10 Beauty Gift Sets That Are Worth Your Money from Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom & More



Tis the season to treat yourself to something extra. The holidays and the end of the year are still a few months away, but it never hurts to start thinking about what you’re going to get the special people in your life. And yes, that does include yourself! After all, the end of the year is always stressful — you’re under pressure from all sides and many of us will be trying to get everything we need to get done in the final sprint of 2023. So whether you’re searching for the perfect gift or bribing yourself with an early present, you should consider adding a beauty gift set to your cart.

As a Shopping Editor, I’ve been covering these holiday gift sets from Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom and Dermstore for years, so I know a thing or two about which ones are actually worth getting. Let me let you in on a little secret — beauty gift sets are low-key Black Friday deals. The sets usually have a high value, like $150, but only cost $70. You can try out some price-y skincare like La Mer or makeup products like Mac without going over your budget. There are some sets for the generalist who wants to try everything and for the superfan of a specific brand, like Charlotte Tilbury.

But because these gift sets are so beautifully packaged and secret deals, they do go pretty quickly. If you want to get your hands on a set, you should start shopping now. Everyone is trying to beat shipping delays, so the sooner you place your order, the better.When determining which ones to include in this list, I thought about the price, the brand and whether there were cult-favorite products inside.

With that said, here are the best beauty gift sets to shop right now.

Splurge-Worthy Pick

The smallest size of the celebrity-favorite Crème de la Mer usually goes for $95, so to get the famous moisturizing cream along with three additional products is an amazing deal. This money-saving gift set also comes with a travel-sized Regenerating Serum, Renewal Oil, Treatment Lotion, and a chic green traveling case for it all to fit inside. Usually, this kit would retail for over $300, but you can shop it exclusively at Nordstrom for just $95.

Rejuvenating Rituals Set

Price: $195

Buy Now

A Bundle of Fan-Favorites

.



If you want to treat yourself or your loved one to a slew of beloved, Sephora’s set of best-sellers is worth adding to your cart. It’s got everything from designer lipsticks from Tom Ford, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s The Better B Niacinamide Serum, Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder and more. There are a whopping seven products inside this fun-filled goody box. Together, everything is valued at $131, but you can shop it for $49.

Sephora Mini Luxe Vibes Beauty Set

Price: $131.00 $49.00

Buy Now

TikTok-Loved Mini Lipsticks

.



Charlotte Tilbury is known for its high-quality make-up products, though sometimes they can be a little expensive. This set of four lippies is valued at $74, but only costs $49. It comes with the Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm, plus travel-size Matte Revolution Lipstick, Lip Cheat in Pillowtalk and Jewel Lips.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Wardrobe Set

Price: $74.00 $49.00

Buy Now

A Rejuvenating Hair Set

Image: Olaplex.



If your loved one has been feeling frustrated about hair breakage or dullness, then get them this gift set. Olaplex went viral on TikTok for their hair-restoring products. This limited four-piece set, only $52, includes the No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, the No.3 Hair Perfector, a No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, and a No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner.

Olaplex The Hair Repair 4-Piece Bond Maintenance Treatment Set

Price: $62.00

Buy Now

A Skin Routine Re-Haul

.



End 2023 with a brand new skincare routine. This Kiehl’s set comes with six best-sellers, including the Ultra Facial Cleanser, a Calendula Herbal Extract Toner, a Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, an Ultra Facial Cream, a Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and aMidnight Recovery Concentrate. You get all this for $59 on the Ultimate Kiehl’s Kit at Ulta.

The Ultimate Kiehl’s Kit

Price: $59.00

Buy Now

The Holy Grail Trio

.



Widely considered one of the best concealers out there, the Tarte Shape Tape concealer is a creamy, full-coverage concealer that’ll disappear your under-eye circles. You’ll also get the Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm, which leaves your pout hydrated with this set.

Tarte The Icons Shape Tape Concealer + Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm Best-Sellers Set

Price: $55.00 $31.00

Buy Now

Must-Have Skincare Set

.



If you’ve been wanting to take your skincare to the next level, get this beauty editor-beloved microcurrent Nuface set. It’ll contour and tone your face with microcurrent pulses. First, you apply the hyaluronic gel on your face with the included brush and then drag the Nuface device across your skin, stopping and holding it whenever the machine beeps. Don’t worry, it comes with video tutorials!

Mini+ Starter Kit

Price: $250.00 $187.50

Buy Now

Wrinkle-Reducing Nighttime Routine

.



This celebrity-loved skincare brand can be a little pricey, but you can try half the line, thanks to this pack. This set costs $93, but when you buy each of the products separately, it totals over $200. You get a Ceramic Slip Cleanser, Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence, Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum, Luna Sleeping Retinoid Night Oil, 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum and one Ice Ceramide Moisturizer with Vitamin F.

Go To Bed With Me Anti-Aging Night Routine

Price: $195.00 $93.00

Buy Now

