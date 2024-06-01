These are the 10 best beaches in SC for 2024, USA Today says. Do you agree with the No. 1 pick?

There are just so many sayings associated with Pawleys Island — arrogantly shabby, we like the people who like Pawleys Island and blood pressure drops the minute you cross the causeway.

Here’s a new one: Best beach in South Carolina, according to readers of USA Today.

Even as big new homes have been built along the Atlantic Ocean — some due to the hurricanes that have struck the island — Pawleys is in many ways a throwback to what all beaches once were. Peaceful and undeveloped.

It’s located on South Carolina’s Hammock Coast and in many places is just one house wide. Few commercial businesses exist on the island itself.

About 100 people live there full time, but in the summer, legions of people head to rentals or long-time family homes for sunbathing, swimming, surfing, and of course, crabbing off the docks on the salt marsh. It’s 4 miles long and some of the homes date to the 1700s.

No. 2 on the USA Today list is North Myrtle Beach.

“North Myrtle Beach, renowned for its wide, sandy beach and family-friendly atmosphere, is a gem along the South Carolina coast,” the newspaper said.

The city has 50 public parking locations, making beach access convenient, the newspaper said. Also, Cherry Grove Pier is ready for hurricane season, which begins Saturday, city officials said. Hurricane Ian hit the old pier in 2022, was rebuilt and opened in March.

When not at the beach, activities include Barefoot Landing, Alabama Theatre, House of Blues, Alligator Adventure.

Hunting Island State Park was ranked No. 3. It has more than a million visitors each year and besides the beach, it also has beach access camping, a fishing pier, nature trails, and South Carolina’s only lighthouse open to the public, the newspaper said.

No. 4 is Litchfield Beach, adjacent to Pawleys Island.

“Once home to vast rice plantations, the Litchfield Beach area is now a top tourist destination on South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, thanks to its laid-back atmosphere and stunning scenery,” USA Today said.

The others on the list are:

5. Huntington Beach State Park, east of Beaufort

6. Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach

7. Surfside Beach in Horry County, known as the family beach

8. Central Myrtle Beach

9. Folly Beach, south of Charleston

10. Kiawah Beachwalker Park, also south of Charleston