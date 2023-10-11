10 of the best dog-friendly hotels in Norfolk

From sandy beaches to shady woodland and from scenic parkland to muddy creeks, North Norfolk offers dogs and their owners a huge variety of scenic walking terrain. Alongside this is an equally wide variety of pubs, guesthouses and hotels at different budget levels which welcome four-legged guests just as warmly as their two-legged companions. Dog beds, water bowls, cosy blankets, canine treats, sometimes even towels and shampoo are provided in rooms, often opening onto courtyards and lawned gardens.

Restaurant areas are dog-friendly and knowledgeable reception staff can provide information and maps to help find the best local walks. You may even find that the hotel chef is willing to whip up a doggie dinner for your four-legged friend. So, whether your pooch is at their happiest chasing balls on the seashore or trotting around the delis and antique shops of pretty Georgian market towns, here’s a selection of the best dog-friendly hotels in Norfolk.

How we review



Every hotel in this curated list has been visited by one of our expert reviewers, who are usually hosted on a complimentary basis. They stay for a minimum of one night, test at least one meal and trial other experiences that the hotel might have to offer.

At a glance, the best dog-friendly hotels in Norfolk

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Best dog-friendly hotel in Norfolk overall – The Gunton Arms

Best dog-friendly hotel in Norfolk for families – Congham Hall

Best dog-friendly hotel in Norfolk near the coast – Blakeney Hotel

A Georgian manor house with a compact, well-presented spa in 30 acres of parkland and herb gardens, near the Sandringham Estate and the large sandy beaches of the north-west Norfolk coast. Dogs (and owners) can stay in the Garden rooms, and are welcome in the bar area and library. Each pooch is provided with a water bowl and treat, and staff can recommend a number of dog-friendly walks, beaches and activities in the area. Costs £15 extra per dog, per night.

• The best cottages in Norfolk

A flint and brick-built Jacobean country-house hotel, with large conservatory extensions that provide extra dining space. Inside, you’ll find open fires, squashy sofas and cosy corners in a hushed, fairly formal atmosphere. Dogs are welcome by prior arrangement, and will particularly enjoy the fine coastal walks nearby. Pets are allowed to sleep in the open-plan pavilion garden rooms. Costs £20 extra per dog, per night (maximum of two).

• The best hotels in Norfolk

An elegant and characterful base in a prime position for exploring the best of north Norfolk’s coast and sights. Welcoming rooms combine with a convivial dining area and friendly staff overseen by an enthusiastic and hands-on owner. Dogs are welcome to stay in 11 of the 22 rooms, and are allowed in the lounge area. Costs £15 extra per dog, per night, which includes a dog bed, towel and biscuits.

• The best boutique hotels in Norfolk

A smart boutique hotel overlooking the RSPB reserve at Titchwell Marsh. Owners Margaret and Ian Snaith, along with their son and head chef, Eric, have turned this old Victorian farmhouse into a stylish, award-winning establishment, with 28 bedrooms and friendly, efficient service. Dogs can stay in eight ground floor rooms some of which are garden rooms, by prior arrangement, and the hotel provides beds, towels, biscuits, poo bags and a walking map. Costs £15 extra per dog, per night.

• The best pet-friendly hotels in Britain

A well-located seaside hotel with a loyal following of returning guests of all ages. The hotel’s first-floor lounge offers superb grandstand views towards Blakeney Point over moored boats, narrow creaks and the atmospheric salt marshes. Although a no-surprises, traditional place, it benefits from friendly, long-serving staff and soft-hued accommodation. Dogs aren’t allowed in the hotel’s public areas but are welcome to stay in a selection of rooms, all of which have direct access to a garden area. On request, the chefs can also whip up a hot meal for furry guests. Costs £20 extra per dog, per night.

• The best family-friendly hotels in England

Briarfields is a small, family-friendly, chalk-and-flint-built hotel overlooking sea and marshland on the north-west Norfolk coast. Older converted outbuildings with original chalk walls and pantiled roofs combine with modern extensions. Dogs are allowed in 13 out of 22 bedrooms, as well as the bar and lounge. The hotel provides blankets, and there's a large field adjacent to the building where owners can take them for some exercise. Costs £10 per dog, per night (maximum of two).

• The best hotels with gardens in England

In the pretty village of Burnham Market, close to the North Norfolk coast, The Hoste has been accepting guests for hundreds of years. Once a simple village inn, the 46-room hotel is now spread across two sites: the original 16th-century Hoste and the Georgian-era Vine House. The Vine House is dog-free but the Hoste accepts pets in some rooms, and guests can keep their dogs with them in the bar and lounge, and while dining in dog-friendly areas of the restaurant. Costs £25 per dog, per night, including treats.

• The best country house hotels in Britain

Affectionately known as The Vic, this 19th-century inn lies equidistant between a vast, sandy beach and the parkland surrounding Holkham Hall. There are antler displays on the wall, a loaned taxidermy collection is displayed in large glass cases in the open-plan bar area, and three large outdoor kennels are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can also have their canine companions stay in rooms 1-10 in the main building, and hotel will provide bed, water bowl and treats. Costs £10 per dog, per night.

• The best dog-friendly b&bs in the UK

The Gunton Arms sits just inside a vast, flat park. A charming porch leads into a series of rooms (including private sitting rooms for residents) that really do feel cosy and traditional but also – and this gives the place its unique quality ­– stylish, creative and full of surprises. Dogs are welcome in seven rooms and most of the public areas, and there are plenty of good walks and dog-friendly beaches in the vicinity (although the park surrounding the hotel is private and off-limits to guests, and dogs must be kept on a lead at all times due to deer). Costs £15 extra per dog, per night including bed, water bowl, towel, shampoo and treat.

• The best places to visit in England - and where to stay when there

Arguably the most romantic and best-positioned retreat on the North Norfolk coast; this wonderfully atmospheric inn has had a sympathetic face-lift and now offers smart bedrooms, a good restaurant and cosy public areas. The surrounding countryside is excellent for dog-walking, and the hotel caters for those who want to bring their pets. Dogs are allowed in all bedrooms, and throughout the hotel. Costs £17.50 extra per dog, per night, including blanket, bowl and dog treats.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.