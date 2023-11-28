Adult Advent Calendars for a Festive and Bright Season



Now that Thanksgiving is over, you know what that means — the holidays are officially here! But why wait until Christmas morning to unwrap the festive fun? Advent calendars are here to sprinkle some holiday magic early. Sure, the kiddos get their share of chocolate, but for us adults, there’s a whole world of grown-up advent calendars bursting with age-appropriate surprises. If you’re itching to kick off the holiday excitement, we’ve got you covered with a countdown to Christmas with these merry surprises to light up your season.

From wine tastings that warm your spirits to surprises that satisfy your sweet tooth, and beauty samplers for that holiday glow-up, these adult advent calendars offer a jolly way to savor each day of the season. After all, ’tis the season to be merry! Whether it’s a treat for yourself or a gift for a family member, get ready to unwrap the joy hiding behind every door.



The Advent Calendar for Couples

For adults only! This adult advent calendar is designed to up the intimacy and add some playfulness to your relationship. Behind each window, you and your partner will choose from three activities — fun, romantic, or adventurous — to enjoy together. The activities range in difficulty from easy to a bit more advanced.

Shop Now The Advent Calendar for Couples amazon.com $13.99

The Office 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar

Identity theft is not a joke, Jim, and neither is this advent calendar. Gift the Office fan in your life 12 pairs of Office-themed socks boasting designs like the Dunder Mifflin logo and the show’s logo. There are even some “assistant to the regional manager” socks, too.

Shop Now The Office 12 Days of Socks Advent Calendar amazon.com $49.99

Santa’s Candy Shop Advent Calendar

If you have a major sweet tooth, Surgarfina’s Santa’s Candy Shop is the advent calendar for you. With delicious treats like raspberry Eiffel towers, holiday hearts, and candy cane caramels in each numbered drawer, you’ll be sad when the sugar rush comes to an end.

Shop Now Santa’s Candy Shop Advent Calendar sugarfina.com $40.00

Coffee Advent Calendar 2023

Coffee lovers of the world, this is the advent calendar you need this season. Each of the 24 doors hides an 18-gram sachet of coffee carefully selected from a variety of brews around the world.

From rich Costa Rican aromas to Colombian specialties, you can try a new flavor each day with any brewing method you prefer. You can also select if you want whole beans or ground coffee.

Shop Now Coffee Advent Calendar 2023 etsy.com $72.44

Limited Edition Advent Calendar 2023

Bonne Maman’s fruit spreads are buttered toast’s best friend. This advent calendar features one jar of honey and 23 one-of-a-kind flavors of fruit spreads like Peach with Mint, Strawberry with Star Anise, and Mirabelle Plum with Spice — all in reusable 1-ounce jars.

Shop Now Limited Edition Advent Calendar 2023 amazon.com $65.98

Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies

Whether you’re a novice baker or a pro, this beautiful advent calendar houses everything one needs to make the sweetest holiday cookies: cookie cutters, spatulas, piping bags, gift bags, decorating tips, and more.

This set comes with 24 surprises, so start discovering on December 1 just in time for the big day.

Shop Now Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies Williams Sonoma $69.95 Williams Sonoma

Andy Warhol 12 Days of Puzzles Christmas Countdown

Find yourself an art lover who also loves a challenging puzzle, and give them this advent calendar. It comes with 12 puzzles depicting the work of pop art icon Andy Warhol.

Perfect for the holidays, the art in this set features Warhol’s whimsical Christmas paintings, drawings, and prints from the 1950s.

Shop Now Andy Warhol 12 Days of Puzzles Christmas Countdown walmart.com $26.99 Walmart

Wild Western-Themed BBQ Sauce and Rubs Book Gift Set

Six sauces and six rubs in various flavors like Cajun, sweet and spicy, mango, tequila pineapple, honey, sriracha, and more will delight the grill master who gets to own this advent calendar.

Whether the chef prefers Texas-style BBQ or southern-style, you’ve got your bases covered with this gift because you can either drench your meat with sauce or do a dry rub down for some smoke action.



Shop Now Wild Western-Themed BBQ Sauce and Rubs Book Gift Set amazon.com $35.99 Thoughtfully Gourmet

12 Days of Gourmet Nuts

Someone you know will go nuts for these! Let them snack (healthily!) their way through the holidays with a dozen of Neil Edley’s nuts that are made with quality ingredients.

From sweet to savory and some with a combination of both, flavors in this collection include salted pistachios, honey sea salt almonds, cranberry nut blend, coconut curry peanuts, salted cashews, smoked almonds, butter cinnamon pecans, fireside trail mix, deluxe nut mix, sea salt walnuts, tap room nuts, salted corn nuts.

We also love that you can reuse each nicely designed container the nuts come in.

Shop Now 12 Days of Gourmet Nuts uncommongoods.com $50.00 Uncommon Goods

Holiday Scratch Off Advent Calendar Playlist

Unlike any other advent calendar around, this one allows its owner to scratch off a number every day leading up to the holiday to reveal a special code. When that code is scanned, he or she can listen to the downloaded Christmas carol sung by an emerging artist.

We won’t tell you who those artists are, nor will we reveal the songs. In true advent calendar style, it’s a surprise, after all. You’re welcome!



Shop Now Holiday Scratch Off Advent Calendar Playlist uncommongoods.com $4.99 Uncommon Goods

Woodland Advent Calendar

Want to fill your own advent calendar with surprises that are near and dear to your gift recipient? This L.L.Bean pick, which is made of wood, comes adorned in holiday spirit. The rest is up to you.

Put their favorite candies, small gifts, even encouraging words on little slips of paper to customize it for its eventual recipient.

You can also reuse it year after year.

Shop Now Woodland Advent Calendar llbean.com $59.95 LL Bean

12 Holiday Lip Balms Advent Calendar

Winter means weathered lips, but with the Burt’s Bees 12 Holiday Surprises advent calendar, you can save yourself (or a loved one) from suffering. For each day of the brand’s finds, a moisturizing balm formulated with nourishing oils and beeswax awaits behind a cardboard flap.

With flavors like Mint Cocoa, Pink Grapefruit, and Pomegranate, the bundle of balms offers a variety of seasonal and year-round options to ensure chapped smiles are a non-issue all year long.

Shop Now 12 Holiday Lip Balms Advent Calendar walmart.com $36.99 Walmart

My World Advent Calendar 2023

We love an advent calendar that inspires. This one in particular will make you want to discover the world. Each day represents a new spot on the globe with a unique cultural craft to DIY yourself.

You can then stamp a passport as you learn some cool facts about the place.

Shop Now My World Advent Calendar 2023 amazon.com $39.90 My World

The Joy of Christmas with Bob Ross: The Official Advent Calendar

To know the late Bob Ross is to love Bob Ross. The beloved American painter known for his calming and instructional art program, “The Joy of Painting,” is forever immortalized in this advent calendar that features surprise visuals, ornaments, and other holiday-themed activities that celebrate his art.

Behind some doors, you may even have the opportunity to hear Ross’ voice offering wisdom. Display this keepsake as holiday decor year after year. None of the surprises ill expire or go to waste.

Shop Now The Joy of Christmas with Bob Ross: The Official Advent Calendar walmart.com $25.75 Walmart

BomBombs Hot Chocolate Mix

Attention, cocoa lovers who are obsessed with fabulous packaging. This set comes with 12 flavored hot chocolate mixes held by the cutest mini cups ever.

Flavors include: Gingerbread, Peppermint Swirl, Chocolate Cherry, Salted Caramel Donut, Coconut Cream, and more.

And no, the cups don't double as cups. They're too small, but you can easily keep them as keepsakes, or turn them into Christmas ornaments.



Shop Now BomBombs Hot Chocolate Mix amazon.com $39.99

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar

Inspired by the magical world created by J.K. Rowling, this Harry Potter advent calendar provides an enchanting way for fans to celebrate the holidays.

Behind each door, you’ll find 25 wizardry surprises to take you through iconic moments from the beloved Harry Potter films.

Complete with keepsakes and collectibles, you’ll even discover festive paper ornaments to hang on your tree, as well as recipe cards for magical dishes.

Shop Now Harry Potter Holiday Magic: The Official Advent Calendar walmart.com $16.00 Walmart

“The New Yorker” City Advent Calendar

Know anyone who wants to do a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle? This one celebrates beloved magazine The New Yorker and the New York City skyline.

Thanks to iconic The New Yorker artist Ilonka Karasz, this piece was first published in the December 16, 1961 issue. The owner of this advent calendar will have a piece of magazine history in their home.

Shop Now “The New Yorker” City Advent Calendar amazon.com $28.00 New Yorker

All Together Advent Calendar

If you don’t have time to head to a spa, this advent calendar will transport you there with its 24 doors of goodies that benefit your face and body.

These products aim to hydrate, brighten, soften, purify, and more. It comes with masks, creams, scrubs, lotions, and serums that can solve your skincare problems with limited ingredients that Origins is known for.

Shop Now All Together Advent Calendar origins.com $131.00 Origins

12 Days of Nails Christmas Calendar

After opening each window in this advent calendar, its bearer will have the most fabulous collection of luxury nail products.

Inside the keepsake box, you'll find seven gel nail polishes, a sheet of nail stickers, prep pads, nail files, a sanding sponge, wraps for removing your gel nail polish, a gel remover, and most importantly, an LED lamp with USB cord to set your nails to perfection.

Shop Now 12 Days of Nails Christmas Calendar nordstrom.com $51.00 Le Mini Macaron

12 Days of Organic Italian Soups

Strengthen your soup game with this advent calendar. It comes with 12 days of vegan soup in various varieties like pasta and beans, Tuscan vegetable, quinoa and pumpkin, and more.



Each bowl of comfort can be made in 5 minutes using the surprise Italian soup mixes provided. Ingredients include wheat noodles, vegetable broth, chickpeas, porcini mushrooms, cannellini beans, red beans, lentils, barley, spelt, and sorghum — just to name a few.

Shop Now 12 Days of Organic Italian Soups World Market $34.99 World Market

12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar

Not knocking K-cups and Nespresso pods, but intense coffee lovers will prefer to brew old-school. This advent calendar, which is made in the USA, boasts a collection of 12 seasonal coffee blends that are pre-ground for you.

The advent calendar owner can discover new flavor profiles in the process offering wintertime notes like roasted chestnut, cranberry, sugar, and spice.

Shop Now 12 Christmas Mornings of Coffee Advent Calendar uncommongoods.com $59.99 Uncommon Goods

Advent Shower Steamer Set

You may not be a bath and bubbles type of person, but it doesn't mean you can't reap the benefits of a bathroom escape.

Make your shower experience spa-like with this advent calendar of shower steamers. Each holiday-scented pick from Mazzi and Erez Peled will give off calming essential oils while you bathe. You'll get seasonal scents like peppermint, eucalyptus, fir tree, and clove — just to name a few.

Shop Now Advent Shower Steamer Set uncommongoods.com $98.00 Uncommon Goods

Holiday Advent Calendar Gift Set

Undoubtedly the fanciest of all advent calendars on our list, wait until you unlock and open these doors. Don't let this festive-themed box fool you. Each of the 24 train cars in this set holds highly coveted beauty products from beloved shoe brand Christian Louboutin.

The set includes mascara, lip pencils, lipstick, eye palette, charms, a chain bracelet, and more.

Shop Now Holiday Advent Calendar Gift Set nordstrom.com $600.00 Nordstrom

Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar

Wonderfully illustrated mini puzzles are hidden behind each of these doors. Ready for you to put together daily until Christmas arrives will help time fly.

Develop your puzzle-solving skills with your whole family as a new tradition. And the coolest part is, once all 24 puzzles are put together, you can combine all of them for one cozy masterpiece.



Shop Now Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar uncommongoods.com $28.00 Uncommon Goods

Wine Advent Calendar 2023

Once upon a time, wine in cans was shameful. These days, canned wine is pretty cool. In fact, the 12 best-selling wines in this wine advent calendar are your premium variety with award-winning accolades. From small producers, you'll get a flight of red, white, rose, and sparkling in this fab collection.

And if you’re on a quest to learn more about wine, you’ll also get a guide with this kit that links you to complimentary tasting videos and information about what you’re drinking.

Shop Now Wine Advent Calendar 2023 makerwine.com $139.00 Maker Wine

Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Gift

Compartes’ gourmet countdown was designed with chocolate connoisseurs in mind. The premium gift box is stacked with the brand’s signature, handcrafted candies (the same ones that have received countless awards, among them the proud title of Oprah’s favorite).

Behind its enchantedly decorated doors is an assortment of dark, milk, and white chocolates that have been expertly enhanced with ingredients like coconut and brown sugar, berries, alcohol, coffee, tea, and more. Decadence at its finest.

Shop Now Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Gift nordstrom.com $110.00 Compartes

Advent Calendar

You might already know brand alo for their incredible yoga pants. While this advent calendar does not feature those — a girl can dream — the products behind these drawers pack the same wellness and delight.

With this alo advent calendar, you'll be treating yourself or someone else with various alo best sellers from their beauty and skincare line. You'll get: Magic Multi-Balm and Magnesium Reset Spray, Vitamin-C Glow Shot, Clean Dry Shampoo, and other accessories and products.

It also includes an alo e-gift card that can be used towards a subscription to Alo Moves.

Shop Now Advent Calendar aloyoga.com $175.00 ALO

12 Days of Noodles

Not your conventional advent calendar, this set might not have advent-calendar style windows or doors, but the box houses 12 delicious noodles for one to enjoy.

Made in Taiwan, each of these Asian-inspired meals come in the form of air-dried fiber-rich whole-wheat flour noodles. You'll get to sample different flavor packets, like soy, spicy soy, or onion sauce.

Shop Now 12 Days of Noodles uncommongoods.com $26.00 Uncommon Goods

Advent Calendar 2023 Brain Teaser Puzzles for Adults

Test your problem-solving skills with the ultimate advent calendar riddled with tricks, activities, and more.

Use this find to count down to Christmas with a daily surprise that’ll challenge your mind. In it, you’ll get 24 discoveries that include seven metal wire puzzles, six wood 3D block puzzles, six metal and string ring puzzles, four wood and string puzzles, and one nine-serial puzzle.

Shop Now Advent Calendar 2023 Brain Teaser Puzzles for Adults amazon.com $32.99 Amazon

12 Days of Hot Sauce Variety Gift Set

If you’re trying to build your spice tolerance or just want to add a fiery kick to your meals, this advent calendar is best for adults. It comes with 12 petite bottles of hot sauce, each made with seasonings and peppers such as habaneros, jalapeños, and Carolina Reapers for a spicy gift each day.

Shop Now 12 Days of Hot Sauce Variety Gift Set worldmarket.com $24.99

Wine Advent Calendar

This adult advent calendar is filled with 24 mini bottles of wine from all over the world, including California, Portugal, and South Africa. Plus, starting Dec. 1, you’ll get a daily email filled with tasting insights and tips for each wine.

Shop Now Wine Advent Calendar ingoodtaste.com $139.99

Whiskey Advent Calendar

All the whiskey lovers in your life would be delighted to open up this advent calendar. It contains 24 days of different whiskey vials for them to try, and it also comes with two tasting glasses and a tasting journal to complete the tasting experience.

Shop Now Whiskey Advent Calendar flaviar.com $219.99

“Friends”: The Official Advent Calendar

Show your friends you’ll be there for them each day of the 25 leading up to Christmas with this advent calendar based on the beloved show (Oh, Matthew 😔).

Each day contains fun surprises like mini books, journals, and other show-related mementos for anyone who misses the iconic group.

Shop Now “Friends”: The Official Advent Calendar amazon.com $19.53

3D Advent Calendar

Rituals' advent calendar is filled with 24 home and beauty goodies like scented candles, shower gels, and luxury body mists. Plus, the stunning blue and gold 3D packaging doubles as an eye-catching piece of holiday decor.

Shop Now 3D Advent Calendar amazon.com $99.00

Puzzle Advent Calendar

This advent calendar includes twelve 80-piece puzzles for a playful countdown to Christmas, all in a beautifully illustrated box. Each puzzle features a festive holiday illustration by award-winning designer and illustrator Michael Storrings.

Shop Now Puzzle Advent Calendar anthropologie.com $20.00

Japonica Advent Calendar

Scented candles are already a well-loved gift — now imagine getting a new one for 12 days straight. This advent calendar will fill your home with Voluspa’s best-selling and seasonal japonica fragrances.

Shop Now Japonica Advent Calendar saksfifthavenue.com $134.30

Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12-Piece Set)

The holiday season is a hectic one. Social calendars fill up quickly, which leaves little time for one-on-one intimacy with your partner. The Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy advent calendar encourages couples to make physical connection a priority despite it all.

This spicy countdown is stacked with 12 sex toys for her, him, and both participants to enjoy sensory play, bondage, and massages, making time in the bedroom more enticing, even after a long day of festivities. The Dream Wand vibrator alone is worth $89.99, so bundled up for a sale price of $119, it’s definitely great value.

Shop Now Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12-Piece Set) lovehoney.com $119.00

Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Shop Now Sex Toy Advent Calendar Lovehoney $149.00

The Luxury Travel Set

Give yourself (or a loved one) the gift of relaxation with LEEF Organics CBD-adorned set. Its Luxury Travel Kit, arranged in an advent calendar-like format, is unlike anything you’ll find on the market geared toward the avid jetsetter.

Behind each cardboard flap is a TSA-approved, organic product that will help alleviate some holiday travel stress. From its R&R CBN + CBD Salve (to promote sleep) to LEEF’s Revive CBD Salve (for aching sedentary muscles), this festive set contains everything they need to get through their journey feeling jolly.

Shop Now The Luxury Travel Set leeforganics.com $60.00

2023 Truffles Advent Calendar

There’s a reason why chocolates are an advent calendar mainstay: Chocolate is absolutely delicious! This number from Godiva contains 24 delectable dark, milk, and white chocolate truffles filled with a variety of ganaches, from caramel to hazelnut.

Shop Now 2023 Truffles Advent Calendar godiva.com $31.50

24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

Whether your caffeine fix comes from a hot cup of tea in the morning or you enjoy winding down with a steaming mug after dinner, this year’s DavidsTea advent calendar has you covered.

The 24-day countdown is quite the festivitea, with over three weeks' worth of seasonally-inspired sips — like S’mores Chai, Cranberry Gingerale, and Brown Sugar Bourbon — that taste as delicious as they sound. What’s more, unlike standard advent calendars that limit one treat per day, behind each door is a double portion, so you can sip your favorites a second time.

Shop Now 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar davidstea.com $55.00

Wines of the World Advent Calendar NV

What’s better than 24 days of wine tasting? 24 days of wine samplings from around the world. The Wall Street Journal’s annual wine-centric advent calendar features sips from places like Portugal and Argentina, with each glassful offering a generous serving size (187ml).

The culmination of reds, whites, rosés, and bubbly flavors offers a uniquely festive countdown that wine lovers are sure to appreciate (especially when holiday stressors arise).

Shop Now Wines of the World Advent Calendar NV wsjwine.com $149.99

Movie Marathon Advent Countdown to Christmas

TwistStationary on Etsy’s advent calendar is fit for film buffs. The package ships from the UK and comes bearing a stack of cards, one for each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas. On each card is a holiday movie title, along with some fun trivia about the film.

The idea is that every day leading up to Christmas, you can watch the movie assigned to that day. It’s the perfect countdown for someone looking for an activity rather than a food-centric calendar.

Shop Now Movie Marathon Advent Countdown to Christmas etsy.com $17.06

12 Nights of Wine

Rather than bring one bottle of wine to Christmas, consider treating your host to a box full. Every year, Vinebox sells out of its 12 Nights of Wine wardrobe, and for good reason. Each sip included is hand-picked to elevate your(or your giftees) holiday spirit.



Choose from 12 nights of red or 12 nights of white, rose, and red (or 24 nights of a mix), and your purchase will include a wine guide with tasting notes and pairing recommendations, sommelier-led virtual tasting videos, plus a 12 Nights of Wine art print.

Shop Now 12 Nights of Wine getvinebox.com $129.00

12 Beers of Christmas Craft Beer Box

Craft beer lovers, there’s an advent calendar for you, too. City Brew Tours has curated 12 beers from breweries across the country, ranging from rich stouts to juicy IPAs.

As you crack open a brew, you can also learn more about that specific beer during interactive online discussions with a panel of beer experts and special guests.

Shop Now 12 Beers of Christmas Craft Beer Box citybrewtours.com $95.00

Crystal Advent Calendar

Emotions run high around the holidays. For some, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. For others, it can be stressful, lonely, or sad. Whatever feelings come up in the days leading up to Christmas, Hogesa’s Chakra Crystals and Healing Stones advent calendar can help channel positive energy and promote serenity, no matter which scenario resonates with you (or a loved one).

The calendar consists of 24 energy-balancing gemstones that can be used long after the holiday season comes to a close to alleviate stress and encourage a fulfilling spiritual practice.

Shop Now Crystal Advent Calendar amazon.com $27.99

Santa’s Secret Snack Advent Calendar

Santa might love his milk and cookies, but we have it on good authority that the man in the jolly red suit also enjoys a bowl of popcorn from time to time. Another alternative to the chocolate-clad calendars, the Wabash Valley Farms snack-packed countdown is a collection of movie theater popcorn delicacies.

Behind each slot is either a bag of kernels or flavorful seasoning. Each day’s treat is also connected to a number with a word below it that, after 25 days of popping and snacking, will reveal the recipe for Santa’s Favorite Movie Snack, just in time for Christmas.

Shop Now Santa’s Secret Snack Advent Calendar neimanmarcus.com $39.99

Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar

Rather than a rectangular box you unwrap a snack from every day leading up to Christmas, Amanda Watson’s countdown comes in the form of an embroidery hoop, fabric, needle, and floss. Each day, embroiders will follow Watson’s instructions to create a Christmas-themed pattern that, once finished, can be used as decor in years to come.

Per its product description, Watson’s craft uses 12 different stitches, but while it’s described as newbie-friendly, reviewers note this advent calendar is best suited for seasoned stitchers.

Shop Now Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar uncommongoods.com $45.00

Vertuo Advent Calendar

For anyone whose pride and joy is their Nespresso, the Vertuo Advent Calendar is a treat. The Nespresso x Fusalp Advent Calendar features 24 coffees (some seasonal, some permanent), as well as one limited-edition mug, ensuring you never miss a sip this holiday season.

Shop Now Vertuo Advent Calendar nespresso.com $55.00

Holiday Advent Calendar Gift Set

Candle lovers anticipate Diptyque’s holiday drops every year, and the brand’s 2023 holiday advent calendar does not disappoint. Though a splurge, the Parisian perfumer’s set isn’t just a countdown, it’s a complete experience, down to its festive packaging.

Each of the 23 days included in the calendar features a calligram (visual text) inspired by the poetic definition of ‘flame,’ which is the central theme of this year’s limited-edition collection. Featured scents include cotton, berries, sandalwood, fig, and roses, to name a few.

Shop Now Holiday Advent Calendar Gift Set nordstrom.com $510.00

Runners Advent Calendar

This season, scoring a runner’s high can be as easy as indulging in BimbleandBolt’s advent calendar dedicated to improving your (or a loved one’s) PR. This active advent calendar was designed for runners, avid joggers, and even those looking to hit the pavement in the new year.

The BimbleandBolt team has gone the extra mile to curate a calendar that runners of all levels can enjoy; it’s filled with treats like supportive socks and energy gels, protein snacks, and recovery products to keep you moving and, more importantly, feeling good through your workouts.

Shop Now Runners Advent Calendar etsy.com $70.99

DIY 8 Nights of Tea Hanukkah Calendar

With the Sips By countdown to Hanukkah, those who celebrate can enjoy eight days of lights and eight cups of tea. Rather than a cardboard calendar, this DIY alternative comes with a 35-inch pop-pom rope, two tassels, eight miniature clothespins, and eight cards with festive Hanukkah illustrations across their fronts that, when strung together, make a wall decor for celebrations.

Each purchase comes with eight teas (a mix of caffeinated and decaffeinated) and a silver heart infuser for easy sipping.

Shop Now DIY 8 Nights of Tea Hanukkah Calendar sipsby.com $25.60

Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023

There’s nothing like a warm cup of cocoa to get you in the holiday spirit, and YawnBrew’s Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar has everything you need to sustain those merry vibes this season. Choose from an all-milk chocolate or all-dark chocolate calendar and behind each flap, you’ll find a cocoa blend that has been specially handcrafted to ensure optimal decadence. Flavors include Salted Caramel, Dark, Candy Cane, Cinnamon Roll, and Sticky Toffee, to name a few, and there is an option to add marshmallows and a cozy cup to your order.

Shop Now Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar 2023 etsy.com $49.46

Candy Stripe Advent Candle

It is a European custom that, rather than an advent calendar, those who celebrate Christmas countdown to December 25th by lighting an advent candle (and who doesn’t love more decor?).

Along this candy-striped wax candle are numbers one through 24, marking each evening’s burning. Each night, trim the wick to 1/4" before lighting, and watch as the flame shortens the stick, symbolizing the time that remains until the holiday is here.

Shop Now Candy Stripe Advent Candle anthropologie.com $34.00

