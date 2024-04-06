The 10 Best Cereals To Substitute In For Rice Krispies Treats

Rice Krispies treats are so iconic. These irresistible and super simple snacks are reminiscent of childhood, as they always seemed to pop up at school functions, birthday parties, and holiday celebrations. With only a few ingredients and quick prep time, it's easy to see why. Yet, as iconic as they are, these marshmallow-y delights can get a little boring. Did you know you can amp up your snack game by opting for a cereal base other than Rice Krispies?

This substitution may seem blasphemous to some, but hear us out. There are a lot of other cereal types waiting to elevate your marshmallow treats and show you just how versatile these sugary goodies can be.

From colorful to sweet, simple to innovative, we've got you covered. Check out these 10 best cereals to substitute in place of Rice Krispies in your marshmallow treats. We promise -– you'll find a new favorite, for sure!

Read more: Cake Hacks Every Baker Will Wish They Knew Sooner

Corn Flakes

Corn Flakes marshmallow wreaths - Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock

Corn Flakes aren't just for mornings anymore. When it comes to making delicious marshmallow treats, the cereal offers a delightful twist with its satisfying crunch and subtle corn flavor, which provides a killer base for innovation. It is a great starting point if you're looking for the same flavor profile as Rice Krispies, allowing you to dress it up or down as you please. You can keep it simple with classic marshmallows, or take that marshmallow game to new heights with some food coloring. Don't be afraid to get wild with a drizzle of chocolate or other chocolate candy additions, too. Melted chocolate on top or some mini chocolate chips go a long way for flavor and fun!

One of the best things about using Corn Flakes is their versatility. You can follow the traditional Rice Krispies treat recipe, substituting Corn Flakes for an irresistible variation. The process remains largely the same: Melt butter and marshmallows together, then mix in the cereal. However, when using Corn Flakes, it's important to press the mixture firmly into the pan to ensure that the treats hold together, especially if you are adding candy pieces.

Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles marshmallow treats - P Maxwell Photography/Shutterstock

Fruity Pebbles is a colorful version of Rice Krispies, so the jump to this cereal from the OG option isn't too far. It's also a no-brainer when it comes to making sweet treats for all to enjoy. With Fruity Pebbles, you get a pop of color, which is a nice detour from the bland and boring color palette of Rice Krispies, along with added sweetness from the fruity flavoring. The tasty profile of this cereal adds a playful change to the classic treat, making it an instant hit with anyone who tries it.

While this option gives you a lot more flavor and decor without changing the recipe, playing it safe isn't the way to go with dessert. For those feeling extra adventurous, consider mixing in some mini marshmallows for added texture and sweetness. That additional marshmallows really play into the overall profile and offers an enjoyable mouthfeel between the crunchy rice crips and melted marshmallow base. You can also drizzle melted white chocolate over the top for an extra special touch, too!

Cocoa Krispies

Cocoa Krispies marshmallow treats - Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Just like Rice Krispies and Fruity Pebbles, the size, shape, and texture of Cocoa Krispies are on point for marshmallow bars, even boasting part of the OG brand's name in its own. To get serious here for a moment, if you love chocolate, this is an easy substitution for your next marshmallow endeavor without putting in any extra work or effort. The deep cocoa flavor of the cereal pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the marshmallows, creating a treat that is sure to impress without adding more ingredients or changing the baking process. However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't experiment.

To take your Cocoa Krispies treats to the next level, consider adding a layer of melted chocolate on top or mixing in some chocolate chips for added richness. No one ever said there was such a thing as too much chocolate. You can also sprinkle crushed chocolate cookies over the top for added texture or even consider some crushed pretzels to add a savory twist to this rich mix. Cocoa Krispies treats are a chocolate lover's dream come true, whether you keep them plain and simple or dress them to the nines.

Chex

Bowl of Chex cereal - Pamela_d_mcadams/Getty Images

A lot of folks use the popular Chex cereal to make that iconic Chex mix for parties, offering up a quick and easy savory snack. But did you know you can make a sweet or savory marshmallow option by using Chex instead of Rice Krispies when creating marshmallow treats? With its crunchy texture and neutral flavor, Chex cereal provides a perfect base for creating a variety of sweet or savory treats that are sure to tantalize your taste buds. Sugary, salty, or even spicy -- Chex treats offer endless possibilities for flavor exploration.

If the thought of savory freaks you out, just start simple with Chex as the base, along with your traditional butter and marshmallow mix. However, if you're ready to amp things up, consider adding bacon bits and drizzle some honey or maple syrup on top for a decadent enhancement. With Chex cereal as your base, the possibilities for sweet or savory treats are endless, making it a versatile and innovative substitute for Rice Krispies.

Golden Grahams

Golden Grahams s'mores bars - JJ's Barbecue of Columbia/Facebook

Golden Grahams is a killer replacement for Rice Krispies -- from taste to texture. The cereal offers a delectable honey-kissed taste with brown sugar, offering a depth of flavor that just can't be found in any other option. Its textured pieces really amp up your sweet treats' game and with a satisfying crunch that makes it an excellent choice for creating unique and delicious snacks for an array of occasions.

Since the natural flavor profile of this cereal is different than a lot of the other options, you have far more choices when it comes to dressing up your dessert. Consider drizzling melted chocolate over the top, mixing in some chocolate chips, or even adding hot chocolate powder for a true decadence. Throw in some mini marshmallow pieces and you have a play on the iconic s'mores treat. You can also get creative with other add-ins like dried fruit, nuts, or even sprinkles to customize the treats to your liking. Life hack: Break up the cereal pieces so they aren't perfect squares; it helps the marshmallow sink into all the nooks and crannies and keep them solidified.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal - Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

There is nothing else quite like Cinnamon Toast Crunch. If you love the taste of cinnamon and sugar, using Cinnamon Toast Crunch is another no-brainer for marshmallow bars. This cereal option adds a sugary depth to the flavor profile without any extra effort. Follow your traditional Rice Krispies treat recipe for a solid snack option.

However, if you're up to putting in some extra effort, add a drizzle of melted chocolate on top or mix in some raisins or chopped nuts for added texture and flavor. These add-ins pair perfectly with the cinnamon and sugar, creating a makeshift breakfast bar of sorts. You can also sprinkle extra cinnamon and sugar over the top for a double dose of sweetness and spice. We wouldn't say this option is healthy by any means, or that you should eat these for breakfast, but we can promise they will taste good.

Apple Jacks

Apple Jacks cereal - Pamela_d_mcadams/Getty Images

Apple Jacks were a staple for many growing up. This cereal is so tasty, you can enjoy it with milk or plain as a snack. It's this versatility that makes it the perfect option for a marshmallow bar, with all that flavor and crunch packed into tiny sugary circles. They bring a burst of fruity flavors with hints of apple and cinnamon spice making it an exciting choice for reinventing the classic Rice Krispies treats. The crisp apple flavor paired with warm cinnamon mixed with that luscious marshmallow opens up a world of innovation when it comes to enjoying these treats as-is or getting creative with this cereal option.

Just think of the possibilities for Autumn-based snacks. From dried apple pieces or raisins for added sweetness and texture to a drizzle of melted caramel over the top for an indulgent touch, there are a million ways to transform these beloved marshmallow treats. Get creative and get cooking!

Fruit Loops

Fruit Loops marshmallow treats - Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

When it comes to Fruit Loops, this cereal alternative is a must-try. While Rice Krispies don't have a lot of flavor, cereals such as Fruit Loops do. Just like with Apple Jacks and Fruity Pebbles, that fruity flavor profile adds so much depth to a marshmallow treat, along with a vibrant rainbow of colors. The result -- a visually appealing and truly tasty combination.

Like the other options on this list, don't be afraid to step outside the box. For this one, we're thinking of a new look altogether. Shift your bars into a hand-held treat by forming them around popsicle or lollipop sticks. No more sticky hands here! This option is perfect for dipping them in chocolate or your favorite sauce. You can also mix in some mini marshmallows for added sweetness and texture or crunch up some Fruit Loops and sprinkle them on top for a playful garnish that will make your treats stand out.

Lucky Charms

Bowl of Lucky Charms - Jennifer White Maxwell/Shutterstock

What better way to kick up the appeal of a marshmallow bar than by adding more marshmallows? We think the logic is solid. Using Lucky Charms cereal in place of Rice Krispies promises a sweet, delicious, and gooey treat that has flavor, texture, and color. If you're looking to please the kids, this is the way to their hearts.

While you may or may not want to add any more sugar to this decadent treat, there are an array of options to make this sugar bomb even more explosive. Experiment by mixing in other complementary ingredients like rich chocolate chips to break up the sugary pieces or even sprinkles to customize your look. And hey, you can even add some regular mini marshmallow pieces to complement the already ridiculous array of confections, offering a fluffier texture into the mix. Look -- we aren't judging, so don't stop yourself from making your yummy marshmallow bars experience truly epic.

Oreo O's

Oreo O's marshmallow treat - imhungryforthat/Instagram

Post resurrected the beloved Oreo O's cereal, making a generation smile on the breakfast game once more. With this sugary cereal creation back in the rotation, have you thought of using this cookie treat outside of breakfast time? Try replacing your Rice Krispies with Oreo O's. You get chocolate, frosting, and a delicious crunch -- what more could you need? Add some melted marshmallows to that yummy combination, and you'll have friends and family singing your praises.

But you know we aren't stopping there. Get next level with crushed Oreo cookies on top or mix in some mini chocolate chips for an extra dose of indulgence. You can also drizzle melted white chocolate over the top for a decadent finish that will elevate your treats to gourmet status and cut that rich cocoa taste. Whether enjoyed as a dessert or a special snack, Oreo O's treats are sure to leave you craving more with their irresistible combination of chocolate and cream. A snack lover's dream!

Read the original article on Daily Meal