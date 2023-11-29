The #1 Tip for Building the Best Charcuterie Board, According to a Food Editor

Spoiler alert: you may not need a board at all!

What would be my last meal? I’m glad you asked! It would be a charcuterie spread full of my favorite cheeses, meats, crackers, jams, nuts and more. If there’s a charcuterie board at the party, it will not be going to waste if I’m attending it. You’ll find me where the Brie is.

As much as I love picking at a good ol’ cheese board, I love making one for my own gatherings even more. From choosing the ingredients to building the delicate rows of deliciousness, it’s truly an art.

However, I know a lot of people are stumped at where to start when looking to make the “perfect” charcuterie board. Searching for the best board and tools may not only be stress-inducing, but it can also be unnecessarily expensive.

Consider this: you don’t actually need a board to make the ultimate spread. I mean, when have you ever enjoyed some charcuterie and thought the best thing about it was the wooden plank underneath? No one really cares about the board itself, they care about shoveling as many salami- and cheddar-stacked crackers into their mouths as they can.

My top piece of advice for building your own charcuterie spread is to utilize the space and tools that you already have. If you already have a large board that you love to use, definitely pull it out and dress it up! But if you’re like me, one board isn’t going to cut it, so might as well use the whole space that you’re working with.

Whatever countertop or table I have to place the cheese and meats galore, I place down whatever I have—preferably a biodegradable brown parchment paper—to cover the surface. Then, I get to the building. For tips on how to make a charcuterie board that dreams are made of, check out this explainer on how to incorporate healthier options that don’t hold back on flavor.

If choosing ingredients is the hard part for you, here are some delicious spreads we have already mapped out for your next gathering:

This Winter Charcuterie Board is as comforting as it gets with creamy cheeses, seasonal produce, fresh bread and even chocolate.

For a fresher approach, this Nordic-Inspired Appetizer Board holds off on cheese and focuses on a bright display of veggies.

It’s called a Valentine’s Day Party Board, but if you have a sweet tooth, this board can be loved all year long. Chocolate and strawberries? Sign me up!

The best part about using a flat surface lined with paper is that once the festivities are over, it calls for the easiest clean up. Just roll up your paper and toss it, or if you’re using biodegradable paper, add it to your compost. Simple as that! No board to scrub down or dishes to wash out.

Try out this method and thank me later. Special thanks to my friend Carly who initially showed me this hack and blew my mind—now I can’t host without it!



