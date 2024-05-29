10 best beaches in Michigan named by USA TODAY readers

While Mackinac Island was named the No. 1 best summer travel destination, none of its beaches were named one of the best beaches in Michigan by USA TODAY readers.

USA TODAY's 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are out and the 10 best beaches in Michigan have been selected.

"With shoreline on four of the five Great Lakes, Michigan offers visitors hundreds of miles of family-friendly freshwater beaches, perfect for summer vacation. From spectacular sunsets to awe-inspiring dunes, there's a beach for every taste," USA TODAY says.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards highlight the very best in travel, food + drink, and lifestyle. Every week, USA TODAY 10Best invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite points of interest and attractions across a wide range of categories. 10Best editors then vet these nominations and select a final set of nominees to be presented to the voting public for a period of four weeks.

Here's the countdown.

No. 10: Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Empire

"Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is a great beach destination, with its iconic sand dunes and beautiful waterfront vistas of Lake Michigan," 10Best says. "A breathtaking location for nature exploration, camping is available here (in season). Visitors can hike through lush forests along the Heritage Trail, climb the dunes for panoramic views, or relax on the sandy shores while admiring the natural beauty of Michigan."

No. 9: Tawas Point State Park, East Tawas

"Tawas Point State Park occupies the end of a sand split on Tawas Bay," 10best says. "Known by some as the 'Cape Cod of the Midwest,' this beach destination boasts warm, shallow water for swimming, as well as camping near the lakeshore."

No. 8: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Muskegon

"P.J. Hoffmaster State Park protects 3 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline," 10best says. "When not swimming or sunning on the sand, visitors can walk the Dune Overlook Trail to the top of a high dune for panoramic views of the dunes and lake."

No. 7: Oval Beach, Saugatuck

Oval Beach Friday, July 28, 2023, in Saugatuck.

"With its soft sandy shores, rolling dunes, and stunning views of Lake Michigan, Oval Beach is a truly serene escape for beach lovers seeking tranquility and natural beauty," 10best says. "Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, from sunbathing and swimming to hiking through scenic trails. It's also fun for guests of all ages to go sailing along the coast and admire the breathtaking scenery."

No. 6: Pere Marquette Park, Muskegon

"Popular among families, Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon features a powdery sand beach, as well as a playground, fishing pier, and picnic areas," 10 best says. "The beach is impressively clean, surf raked on a daily basis, and it's a popular spot for kite boarding, kayaking, and paddleboarding."

No. 5: South Beach, South Haven

"South Beach, an ADA-accessible beach in South Haven, has everything you'd need for a day of fun in the sun: grills, a picnic area, playground, restrooms, and views of the red South Haven lighthouse," 10best says. "Visitors who become hungry after a day of fun in the sun can grab a bite to eat at the concession stand."

No. 4: Hunter's Point Park, Copper Harbor

"Jutting out into Lake Superior in Copper Harbor, Hunter's Point Park features a rather unique red pebble beach" 10best says. "The surrounding 9.4-acre park is also excellent for hiking and biking in summer and skiing and snowshoeing in winter."

No. 3: Silver Beach County Park, St. Joseph

"Silver Beach County Park in St. Joseph invites visitors to participate in plenty of family-friendly fun with its sandy beaches, playgrounds, and scenic waterfront promenade overlooking the shores of Lake Michigan" 10best says. "Featuring swimming, beach volleyball, and kayak/paddleboard rentals, this beach offers something for everyone to enjoy. There are concessions here, and visitors have access to grills and picnic tables in the shaded areas."

No. 2: Stearns Park Beach, Ludington

"Nature lovers adore Stearns Park Beach in Ludington, with its sandy shores, calm waves, and panoramic views of Lake Michigan" 10best says. "This beach offers accessible walkways and facilities, picnic tables, grills, concession stands, and a playground by the water. Whether you're swimming in the refreshing lake or building sandcastles with the kids, Stearns Park Beach offers a laid-back beach experience with a charming ambience."

No. 1: First Street Beach, Manistee

"First Street Beach in Manistee beckons with its wide, sandy expanse, mellow waves, and family-friendly atmosphere, making it a great destination for beachgoers of all ages" 10best says. "Whether you're making epic sandcastles with the kids, lobbing the beach volleyball with friends, or lounging in the sun while enjoying panoramic views of Lake Michigan, First Street Beach offers many opportunities for fun and relaxation by the water."

