, it would be wise to buy an extension cord to match the specs you need for your snowblower, rather than using one that you happen to have lying around.

Can electric snowblowers clear heavy snow?

With advancements in battery technology, there are now powerful two-stage cordless snowblowers capable of clearing deeper, heavier snow.

That said, the most powerful electric snowblowers still don’t match the snow moving capabilities of the largest gas-powered snowblowers on the market. The most powerful electric snowblowers work best at maximum depths of about a foot, while some gas-powered models can clear snow up to 2 feet deep.

Hearst Owned

You Might Also Like