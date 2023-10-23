10,000 Pounds of Frozen Burritos Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination

Time to check your fridge.

Chris Schneider / Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has recalled more than 10,000 pounds of Don Miguel Food’s Frozen Burritos for a possible Listeria contamination.

On October 13, the FSIS announced that the Dallas, Texas-based company had recalled approximately 10,642 pounds of its frozen ready-to-eat carne asada burritos. According to the announcement, the burritos subject to recall were produced on September 27, 2023, and had been shipped to stores nationwide. These items are marked with date code “D23270” on the wax paper packaging labeled “Don Miguel Hand Made Burrito Carne Asada,” and inside the USDA mark of inspection, the establishment number “EST. 20049” can also be found.

According to the notice, laboratory testing conducted by Don Miguel Foods found that the burritos might be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, prompting the establishment to notify the FSIS. Eating food with this contamination can cause Listeriosis, with symptoms including fever, headache, gastrointestinal issues, muscle aches, confusion, stiff neck, loss of balance, and convulsions, as detailed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). High-risk groups such as adults over 65 and people with weakened immune systems are most susceptible, as well as pregnant women and their newborns, where the infection can be especially serious and even deadly.

Typically, symptoms of Listeria appear within two weeks of consuming the affected food. However, “Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food,” the notice stated.

The Mayo Clinic offers more detailed information on diagnosis and treatment, sharing that a blood test is usually the most effective method of detecting a listeria infection. The site also states that treatment varies “depending on the severity of the signs and symptoms.” Those with mild symptoms will likely require no treatment, while antibiotics are known to be effective for people with more serious infections. Mayo Clinic also states that time is of the essence for pregnant women. “During pregnancy, prompt antibiotic treatment might help keep the infection from affecting the baby.”

Consumers are urged to check their freezers and throw out the potentially contaminated burritos or return them to the store where they were purchased. Although the release states that “there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” it also instructs that those worried about “injury or illness” should contact their doctor. Those with specific food safety questions can dial the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

Read the original article on Food & Wine.